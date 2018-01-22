Abattis To Create Hemp-Infused Beer with Craft Brewer Company

Abattis Bioceuticals (CSE:ATT; OTC:ATTBF) announced a new partnership with a craft brewer in Vancouver to create a new line of “hemp-infused, cannabinoid-rich, THC-free craft beer.”

As quoted in the press release:

Pursuant to a research services agreement between Abattis and Faculty Brewing, Abattis will conduct research and development activities related to the development of a hemp-infused, cannabinoid-rich, THC-free craft beer, or a line of such beers, for Faculty Brewing. “Our exciting partnership with Faculty Brewing positions us as one of the first Canadian companies to secure an agreement for research and development, analytical and regulatory services relating to a hemp- and cannabis-infused beverage,” said Rob Abenante, President and CEO of Abattis. “By aiming to develop a line of functional beers, each based on a different type of hemp extract, we hope to have a product that is compliant and market-ready as soon as Health Canada releases its new regulatory framework for hemp and cannabis-infused beverages,” added Mr. Abenante.

