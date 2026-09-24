Renforth Resources is advancing two 100-percent-owned, road-accessible, hydro-powered assets in Québec's Malartic Township: the Parbec gold deposit, contiguous to Canada’s largest gold producer, Canadian Malartic Mine, and the Victoria polymetallic deposit.

Renforth Resources is a gold and critical metals exploration and development company focusing on two wholly owned assets in one of Canada's most established gold and base-metals camps.

Its flagship gold asset, the Parbec Gold Project, and its Victoria polymetallic deposit are both located in the Malartic area roughly 525 kilometres from Montréal along an established network of federal, regional and municipal roads. Both properties benefit from decades of regional mining infrastructure, including the Horne Smelter roughly 80 kilometres away.

Parbec is directly contiguous to Agnico Eagle's Canadian Malartic mine, Canada's largest gold producer, which is forecast to cease open-pit (Barnat) operations in 2029. The said operations shift will create a deficit of approximately 40,000 tonnes of gold feed required per day, placing Parbec at the center of an opportunity to meet demand.

Meanwhile, Victoria carries a massive, underexplored polymetallic scale with a 125-million-tonne inferred resource at 0.15 percent nickel-equivalent (413 million pounds) across nickel, cobalt, copper, zinc and silver. Only about 12 percent of the known 20-kilometer mineralized structure has been drilled.

The company's strategy centers on using Parbec as a self-funding mechanism to advance Victoria, a large-scale, materially underexplored polymetallic system, without relying on dilutive equity financings. “(Parbec) generates the capital. (Victoria) scales the upside,” Renforth said .

Led by President and CEO Nicole Brewster, the company is now working towards re-establishing Parbec's maiden resource. It is also looking into the critical minerals upside of Victoria, which has recently confirmed platinum and palladium presence.

