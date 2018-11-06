Cannvas Signs Definitive Revenue Share and Marketing Agreement with MOOD™

Cannvas MedTech (CSE:MTEC), a leader in digital cannabis education and leading business technology company, is pleased to announce it has executed an agreement with MOODTM, a premium-focused cannabis storage brand, to join the recently announced Cannvas Marché, a network of high-tech learning and fulfillment centres across Canada.

Cannvas MedTech (CSE: MTEC ), a leader in digital cannabis education and leading business technology company, is pleased to announce it has executed an agreement with MOODTM, a premium-focused cannabis storage brand, to join the recently announced Cannvas Marché, a network of high-tech learning and fulfillment centres across Canada. The revenue sharing agreement calls for the MOODTM product line to be integrated into the Cannvas Kiosk platform and featured in Cannvas Marché locations on digital marketing screens with fulfillment opportunities.

“I am very impressed by the Cannvas Marché and Cannvas Kiosk concept and believe that it is a great way to introduce our premium storage solutions and cannabis accessories to cannabis consumers online and in key physical locations in major cities across Canada,” said Ken Tran, Founder and CEO of MOOD™. “We offer a premium brand of products designed to enhance the consumer experience with cannabis. MOODTM fits well with Cannvas brand and we are looking forward to getting started in the new year.”

“I am very pleased to add MOODTM to the growing roster of the Cannvas Marché and Cannvas Kiosk partners,” said Steve Loutskou, Chief Operating Officer, Global Markets, Cannvas MedTech Inc. “We have been getting a great response since announcing both Cannvas Marché and Cannvas Kiosk from partners and consumers. People recognize the value of education with respect to cannabis, but also are looking for quality products and services. MOODTM has a growing list of high quality cannabis accessories and are a great addition to both Cannvas Marché and Cannvas Kiosk concepts.”

MOOD™ is an online boutique offering both functional and well-designed storage products to ensure cannabis stays fresh and stale-free longer. It is focused on elevating the overall experience and enjoyment for cannabis consumers all across Canada and is expanding its product line to include accessories related to cannabis.

Cannvas Kiosk is a network of kiosks powered by the Cannvas.Me platform. Cannvas learning kiosks will be integrated with select health clinics and platforms from coast to coast whereby users engaging with the kiosk have an opportunity to follow up with a licensed medical practitioner, should they so choose, and these clinics or platforms will be among their options.

Cannvas Marché locations will feature digital learning resources, on-site medical and educational staff and a fulfillment program. Hands-on education sessions on a variety of cannabis-related topics will also be featured, but without the usual pressure to purchase or consume. The sessions will be led by a registered health practitioner or certified educator and showcase original physician-backed content created for the Cannvas.Me platform. Visitors can register for free seminars each week or drop in anytime.The first location is expected to open in Toronto in 2019.

Cannvas is working with top regulators and compliance bodies to begin the first phase of creating a network of this first-of-its-kind public cannabis education and fulfillment centres.

The Company intends to expand the reach of its Cannvas Marché centres to communities across Canada through a licensing model and leverage its strategic partnerships to further integrate the Cannvas.Me platform into existing retail experiences.

About MOODTM:

Headquartered in Toronto, MOOD™ is the first premium focused cannabis storage brand in Canada. For more info visit www.getmood.co.

About Cannvas MedTech Inc.

Cannvas MedTech is a leading business technology company in the cannabis space. We design and build customer-centric solutions that enable our partners to harness the power of data to truly understand their customers, industry, and key business drivers.

No stock exchange or securities regulatory authority has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Some of the statements contained in this release are forward-looking statements, such as estimates and statements that describe the Issuer’s future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Issuer or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted onwww.sedar.com.

For further information: www.cannvasmedtech.com, Media Inquiries: media@cannvasmedtech.com; Investor Relations: ir@cannvasmedtech.com, 1-800-489-0116

