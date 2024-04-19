Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Impact Minerals

Drilling Underway at the Hyperion REE Prospect, Arkun Project, WA

An aircore drill programme will commence this week at Impact Minerals Limited's (ASX:IPT) Hyperion REE prospect, which is part of the 100% owned Arkun Project, located 150km east of Perth in the emerging mineral province of southwest Western Australia (Figure 1, ASX Release April 16th 2024).

  • Drilling is well underway at the Hyperion Rare Earth Element (REE) Prospect to test a large Rare Earth Element soil geochemistry anomaly.
  • The soil anomaly covers at least a 3 km2 area at greater than 1,000 ppm Total Rare Earth Oxide (TREO + Y) with peak values up to 5,880 ppm (0.59%) TREO+Y and Nd+Pr of up to 21%.
  • The soil anomaly is hosted in weathered granite and is prospective for a large clay-hosted REE deposit.

The drill programme, comprising approximately 40 holes for 2000 metres will test the significant REE soil geochemistry anomaly identified at Hyperion, where results of up to 5,880 parts per million (ppm) Total Rare Earth Element Oxides and Yttrium (TREO +Y) were reported previously (ASX Release 4th January 2024). These are some of the highest TREO-in-soil results reported recently in Western Australia. Other REE soil geochemistry anomalies have been identified at Swordfish and Horseshoe (Figure 2 and ASX Releases January 4th 2024 and June 1st 2023).

Hyperion Prospect

The soil geochemistry anomaly at Hyperion covers an area of more than 3 km2 at greater than 1,000 ppm TREO+Y at Hyperion (Figure 2). Five samples returned greater than 2,500 ppm TREO+Y with a peak value of 5,880 ppm (0.58%) TREO+Y.

Within the anomaly, two broad northwest-southeast trending zones of more than 1,500 ppm TREO+Y-in- soils extend for 2.5 km along-trend and are open in both directions (Figure 2).

The anomaly has an average neodymium plus praseodymium percentage of about 20%, typical of most regolith-hosted mineralisation in the region with Heavy REE contents of between 54 ppm and 200 ppm within the >1,000 ppm parts of the anomaly (ASX Release January 4th 2024). This is encouraging for discovering the more economically compelling Heavy Rare Earths close to the surface.

The Hyperion anomaly is underlain by a well-preserved laterite (weathering) profile developed on very weathered granite bedrock, the likely source of the REE.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Impact Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

IPT:AU
Impact Minerals Limited
Impact Minerals

Impact Minerals Limited


NOVAGOLD Releases 2023 Sustainability Report

  • Providing a comprehensive overview of NOVAGOLD's Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) performance, emphasizing remarkable health and safety records, steadfast dedication to environmental protection, continuous community investment, extensive stakeholder engagement, and robust corporate governance.
  • Highlighting NOVAGOLD's investment in our partnerships with Donlin Gold LLC, Calista Corporation ("Calista"), and The Kuskokwim Corporation (TKC) to reinforce Donlin Gold's social license, while emphasizing ongoing community engagement and addressing specific needs.
  • Integrated NOVAGOLD's Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures Report (TCFD) into this year's Sustainability Report and reported in alignment with the Global Reporting Initiative framework (GRI).

NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. ("NOVAGOLD" or "the Company") (NYSE American, TSX: NG) is pleased to publish its 2023 Sustainability Report ("Sustainability Report") with a focus on our 2023 performance in the areas of environmental stewardship, health and safety, social responsibility and engagement, and corporate governance.

"Our 2023 achievements continue to build on the excellent work accomplished in the areas of environmental stewardship, health and safety, social engagement, and corporate governance, by the teams at Donlin Gold and NOVAGOLD over many years in advancing the Donlin Gold project for the benefit of our stakeholders and shareholders. The team's unwavering commitment to the Company and steadfast dedication to the project, the Yukon-Kuskokwim (Y-K) region, and Alaska, as well as our Sustainability Committee's and Board of Directors' guidance, have been instrumental in successfully advancing this extraordinary asset in western Alaska," said Greg Lang, President and Chief Executive Officer.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Newmont Publishes 2023 Sustainability Report and 2023 Tax & Royalties Report

Recognizing 20 Years of Transparent Sustainability Reporting

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT, ASX: NEM, PNGX: NEM) today published its 2023 Sustainability Report and its 2023 Taxes and Royalties Contributions Report . The reports highlight the company's material ESG and socio-economic contributions over the past year. This year marks the 20 th anniversary for Newmont's Annual Sustainability Report, representing a milestone for the company as a longstanding industry leader in sustainability.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Norfolk Metals

Las Alteras Project Presentation - April 2024

Norfolk Metals Ltd (ASX:NFL) (Norfolk or the Company) is pleased to present its investor presentation.
Spartan Resources

$80 Million Equity Raise Investor Presentation - April 2024

Spartan Resources Limited (Spartan or Company) (ASX:SPR) is pleased to present its investor presentation.
Spartan Resources

A$80m Fully Underwritten Equity Raising to Accelerate Exploration and Development of Dalgaranga Gold Project

Proceeds to fund underground exploration decline to facilitate drill-out of Never Never, Pepper and Four Pillars, ongoing surface drilling, development studies and regional exploration

Spartan Resources Limited (Spartan or Company) (ASX:SPR) has today announced a fully underwritten $80 million Equity Raising to be conducted via a $33 million 1-for-17 pro rata accelerated non- renounceable entitlement offer and a $47 million placement to institutional, professional and sophisticated investors.

Spartan Resources

Spartan Resources Limited (ASX: SPR) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Spartan Resources Limited (‘SPR’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of SPR, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 22 April 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Impact Minerals Limited
