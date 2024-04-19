Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Top 7 Canadian Lithium Stocks of 2024

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Trending Press Releases

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

Edison Lithium Expands Portfolio with Acquisition of Additional Sodium Brine Claim in Saskatchewan

Bitcoin Well Launches Cash Vouchers For Canadian Customers

Osisko Metals Reports Preliminary Metallurgical Testwork Results From Gaspé Copper

Mineral Resource Update – Mt Boppy Gold Project

Sona Nanotech Provides Interim Results of Dalhousie Efficacy Study

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Ramp Metals

RAMP:CC

Trident Royalties PLC

TDTRF

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 EV Market Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Uranium Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
RUA GOLD Provides an Update on the Reefton Drilling Program and the next phase of drill targets

RUA GOLD Provides an Update on the Reefton Drilling Program and the next phase of drill targets

RUA GOLD Corporation (CSE: RUA) (OTC: NZAUF) (WKN: A4010V) ("RUA GOLD" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an exploration update for the Reefton Project on the South Island of New Zealand .

  • Preliminary results confirm the Pactolus system extends south for 550 meters along strike and is well mineralized on surface.
  • The Company is analyzing the results to better understand the plunge and tenor of the ore shoots at this early stage of exploration.
  • The Company has developed multiple new high-grade targets at past producing mines in the Murray Creek area for drill testing in Q2/2024.

Pactolus

  • Recall that Pactolus is a new, surface Greenfields discovery made by RUA GOLD in 2021. Pactolus has returned assays for three of six holes drilled on the system, highlighting:
    • DD_PAC_035 intersecting 2 meters @ 5.13g/t Au
    • DD_PAC_036 intersecting 2 meters @ 3.61g/t Au .
  • These results compliment the surface trenching across outcropping mineralization:
    • 5m @ 12.2 g/t Au (including 1m @ 17.1 g/t Au) and
    • 4m @ 6.9 g/t Au (including 1m @ 16.1 g/t Au).
  • Further work is needed to model the geometry of this zone to warrant additional drilling in this area. As a result, the company expects to refocus on the past-producing areas in Reefton in the near term.

RUA GOLD's forthcoming near-mine drilling program

RUA GOLD plans to commence with 5 targets in the Murray Creek area as the first step in a comprehensive drilling campaign that will test targets in Murray Creek, Crushington, Capleston and Caledonian historic districts. These historic mines collectively produced ~700 koz at 25.2 g/t within a radius of ~20 kilometers. Three of the targets are highlighted:

Murray Creek Target 1: Down-dip extension of mine shoot:

Records show mining stopped by faulting, evidence of continuation at depth. Recent surface rock chips include 56.2, 48.0, 33.3, g/t Au , including some striking visible gold (Figure 3). Trenching of the lode on surface includes 3m @ 31.7 g/t Au incl. 2m @ 47.1 g/t Au .

Murray Creek Target 2: Near mine structural offset:

Targeting potential offset of Inglewood Mine group to the east, rock chips include 35.1, 34.5, and 27.8 g/t Au.

Murray Creek Target 3: Down-dip extension of mine shoot :

Records show mining ceased at 200 meters, yet this was the largest deposit in the Inglewood group.

Robert Eckford , CEO commented: "We are pleased to see consistent mineralization in the drilling from the Pactolus vein and see the potential for exciting new opportunities developing from the historic mine drill targets in the forthcoming near-mine program. Our team will continue drilling RUA GOLD's Reefton properties as our 2,500 meter drill program for 2024 rolls out.  With the exceptional geology of the Reefton project and the highly experienced operating team on the ground, I am excited by the potential in this historic but under-explored high grade orogenic gold district".

More information can be found at the Company's website: www.ruagold.com .

Figure 1: Location of drill campaign targets for 2024 in the Reefton Goldfield. (CNW Group/Rua Gold Inc.)

Pactolus Summary

The recent 6-hole drill program (DD_PAC_035-040) has tested under the three trenches along the north-south trend of system. Trenching results over four outcrops at Pactolus illustrated in Figure 2 returned the following:

7m @ 13.75 g/t Au (including 1m @ 34.6 g/t Au, 1m @32 g/t Au) *
5m @ 8.1 g/t Au (including 1m @ 14.9 g/t Au)
5m @ 12.2 g/t Au (including 1m @ 17.1 g/t Au)
4m @ 6.9 g/t Au (including 1m @ 16.1 g/t Au)
*(Reported NI 43 101: Technical Report on the Reefton Project, New Zealand )

Four of the six drill holes intersected the targeted mineralized structure. Initial assay results for DD_PAC_35, 36, and 37 returned:

Table 1: Significant intercepts for 2024 drilling, calculated with a 1.5 ppm Au cut-off and up to 2-m internal dilution.

Hole ID

From (m)

To (m)

Interval (m)

Au (ppm)

Including

DD_PAC_035

71

73

2

5.13

1m @ 8.44 g/t Au

DD_PAC_036

60

62

2

3.61

1m @ 4.92 g/t Au

DD_PAC_037 returned no significant intercepts.

Preliminary results and observations confirm the Pactolus system extends south for 550m and is well mineralized on surface, but determining the plunge and tenor of the ore shoots is proving challenging. A further update is anticipated when results from the remaining drill holes are received in 4-6 weeks.

Table 2: Significant intercepts for Pactolus drilling, calculated with a 1.5 ppm Au cut-off and up to 2-m internal dilution.

Hole ID

From (m)

To (m)

Interval (m)

Au (g/t)

DD_PAC_001

132.5

135

2.5

4.75*

DD_PAC_002

133

138

5

6.52*

DD_PAC_004

183

195

12

9.72*

DD_PAC_005

218

223

5

2.24*

DD_PAC_005

256

260

4

3.95*

DD_PAC_007

214

227

13

1.62*

DD_PAC_009

219

221

2

4.40*

DD_PAC_010

221

225

4

2.69*

DD_PAC_015

76

81

5

3.13*

DD_PAC_018

58

60

2

3.11*

DD_PAC_022

54

56

2

8.20*

DD_PAC_025

33

35

2

3.53*

DD_PAC_035

71

73

2

5.13

DD_PAC_036

60

62

2

3.61

Figure 2: Pactolus results from trenching and drilling. (CNW Group/Rua Gold Inc.)

Overview of the Reefton Region

The Reefton Goldfields presents as a classic orogenic style gold deposit, with historic mining recovering high-grade gold in plunging gold bearing quartz reefs. RUA GOLD's systematic exploration has highlighted the potential for the rejuvenation of this district in renewed opportunities in the vicinity of historic high-grade gold deposits.

Historic Mine Evaluation, Proposed Drilling

RUA GOLD has completed a comprehensive evaluation of the historic mines on the Company's tenements in the Reefton Goldfield which produced ~700 koz at 25.2 g/t (see Appendix 2). 3D computer modelling of the geology, structure, and historical mine lodes, was completed as a precursor to drill testing of priority targets. Likely targets include testing down-dip and potential duplicate structures in the vicinity of the historic mines.

RUA GOLD plans to commence with 5 targets in the Murray Creek area as follows.

Murray Creek Target 1: Down-dip extension of mine shoot

Records show Inglewood mine stopped by faulting, evidence of continuation at depth. Recent surface rock chips include 56.2, 48.0, 33.3, 30.3, g/t Au, including some striking visible gold (see insert). Soil samples are up to 113 ppb Au. Trenching of the lode on surface includes:

MC_C03 3m @ 31.7 g/t Au (including 2m @ 47.1g/t Au )
MC_C04 12m @ 6.4 g/t Au (including 1m @ 63.9 g/t Au)

Figure 3: Rock sample with visible gold from Target 1 mapping project. (CNW Group/Rua Gold Inc.)

Murray Creek Target 2: Near mine structural offset

Targeting potential offset of Inglewood Mine group to the east, illustrated in ultra-detail magnetic data, coinciding with Au-As soil anomaly and mapped quartz veins. Rock chips along the jog include 35.1, 34.5, and 27.8 g/t Au from brecciated, highly sulfidic quartz samples. Soil geochemistry (max 172ppb gold) envelopes gold anomalism over the target area.
Trenching in the vicinity of the structural offset included:

MCCRAE05 3m @ 1.7 g/t Au
MC_C06 2m @ 2.9 g/t Au

Murray Creek Target 3: Down-dip extension of mine shoot

Records show mining ceased at 200m yet this was the largest lode in the Inglewood group. Historical records describe the ore directly associated with a dolerite dyke. Accurate mapping of the dyke (UAV magnetics) and 3D structural mapping show significant potential for continuation at depth.

Murray Creek Target 4: 250m north extensions of historic workings

RUA GOLD's mapping has delineated quartz and pug faulting along a syncline hinge that coincides with the north striking Perseverance historical workings. Rock samples returned 11-16.4 g/t Au, soil geochemical samples up to 195ppb Au envelope a north trending zone paralleling the Ajax-Golden Fleece historical mines.

Ajax Target 1: Potential jog/structural complexity

A jog in the magnetic and strong structural complexity show there may be an offset between the Golden Fleece mine group and Venus, very prominent soil gold geochemistry highlights surface expression of this target.

Figure 4: Near-mine drill Targets 1, 2 and 3 (CNW Group/Rua Gold Inc.)

Grant of Deferred Share Units

The Company also announces that it has granted an aggregate of 875,476 deferred share units (" DSUs ") to the directors of the Company at a deemed price of $0.175 per DSU.  The DSUs were granted in consideration for services provided by the directors for February 28 to March 31 , 2024.  The DSUs were granted under the Company's Deferred Share Unit Plan adopted on April 17 , 2024.  Each DSU entitles the holder to receive one share of the Company at the time the holder ceases to be a director of the Company.

About RUA GOLD

RUA GOLD (RUA.CSE) is a new entrant to the mining industry, specializing in gold exploration and discovery in New Zealand . With permits that have a rich history dating back to the gold rush in the late 1800's, RUA GOLD combines traditional prospecting practices with modern technologies to uncover and capitalize on valuable gold deposits.

The Company is committed to responsible and sustainable exploration, which is evident in its professional planning and execution. The Company aims to minimize its environmental impact and to execute on its projects with key stakeholders in mind. RUA GOLD has a highly skilled team of New Zealand professionals who possess extensive knowledge and experience in geology, geochemistry, and geophysical exploration technology.

For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

Technical Information

Simon Henderson CP, AUSIMM, a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure contained herein. Mr. Henderson has verified the data disclosed, including sampling, analytical, and test data underlying the information in the technical disclosure herein.

QAQC Soil Samples

A bulk sample of ~0.5–1 kg was collected in the field and taken back to RGL's office for preparation. Samples were dried in a customized incubator, set at 38°C, for a minimum of two days. Once the samples were fully dried, they were sieved to

A 50–100-g fine-sieved ( Brisbane for Au-TL43 analysis. The analysis consisted of 25-g sample digestion by aqua regia, followed by trace Au analysis by ICP-MS. The detection limit for Au by this method is 1 ppb. Approximately 5% of the samples were analyzed for a full multi-element suite using a 4-acid digest and ICP-MS finish.

ALS Brisbane is independent to RUA GOLD .

QAQC Drilling

The majority of drillholes were sampled in full, typically following 1-m sample intervals unless geological contacts (i.e. dolerite intrusions) dictated otherwise. NQ core was analyzed as whole core; therefore, only requiring cutting along sample intervals. PQ and HQ core were sampled as half core.

Drill core samples were sent to SGS Westport for sample preparation. Core was crushed to 75% passing 2 mm, and 1-kg split of material was pulverized (to 85% passing 75 µm). No split duplicates were collected during the crushing steps. Two scoops were taken from the pulverize bowl: one for laboratory analysis (~150 g) and the other for pXRF analysis (~100 g). The pulp reject is stored in Reefton.

Pulverized drill core samples were analyzed by 50-g fire assay with AAS finish at SGS Waihi (SGS Code FAA505). The detection limit for Au by this method is 0.01 ppm. As part of SGS' internal quality control, SGS conducted repeat analyses, also at a rate of ~5%.

Thirteen 3-g samples were also analyzed by screen fire assay (FAS30K) at SGS Waihi to establish the presence of nuggetty Au. Samples were screened to 75 µm.

Website: www.RUAGOLD.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur and specifically include statements regarding: the Company's strategies, expectations, planned operations or future actions, including but not limited to exploration programs at its Reefton and Glamorgan projects; and  the Company's expected receipt of permits or other regulatory approvals. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. A variety of inherent risks, uncertainties and factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, affect the operations, performance and results of the Company and its business, and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results expressed or implied by forward looking statements. Some of these risks, uncertainties and factors include: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; risks related to the effects of the Russia - Ukraine war; risks related to climate change; operational risks in exploration, delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration projects or capital expenditures; the actual results of current exploration activities; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; changes in labour costs and other costs and expenses or equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, including but not limited to environmental hazards, flooding or unfavourable operating conditions and losses, insurrection or war, delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing, and commodity prices. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements and reference should also be made to the Company's CSE Form 2A – Listing Statement filed under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca for a description of additional risk factors.

Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Appendix 1: Full list of significant intercepts from the Pactolus drilling program.

Table 3: Significant intercepts for Pactolus program, calculated with a 1.5 ppm Au cut-off and up to 2-m internal dilution.

Hole ID

From

To

Interval

Au (ppm)

DD_PAC_001

132.5

135

2.5

4.75

DD_PAC_002

133

138

5

6.52

DD_PAC_004

183

195

12

9.72

DD_PAC_005

218

223

5

2.24

DD_PAC_005

256

260

4

3.95

DD_PAC_007

214

227

13

1.62

DD_PAC_007

244

246

2

1.71

DD_PAC_009

219

221

2

4.40

DD_PAC_010

221

225

4

2.69

DD_PAC_015

76

81

5

3.13

DD_PAC_016

41

43

2

2.77

DD_PAC_018

43

46

3

2.75

DD_PAC_018

58

60

2

3.11

DD_PAC_022

54

56

2

8.20

DD_PAC_025

33

35

2

3.53

DD_PAC_035

71

73

2

5.13

DD_PAC_036

60

62

2

3.61

(Up to DD_PAC_025 reported in NI 43 101: Technical Report on the Reefton Project, New Zealand )

Appendix 2: Historic production from mining in the Reefton Goldfields.

Shear Group

Mine Lode

Total Production (Au oz)

Recovered Grade (g/t)

Italian Gully

Golden Arch-Italian Gully-Tripoli

1,093.1

31.8

Capleston

Welcome-Hopeful

88,620.3

61.4

Fiery Cross

27,955.1

34.8

Just in Time

17,171.7

38.8

Reform-Imperial-South Hopeful

1,070.6

19.6

Lone Star

1,09.3

13.9

Murray Creek

Inglewood-North Star, Phoenix, Victoria

33,877.2

19.9

Golden Treasure-Comstock

5,697.1

18.5

Band of Hope

25.7

2.0

Perseverance

19.3

10.4

Westland

61.1

23.4

Ajax

Golden Fleece - Ajax Royal

89,629.9

20.4

Venus

7,041.0

19.8

Crushington

Dauntless, Energetic-Wealth of Nations-Eclipse-Independent-Vulcan

208,970.2

14.2

Heather Bell

9.6

4.9

Golden Ledge

1,138.1

9.2

Keep-it-Dark

182,597.0

17.0

Hercules-Nil Desperandum

6,809.5

16.5

No. 2 South Keep it Dark - Pandora

6,687.4

21.5

Specimen Hill

Specimen Hill

1,205.7

16.3

Pactolus

498.3

141.3

Lady of the Lake

3.2

9.8

Argus

90.0

33.6

Larry Creek

Caledonian

1,160.6

25.3

Larry's No. 1



No. 2 South Larry's

4,128.2

16.8

Kirwans Hill

Newhaven, Earl Brassey, Mark Twain, Lord Brassey

11,011.6

15.2

Table 4 : Historical production from mines within the Reefton Project (Barry, 1993).

Source: Barry, J.M., 1993. The History and Mineral Resources of the Reefton Goldfield.

Appendix 3: Locations and information on drill holes and trenches at Pactolus.

Table 5: Drill hole locations and hole details. Coordinates in NZTM2000; DD: Diamond drill hole, TR: Trench.

Hole ID

Easting

Northing

Depth

Azimuth

Dip

DD_PAC_001

1512924

5341019

224

257

-50

DD_PAC_002

1512924

5341019

204.4

280

-45

DD_PAC_003

1512924

5341019

305.4

279

-71

DD_PAC_004

1512924

5341019

225

213

-52

DD_PAC_005

1512925

5341019

305.6

213

-70

DD_PAC_006

1512924

5341020

189.7

304

-42

DD_PAC_007

1512924

5341020

299

201

-43

DD_PAC_007A

1512924

5341020

37.5

202

-42

DD_PAC_008

1513028

5340787

312.3

297

-42

DD_PAC_009

1513028

5340787

284.6

268

-50

DD_PAC_010

1513028

5340787

330.2

230

-60

DD_PAC_011

1512924

5341019

178.95

224

-41

DD_PAC_014

1512867

5340988

44.95

250

-60

DD_PAC_015

1512867

5340988

89

250

-70

DD_PAC_016

1512867

5340988

63.7

250

-45

DD_PAC_017

1512863

5340958

75.6

250

-45

DD_PAC_018

1512863

5340958

81.9

250

-60

DD_PAC_019

1512863

5340958

92.3

250

-70

DD_PAC_020

1512878

5340924

96.7

250

-55

DD_PAC_021

1512878

5340924

100

250

-70

DD_PAC_022

1512833

5341082

87.3

250

-55

DD_PAC_023

1512833

5341082

107.7

250

-70

DD_PAC_024

1512833

5341082

85.9

250

-45

DD_PAC_025

1512843

5341036

91.2

250

-55

DD_PAC_026

1512843

5341036

106.3

250

-70

TR_PAC_001

1512827

5340994

7

358

0

TR_PAC_004

1512826

5340896

4

5

0

TR_PAC_005

1512827

5340896

5

5

0

TR_PAC_006

1512820

5340859

5

5

0

TR_PAC_008

1512831

5340552

5

5

0

DD_PAC_035

1512893

5340880

118.5

264

-47

DD_PAC_036

1512893

5340880

191.8

292

-57

DD_PAC_037

1512893

5340880

254.1

219

-65

DD_PAC_038

1512871

5340729

115

265

-65

DD_PAC_039

1512871

5340729

138.1

338.9

-57.5

DD_PAC_040

1512887

5340639

154.1

225

-55

RUAGOLD Logo (CNW Group/Rua Gold Inc.)

SOURCE Rua Gold Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2024/19/c2677.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Rua Gold ComRUA:CNXCSE:RUAPrecious Metals Investing
RUA:CNX
The Conversation (0)
Element79 Gold Corp. Confirms Oversubscribed Final Tranche Of Equity Unit Offering Raising Over $867,000

Element79 Gold Corp. Confirms Oversubscribed Final Tranche Of Equity Unit Offering Raising Over $867,000

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver, BC April 18, 2024 Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM)(OTC:ELMGF)(FSE:7YS0) ("Element79" or "the Company") The Company is pleased to announce that it has closed its final round of capital raising efforts, announcing that that the previously initiated non-brokered Private Placement of Equity Units was met with overwhelming investor interest, resulting in an oversubscription.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Securities Exchange Reports March 2024 Performance Figures

Canadian Securities Exchange Reports March 2024 Performance Figures

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced market statistics for March 2024.

March 2024 Operating Statistics

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Freegold Reports 2023 Final Results - Continues to Confirm Western Expansion

Freegold Reports 2023 Final Results - Continues to Confirm Western Expansion

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL) (OCTQX: FGOVF) ("Freegold" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from the final two holes of the 2023 drill program. The 2023 drill results will be incorporated into an updated mineral resource estimate ("MRE"), which is anticipated to be released later this quarter.

Freegold Ventures Limited (CNW Group/Freegold Ventures Limited)

The drilling conducted in 2023 successfully demonstrated the potential for immediate expansion towards the west, with potentially higher grades. It is important to note that the Golden Summit already has a significant gold resource. However, the potential for higher grades at shallower depths to the immediate west is substantial and could significantly alter the overall project economics. Therefore, we are confident that targeting shallower, higher-grade mineralization before undertaking economic studies will unlock even greater value in this project. Drilling is expected to commence shortly.

Hole GS2337 was drilled at an azimuth of 315 o to cross the Tolovana Vein swarm extensions to the southwest. The hole successfully intersected various zones of higher-grade mineralization.

HOLE
NUMBER

AZIMUTH

Dip

DEPTH

(M)

FROM

(M)

TO

(M)

INTERVAL
(M)

AU

G/T

GS2336

360

-55

831.3

15.9

31.1

15.2

0.52





166.1

218.5

52.4

0.59





257.7

677.3

419.6

0.86

including




308.2

327.7

19.5

4.26

including




308.2

311.2

3

25.3

including




483.1

504.7

21.6

1.09

including




521.8

558.4

36.6

2.86

including




521.8

524.9

3.1

28.8

including




655.9

677.3

21.4

0.75





708.7

726

17.3

0.86





758.2

772.4

14.2

1.43

GS2337

315

-50

784.3

260

704

444

0.85

including




341

354.7

13.7

1.21

including




367.8

443

75.2

1.31

including




367.8

369

1.2

20.2

including




506

517

11

2.27

including




552.1

575

22.9

0.94

including




668

704

36

2.01

including




668

671

3

13.45

The width refers to drill hole intercepts; true width cannot be determined due to the uncertain geometry of mineralization

The Tolovana vein swam lies within the three clear and immediate extensional geochemical trends identified: two south-southwest flanking trends and a clear east-west trend. The 2024 drill program will focus on exploring these identified trends.

2023 Drilling Demonstrated:

  • The potential to further expand the resource along strike to the west within a 1.5-kilometre-long gold-in-soil geochemical anomaly with the potential to increase the overall resource grade at shallower depths;
  • Defined boundaries of the existing resource and;
  • Demonstrated the potential for the Saddle Zone to host additional gold and silver mineralization.

Metallurgical work remains ongoing, and further metallurgical test work will be completed during the 2024 program to enhance the Golden Summit Project's overall economics.

A plan map showing the locations of the reported holes and the Section for GS2337 can be found here:

https://freegoldventures.com/site/assets/files/6287/gs2337-section.pdf

https://freegoldventures.com/site/assets/files/6287/gs-plan-04172024.pdf

A sample quality control/quality assurance program has been in place throughout the program. Drill cores were cut in half using a diamond saw, with one-half placed in sealed bags for preparation and subsequent geochemical analysis by ALS Laboratories. Core samples were prepared in ALS's facility using the PREP-31BY package. Each core sample is crushed to better than 70 % passing a 2 mm (Tyler 9 mesh, US Std. No.10) screen. A split of 1kg is taken and pulverized to better than 85 % passing a 75-micron (Tyler 200 mesh, US Std. No. 200) screen; a portion of this pulverized split is digested by Four Acid and analyzed via ICP-AES (method code ME-ICP61). Fire Assay analyzes all samples with an AAS finish, method code Au-AA23 (30g sample size) and over 10 g/t are automatically assayed using a FA Grav method, Au-GRAV21. Additional Au screening is performed using ALS's Au- SCR24 method; select samples are dry-screened to 100 microns. A duplicate 50g fire assay is conducted on the little fraction, and an assay is conducted on the entire oversize fraction. Total Au content, individual assays, and weight fractions are reported. Analytical and assay procedures are conducted in ALS's North Vancouver and Reno facilities.

A QA/QC program included laboratory and field standards inserted every ten samples. Blanks are inserted at the start of the submittal, and at least one blank every 25 standards.

The Qualified Person for this release is Alvin Jackson , P.Geo. – Vice President of Exploration and Development for Freegold, who has approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

About Freegold Ventures Limited

Freegold is a TSX-listed company focused on exploration in Alaska . It holds the Golden Summit Gold Project near Fairbanks and the Shorty Creek Copper-Gold Project near Livengood through leases.

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information, including, without limitation, statements as to planned expenditures and exploration programs, potential mineralization and resources, exploration results, the completion of an updated NI 43-101 technical report, and any other future plans. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, without limitation, the completion of planned expenditures, the ability to complete exploration programs on schedule, and the success of exploration programs. See Freegold's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31st, 2023 , filed under Freegold's profile at www.sedar.com , for a detailed discussion of the risk factors associated with Freegold's operations. On January 30, 2020 , the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a global health emergency. Reactions to the spread of COVID-19 continue to lead to, among other things, significant restrictions on travel, business closures, quarantines, and a general reduction in economic activity. While these effects have been reduced in recent months, the continuation and re-introduction of significant restrictions, business disruptions, and related financial impact, and the duration of any such disruptions cannot be reasonably estimated. The risks to Freegold of such public health crises also include employee health and safety risks and a slowdown or temporary suspension of operations in geographic locations impacted by an outbreak. Such public health crises, as well as global geopolitical crises, can result in volatility and disruptions in the supply and demand for various products and services, global supply chains, and financial markets, as well as declining trade and market sentiment and reduced mobility of people, all of which could affect interest rates, credit ratings, credit risk, and inflation. As a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, Freegold has implemented a COVID management program and established a full-service Camp at Golden Summit to attempt to mitigate risks to its employees, contractors, and community. While the extent to which COVID-19 may impact Freegold is uncertain, it is possible that COVID-19 may have a material adverse effect on Freegold's business, results of operations, and financial condition.

SOURCE Freegold Ventures Limited

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2024/17/c6186.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nexus Gold Announces Private Placement

Nexus Gold Announces Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Nexus Gold Corp.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nexus Gold Updates Dakouli 2 Gold Concession, Burkina Faso, West Africa

Nexus Gold Updates Dakouli 2 Gold Concession, Burkina Faso, West Africa

(TheNewswire)

Nexus Gold Corp.

Vancouver, Canada April 12, 2024 TheNewswire Nexus Gold Corp. (" Nexus " or the " Company ") (TSX-V: NXS, OTCQB: NXXGF, FSE: N6E) is pleased to provide a corporate update regarding its plans to return to the Dakouli 2 Gold Project, located in Burkina Faso, West Africa.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Steppe Gold Enters Into Share Exchange Agreement to Acquire Boroo Gold and Agrees to Sell the Tres Cruces Oxide Project

Steppe Gold Enters Into Share Exchange Agreement to Acquire Boroo Gold and Agrees to Sell the Tres Cruces Oxide Project

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) (" Steppe Gold ") is pleased to announce that, further to its press releases dated January 22, 2024 and March 19, 2024, it has entered into a share exchange agreement (the " Share Exchange Agreement ") pursuant to which Steppe Gold will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares (the " BG Common Shares ") of Boroo Gold LLC (" Boroo Gold ") from an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Boroo Pte Ltd. (" Boroo Singapore ") in an all-share transaction (the " Boroo Gold Transaction ").

Additionally, pursuant to separate definitive share purchase agreements (the " Share Purchase Agreements "), each between one of Steppe Gold's wholly-owned subsidiaries, on the one hand, and Boroo Singapore or one of its affiliates, on the other hand, each dated April 11, 2024, Steppe Gold will sell the Tres Cruces Oxide Project (the " Tres Cruces Project ") to Boroo Singapore for approximately CAD$12 million in cash (the " Tres Cruces Transaction ") payable over the next 18 months beginning as of the Closing Date (as defined in the Share Purchase Agreements).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Cardiex: Biomarker Technologies, Digital Solutions to Address the World’s Largest Health Disorders

Awalé Announces Update for Shareholder Participation Right

CENTURY LITHIUM PROVIDES UPDATE ON THE FEASIBILITY STUDY

Drilling Underway at the Hyperion REE Prospect, Arkun Project, WA

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

CENTURY LITHIUM PROVIDES UPDATE ON THE FEASIBILITY STUDY

Gold Investing

Drilling Underway at the Hyperion REE Prospect, Arkun Project, WA

Oil and Gas Investing

Daydream-2 Stimulation Program Underway

rare earth investing

Rock Chips of up to 3.22% TREO Identified in Newly Granted Machinga Licence

Oil and Gas Investing

ASX Oil and Gas Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Silver Investing

Klondike Silver 2024 Drilling Program

Lithium Investing

AM Resources Completes Compilation Work with the Discovery of 94 New Pegmatites for a Total of 281 Pegmatites on its 1,500 km² Land Package in Austria

×