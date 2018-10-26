High Hampton Holdings Corp. (CSE:HC,OTCMKTS:HHPHF FSE:OHCN) CEO Christian Scovenna was featured in a recent livestream from Midas Letter RAW, which was hosted by Ed Milewski.









High Hampton Holdings Corp. (CSE:HC,OTCMKTS:HHPHF FSE:OHCN) Interim CEO Christian Scovenna was featured in a recent livestream from Midas Letter RAW, which was hosted by Ed Milewski. The show is designed to provide insight into key markets and share interviews with industry experts and CEOs.

During his segment on the show, Scovenna discussed High Hampton’s expanding footprint as a cannabis company in California and its goal to be a fully integrated company in the state. The company is in the process of developing its fully integrated grow facility in Coachella, California, which will house a 254,000-square-foot greenhouse.

High Hampton has also recently entered into a binding letter of intent (LOI) to acquire Mojave Jane in a cash and stock deal. Mojave Jane is a fully licensed manufacturer also based in Coachella and has extraction capabilities as well. He discussed how the acquisition was a strategic one as there are clear synergies with previous acquisition CaliGold, a company that is based out of Oakland and produces edible, medicinal-grade chocolate bars that could use extracts produced under Mojave Jane.

“When we look at numerous acquisitions, our model is to provide value. We provide value by acquiring at a low valuation and we are looking for topline revenue,” Scovenna said of their acquisition strategy. “We look at every potential acquisition and look at it to make sure that if we are going to proceed […] that it is creating shareholder value.”

