1933 Industries to Sponsor and Exhibit at MJBiz Conference in Las Vegas

The MJBizCon is the largest cannabis conference in the world, where over 20,000 cannabis professionals will meet under one roof to exhibit and promote the industry. The conference opens its door on November 14 and runs until November 16 at the Las Vegas Convention Centre.

Alternative Medicine Association is one of Nevada’s largest wholesaler of cannabis concentrates, and its products include branded flower, wholesale distillate for vape products, and a broad range of concentrates (crumble, shatter, sugar, wax, oils, etc.), as well as white label production for third party leading brands. Infused MFG. manufactures proprietary hemp-based, CBD products under the Canna Hemp™, Canna HempX™, Canna Hemp Paws™ and Canna Fused™ lines. Both subsidiaries of the Company will be exhibiting their extensive product lines to a captive audience. Executives from the Company’s advisory firm, Spire Global Strategy, will be attending the conference and will be available to discuss risk management, due diligence, security, compliance and intelligence services in the sector.

“All the major players, investors and thought leaders in the cannabis space will be gathering at MJBizCon to drive business deals and to foster collaborative relationships”, remarked Mr. Chris Rebentisch, US Chief of Operations, Infused MFG. Founder and Director of 1933 Industries. “As the first licensed cultivator in Las Vegas, we have deep roots in this city and we welcome representatives from around the world to the largest professional conference of its kind.”

Please visit the 1933 Industries booth #3729 at MJBizCon.

About 1933 Industries Inc.

1933 Industries Inc. is a vertically integrated cannabis company with operations in the United States and Canada. Operating through three subsidiary companies, 1933 Industries owns licensed medical and adult-use cannabis cultivation and production assets, proprietary hemp-based, CBD infused products, CBD extraction services and a specialized cannabis advisory firm supporting clients in security, intelligence and due diligence.

Please visit our new website at www.1933industries.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “should”, “believe” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company’s disclosure documents, which can be found under the Company’s profile on www.sedar.com. 1933 Industries undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Click here to connect with 1933 Industries Inc. (CSE:TGIF, FWB:1QF, OTC:VPGDF) for an Investor Presentation.