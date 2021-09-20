Australia

Investing News
.

High-Grade Exploration Target at Oobagooma

- September 19th, 2021

Elevate Uranium Limited (“Elevate Uranium”, the “Company”) (ASX:EL8) is pleased to announce that it has defined an Exploration Target of 26 to 52 million pounds U308 with a grade range of 650 to 950 ppm U308, for its 100% owned Oobagooma Uranium Project (“Oobagooma”) in Western Australia.

Elevate Uranium Limited (“Elevate Uranium”, the “Company”) (ASX:EL8) is pleased to announce that it has defined an Exploration Target of 26 to 52 million pounds U308 with a grade range of 650 to 950 ppm U308, for its 100% owned Oobagooma Uranium Project (“Oobagooma”) in Western Australia.

 

The potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target is conceptual in nature, as there has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource. Oobagooma Project Exploration Target Million Pounds ofU308 Grade of U308 (ppm) Total 26 to 52 650 to 950

 

Elevate Uranium’s Managing Director, Murray Hill, commented: “The Exploration Target of 26 to 52 million pounds indicates high potential for a significant resource at the Oobagooma Uranium Project and with some excellent grades intersected, we are anticipating a high grade range. The project has not been drilled since 1983 and therefore, the project has not been interrogated using modern day exploration techniques. We are very encouraged by the potential of this project and look forward to undertaking modern day exploration on the project.”

 

Click here for the full ASX release

Get the latest Australia Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Australia Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Australia Investing

Select None
Select All

Related posts

Encouraging Uranium Mineralisation Identified at Namib IV
Elevate Uranium: Carbon-Free Energy
Airborne EM Identifies Extensive Palaeochannels

Tags

Tags:

Leave a Reply

×