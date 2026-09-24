Investor Insight
Renforth Resources is advancing two 100-percent-owned, road-accessible, hydro-powered assets in Québec's Malartic Township: the Parbec gold deposit, contiguous to Canada’s largest gold producer, Canadian Malartic Mine, and the Victoria polymetallic deposit.
Overview
Renforth Resources is a gold and critical metals exploration and development company focusing on two wholly owned assets in one of Canada's most established gold and base-metals camps.
Its flagship gold asset, the Parbec Gold Project, and its Victoria polymetallic deposit are both located in the Malartic area roughly 525 kilometres from Montréal along an established network of federal, regional and municipal roads. Both properties benefit from decades of regional mining infrastructure, including the Horne Smelter roughly 80 kilometres away.
Parbec is directly contiguous to Agnico Eagle's Canadian Malartic mine, Canada's largest gold producer, which is forecast to cease open-pit (Barnat) operations in 2029. The said operations shift will create a deficit of approximately 40,000 tonnes of gold feed required per day, placing Parbec at the center of an opportunity to meet demand.
Meanwhile, Victoria carries a massive, underexplored polymetallic scale with a 125-million-tonne inferred resource at 0.15 percent nickel-equivalent (413 million pounds) across nickel, cobalt, copper, zinc and silver. Only about 12 percent of the known 20-kilometer mineralized structure has been drilled.
The company's strategy centers on using Parbec as a self-funding mechanism to advance Victoria, a large-scale, materially underexplored polymetallic system, without relying on dilutive equity financings. “(Parbec) generates the capital. (Victoria) scales the upside,” Renforth said.
Led by President and CEO Nicole Brewster, the company is now working towards re-establishing Parbec's maiden resource. It is also looking into the critical minerals upside of Victoria, which has recently confirmed platinum and palladium presence.
Company Highlights
- Multi-commodity Canadian portfolio: Renforth Resources is focused on gold, polymetallic and copper projects, anchored by its fully owned Parbec Gold Project and Victoria Polymetallic Deposit in Québec’s Malartic Township in the Abitibi region.
- Strategic gold asset location: Parbec is located on the Cadillac Break, one of Canada’s most prolific gold mining camps. It is adjacent to Agnico Eagle's Canadian Malartic Mine, one of Canada’s largestgold producers.
- Massive, underexplored polymetallic scale: Victoria hosts a 125-million-tonne inferred resource at 0.15 percent nickel-equivalent (413 million pounds) across nickel, cobalt, copper, zinc and silver. Only about 12 percent of the known 20-kilometer mineralized structure has been drilled.
- Infrastructure upside: Both Parbec and Victoria sit within a hydroelectric powerline corridor, benefit from road access and skilled labor and are located in proximity to the Horne Smelter, minimizing capital intensity for future development.
- Near-term catalysts: The company is building toward an underground bulk sample at today's gold price, with a 60,000-metre drill program for resource expansion underway. An underground bulk sample permit is anticipated in late 2026.
Key Projects
Parbec Gold Deposit
Renforth Resources’ Parbec Gold Deposit sits in one of Canada's most prolific gold structures, the Cadillac Break. It is adjacent to Agnico Eagle’s Canadian Malartic Mine, which is recognized as one of Canada’s largest gold producers. The company highlights this proximity as the Canadian Malartic's Barnat open pit is forecast to cease operations in 2029, shifting production to Odyssey underground. This shift is expected to create an approximately 40,000 tonnes per day open-pit feed deficit, with Parbec at the center of an opportunity to meet demand.
The project’s 2025 resource holds a total of 362,800 ounces, with 265,8000 measured (9.61 million tonnes at 0.86 grams per tonne gold) and indicated and 97,000 ounces classified as inferred.
The estimate excludes silver as a byproduct and was calculated using a US$2,100 per ounce gold price. The company underlines that gold trades above US 4,600perouncetoday,whichisamassiveincreasefromtheroughlyUS400 per ounce environment in which Parbec's 1980s-era underground decline was originally built and already deemed economic.
The deposit is defined across three gold settings.
- Zone 1, or the Cadillac Break Host - hosts the bulk of the current resource and remains a well-understood, unmined structure with strong strike and infill potential.
- Zone 2 - a sediment-hosted structure that parallels the geological setting of the neighboring Canadian Malartic deposit. It has returned 1.43 g/t gold over 12 metres in surface channel sampling and remains significantly underexplored.
- Zone 3 - a deep structural zone that has produced a 9.6 g/t gold surface grab sample. This remains a high drill priority as it has been drilled to a depth of 738 metres, the deepest mineralization identified on the property.
Recently Renforth has recorded surface channel results including 2.97g/t gold over 10.2 metres including silver sub-intervals of 2.48 g/t silver over 2 metres, 1.93g/t silver over 1 metre and 4.42g/t Ag over 1.75 metres. The company has received its three-year drill permit and began its 60,000-metre, two-year drill program aimed at converting inferred ounces to measured and indicated and testing the underground sample zone.
Victoria Polymetallic Deposit
Sitting within Renforth’s broader Malartic Metals Package is the Victoria Polymetallic Deposit, an underexplored, 20-kilometer nickel-cobalt-copper-zinc-silver structure. The project is roughly 4 kilometres away from and shares a similar mineralization style with Renforth’s Lalonde polymetallic occurrence. The Victoria Deposit is located south of the company’s Beaupré copper discovery, where a 2018 grab sample returned 8.08 percent copper.
The company’s 2025 initial inferred resource covers 125 million tonnes at 0.15 percent nickel-equivalent or 413 million pounds of contained nickel-equivalent metal, comprising 331 million pounds of nickel, 55 million pounds of copper, 28 million pounds of cobalt, 220 million pounds of zinc and 1.53 million ounces of silver.
The resource is based on roughly 10,000 metres of drilling covering only about 12 percent of the known structure, with the majority remaining unexplored. It is open-pit-able with a strip ratio under 1:1 over a 2.5-kilometer pit outline, and reaches a deepest drilled pierce point of 320 metres. The company highlights that platinum and palladium mineralization has been confirmed across the deposit but is not yet incorporated into the resource estimate, a potentially significant addition given the absence of any domestic North American source of these metals.
Renforth recently undercut two standout drill results from the initial resource drilling: 3.46 percent nickel over 1.5 metres within a broader 12-meter interval grading 0.54 percent nickel and 138.7 parts per million (ppm) cobalt, supporting higher-grade zones at depth, and 74.55 metres at 0.14 percent nickel plus 95.43 ppm cobalt, a wide bulk-tonnage interval that includes 10.5 metres at 0.52 percent copper, 0.09 percent nickel and 0.44 percent zinc. Assays from the undercuts of the two prior drillholes are awaited.
Permitting for a planned 1,000-metre drilling program is underway. Once drilling is completed, the company aims to update the MRE using current mineralization results.
Management Team
Nicole Brewster – President, CEO & Director
Nicole Brewster has an extensive background in property ownership, exploration contracting, and management consulting in the mining sector. She has led Renforth since 2012, rebuilding the company's portfolio around the Parbec gold deposit and the Victoria polymetallic discovery. She established Parbec's maiden mineral resource, expanded the Malartic Metals Package to more than 300 square kilometres, and identified the Victoria mineralized structure by reinterpreting historic geophysical and geochemical data that had been overlooked by previous operators.
Kyle Appleby – Chief Financial Officer
Kyle Appleby is a Chartered Professional Accountant with over two decades of financial leadership experience across public and private companies in the mining, technology agriculture, cannabis and crypto-currency sectors. He has served as CFO for numerous CSE, TSXV and OTC-listed companies, including Lodestar Metals and Captor Capital.
Martin Demers, P.Geo. – VP of Exploration
Martin Demers has been in the exploration scene for approximately 25 years, with experience concentrated in gold deposits and prospects within Québec's Abitibi region. He led the new geological interpretation at Parbec and oversaw the initial drilling at Victoria that revealed the extent of its polymetallic mineralization.