What will your investment portfolio look like in 2018? To help investors answers that question, Cambridge House International and Katusa Research are co-producing this year’s Vancouver Resource Investment Conference, scheduled to run from January 21 to 22.

Speaking to the Investing News Network about the event, Jay Martin, president of Cambridge House, said it looks set to be a busy two days. “Right now our event attendance is four times higher than it was at this time last year … we’ve expanded the [trade show floor] by about 40 percent.”

He added, “this is what all of us in the resource sector have been waiting for for the last six years. I think we should all be very excited.”

Martin encouraged attendees to check out the Deal Room, a new addition to the conference this year. “Think of this as a conference within our conference. This is a room right on our trade show floor where investors and companies can participate in private one-on-one meetings,” he explained.

Talks and panel discussions featuring experts in the resource space will also be a key feature of the show, and Martin pointed to the event’s cryptocurrencies vs. gold debate as one highlight. “We have a rockstar lineup. Two individuals representing gold, two of the top cryptocurrency experts representing crypto. A full hour and a half in our speaker hall moderated by Marin Katusa … it’ll be a packed house.”

