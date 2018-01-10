Resource Investing

Don’t Miss the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference 2018!

Cambridge House President Jay Martin shares details and highlights in advance of this year's Vancouver Resource Investment Conference.

« What is the January Effec…
• January 10, 2018
Add Comment

What will your investment portfolio look like in 2018? To help investors answers that question, Cambridge House International and Katusa Research are co-producing this year’s Vancouver Resource Investment Conference, scheduled to run from January 21 to 22.

Speaking to the Investing News Network about the event, Jay Martin, president of Cambridge House, said it looks set to be a busy two days. “Right now our event attendance is four times higher than it was at this time last year … we’ve expanded the [trade show floor] by about 40 percent.”

He added, “this is what all of us in the resource sector have been waiting for for the last six years. I think we should all be very excited.”

Martin encouraged attendees to check out the Deal Room, a new addition to the conference this year. “Think of this as a conference within our conference. This is a room right on our trade show floor where investors and companies can participate in private one-on-one meetings,” he explained.

Talks and panel discussions featuring experts in the resource space will also be a key feature of the show, and Martin pointed to the event’s cryptocurrencies vs. gold debate as one highlight. “We have a rockstar lineup. Two individuals representing gold, two of the top cryptocurrency experts representing crypto. A full hour and a half in our speaker hall moderated by Marin Katusa … it’ll be a packed house.”

Tickets for the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference are available for free online until January 20, and will be available for $20 at the door on January 21 and 22. Click here to get tickets in advance. And if you attend, make sure to visit the Investing News Network in booth 101.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

gold trump market report

Is Trump Good for the Gold Price?


Get expert opinions in our free report.


Give me my free report!

Get the Latest Resource Investing Stock Information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Resource Investing delivered directly to your inbox.

Cannabis
Cobalt
Copper - Mine Development
Copper - Prospecting and Exploration
Copper - Resource Expansion/Feasibility Study/PEA
Critical Metals
Diamond
Gas
Gem
Gold Mine Development
Gold Production/Mining
Gold Project Generators
Gold Prospecting and Exploration
Gold Resource Definition/Pre Feasibility
Gold Resource Expansion/Feasibility Study/PEA
Graphite Production/Mining
Graphite Prospecting and Exploration
Graphite Resource Definition/Pre Feasibility
Graphite Resource Expansion/Feasibility Study/PEA
Industrial
Lead
Lithium
Magnesium
Manganese
Molybdenum
Nickel
Oil
Palladium
Platinum
Potash
Rare Earth
Silver $0-15m
Silver $15-50m
Silver $250m+
Silver $50-250m
Tungsten
Uranium
Vanadium
Zinc

By selecting company or companies above, you are giving consent to receive email from those companies. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

“Start Here - What you need to know to start investing in Resources!”

Click here to get the basics on investing in resources - INN's Start Here report for resources (value of $49) for FREE. Limited time offer. No credit card required.

Get My Free Report
Click here to download for free

Return to the Resource Investing Index
Comments

Leave a Reply