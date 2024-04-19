Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Top 7 Canadian Lithium Stocks of 2024

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

CENTURY LITHIUM PROVIDES UPDATE ON THE FEASIBILITY STUDY

CENTURY LITHIUM PROVIDES UPDATE ON THE FEASIBILITY STUDY

Century Lithium Corp. (TSXV: LCE) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z) (Century Lithium or Company) reports that the Feasibility Study on the Company's Clayton Valley Lithium Project (Project), in Nevada, USA under the direction of Wood PLC and Global Resource Engineering Ltd., is currently under review by the Qualified Persons, and the Company anticipates its announcement imminently.

Century Lithium Provides Update on the Feasibility Study (CNW Group/Century Lithium Corp.)

To date, the Company's Feasibility Study team has revised and updated estimates for a phased production approach at the Project. These revisions also included assessment and evaluation of the economic benefit of sales of the surplus sodium hydroxide produced by the chlor-alkali plant.

The Company's Lithium Extraction Facility (Pilot Plant) in Amargosa Valley, Nevada is now in its third year of testing the processing of lithium-bearing claystone from the Project. All data collected has been essential to the Feasibility Study. Century Lithium continues to work toward permitting the Project including the collection of baseline data collection for biology, surface and groundwater hydrology, and social impacts. Earlier this year, baseline reports were submitted by the Company's consultants and were accepted by the appropriate government agencies. Multiple reports have been completed which will aide in the preparation of a Plan of Operations to initiate the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) process.

About Century Lithium Corp.

Century Lithium Corp. (formerly Cypress Development Corp.) is an advanced stage lithium company, focused on developing its 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project in west-central Nevada, USA . Century Lithium is currently in the pilot stage of testing on material from its lithium-bearing claystone deposit at its Lithium Extraction Facility in Amargosa Valley, Nevada and progressing towards completing a Feasibility Study and permitting, with the goal of becoming a domestic producer of lithium for the growing electric vehicle and battery storage market.

ON BEHALF OF Century Lithium CORP.
WILLIAM WILLOUGHBY , PhD., PE
President & Chief Executive Officer

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are identified by words such as " expects," "estimates," "projects," "anticipates," "believes," "could," "scheduled," and other similar words. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration, and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/century-lithium-provides-update-on-the-feasibility-study-302121633.html

SOURCE Century Lithium Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2024/19/c7578.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Century Lithium
LCE:CA
Century Lithium
Century Lithium (TSXV:LCE)

Century Lithium


Century Lithium Corp. to Present at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference October 3rd

Century Lithium Corp. to Present at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference October 3rd

Century Lithium Corp (TSX:V: LCE; OTCQX: CYDVF), based in Vancouver, focused on developing its 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada, USA., today announced that William Willoughby, President & CEO, will present live at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on October 3 rd 2023.

DATE : October 3 rd , 2023
TIME: 2:00 PM ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/44FOnTd
Available for 1x1 meetings: October 3

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

CENTURY LITHIUM OBTAINS PROVISIONAL PATENT

CENTURY LITHIUM OBTAINS PROVISIONAL PATENT

Century Lithium Corp. (TSXV: LCE) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z) (Century Lithium or the Company) is pleased to report it has obtained a provisional patent with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, U.S. Department of Commerce. The provisional patent is titled System and Method for Extracting Lithium from Clay and Other Materials in a Chloride Solution Using Individualized Pretreatments . The patent pending process encompasses the Company's flowsheet, as developed at its Lithium Extraction Facility ("Pilot Plant") in Amargosa Valley, Nevada USA and protects the Company's intellectual property (IP) pertaining to the handling of solutions derived from the treatment of solid materials including clays from the Company's Clayton Valley Lithium Project (Project) in Nevada .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Century Lithium Reports on Testing with Saltworks and Production of Battery Grade Lithium Carbonate

Century Lithium Reports on Testing with Saltworks and Production of Battery Grade Lithium Carbonate

Century Lithium Corp. (TSXV: LCE) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z) (Century Lithium or the Company) is pleased to report testing results at Saltworks Technologies, Inc. (Saltworks) in Richmond Canada and additional production of high-purity lithium carbonate (Li 2 CO 3 ) using product solutions from the Company's Lithium Extraction Facility (Pilot Plant) in Amargosa Valley, Nevada USA. The solutions tested at Saltworks were derived from leaching of claystone from the Company's 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project (Project) in Nevada ; and processed at the Pilot Plant via direct lithium extraction (DLE) to produce an intermediate concentrated lithium solution (DLE eluent).

Century Lithium Reports on Testing with Saltworks & Production of Battery Grade Lithium Carbonate (CNW Group/Century Lithium Corp.)

"It is very positive to see consistency in our high-purity, 99.87%, lithium carbonate product grades from our Pilot Plant this year" stated Bill Willoughby , President, and CEO of Century Lithium. "The highlight though, is the almost five-fold increase in lithium grade in the concentrated lithium solution generated at the Pilot Plant. This was achieved through collaboration with Koch Technology Solutions and their Li-Pro TM system, and its integration into Century Lithium's chloride-based leaching process."

Highlights
  • Repeated production of high-purity (99.87%) battery-grade lithium carbonate
  • Improved lithium concentrations in DLE eluent
  • Reduced volume of solution in downstream treatment and recycling
  • Potential to eliminate evaporation from the post DLE process flowsheet
  • Active testing underway to further improve DLE eluent grade
Lithium Carbonate Assay Results

Saltworks has once again produced battery-grade lithium carbonate (Li 2 CO 3 ) from the DLE eluent produced at the Pilot Plant. The table below is a comparison of Saltworks' 2023 results for Li 2 CO 3 , DLE eluent Batch 2, with the previously reported results from DLE eluent Batch 1 (see May 25 , 2023 news release ). Also shown are the constituent levels for battery grade Li 2 CO 3, as published by two major producers. The assays results were finalized by Saltworks and independently assayed by SGS Canada, Inc. These results show consistency in composition of both the DLE eluent produced by the Pilot Plant earlier in the year and the resulting Li 2 CO 3 product produced by Saltworks, achieving 99.871% content versus 99.875% reported previously.

Li 2 CO 3 Assay Results


Century Li 2 CO 3

Batch 2 (August 2023)

Century Li 2 CO 3

Batch 1 (May 2023)

Reference Grades

Li 2 CO 3

wt%

99.871

99.875

>99.5

H 2 O

wt%

0.05

0.03

0.2 to

Na

wt%

0.027

0.047

0.03 to

Ca

wt%

0.012

0.009

0.01 to

Fe

Wppm

3

3

Al

Wppm

3

Cu

Wppm

3

Ni

Wppm

Zn

Wppm

13

Cl

wt%

0.01

0.008

Notes: wt% (weight percent), wppm (weight parts per million), calculated Li 2 CO 3 purity based on sum of impurities measured
above detection limit. Reference grades are from published specifications from two major producers of battery grade Li 2 CO 3

Lithium in DLE Eluent

As recently reported (see August 9, 2023 news release ), Century Lithium collaborated with Koch Technology Solutions (KTS), a Koch Engineered Solutions' (KES) company, and integrated KTS' Li-Pro TM system into the DLE stage of the Pilot Plant. This work has increased the grades of the DLE eluent (intermediate lithium product solution) several fold. These changes are outlined in the table below, as reported by analyses from Saltworks.

DLE Eluate Assay Results





Batch

1

2

3

4

5

Lithium (Li) (ppm)

1,430

1,610

1,885

3,970

6,780

Sodium (Na) (ppm)

22,400

25,850

24,150

19,100

8,220

Total dissolved solids (TDS) (ppm)

77,450

77,850

82,600

78,300

79,300

Li:TDS

0.018

0.021

0.023

0.051

0.085

Li:Na

0.064

0.062

0.078

0.208

0.825

Notes: DLE eluent for Batch 1 and 2 used to produce Li 2 CO 3 cited above.

Batches 1, 2 and 3 are DLE eluents produced during the first quarter of 2023. Li 2 CO 3 production was carried out to completion in batches 1 and 2 but the processing of Batch 3 was put on hold due to its similarity to batches 1 and 2 and the improvements seen in the grades of batches 4 and 5. These improvements in lithium grade from 1,430 parts per million (ppm) to 6,780 ppm, increase in the ratio of lithium to total dissolved solids (TDS) from 0.018 to 0.085, and reduction in sodium from 25,850 ppm to 8,220 ppm all occurred with the introduction of KTS' Li-Pro TM system into the DLE stage of the Company's Pilot Plant.

Implications for Lithium Carbonate Production

The increase in lithium (Li) grade and the Li:TDS ratio has positive implications for the size and costs of the lithium carbonate production portion of the lithium extraction process at the Project. Within the Saltworks flowsheet, these higher values equate to a lower volume of solution to be treated and a proportionate decrease in the amount of water that must be removed (evaporated) prior to lithium carbonate precipitation. This will also affect the recycled solutions within the lithium carbonate production stage by reducing the volume of solutions moved in this stage and other leaching areas of the processing plant.

The information derived from the Pilot Plant, including the test results from the combination of Century Lithium's DLE process and KTS' Li-Pro TM system, and recent component changes at the Saltworks laboratory, is supplemental to the Feasibility Study for the project. The design basis for the Feasibility Study was established at a Li:TDS ratio of 0.02.

The Saltworks flowsheet targets a lithium grade of 10,000 to 20,000 ppm (10-20 g/L) for precipitation. Work with KTS at the DLE stage at the Pilot Plant has seen preliminary, internally assayed, lithium solution grades of over 8,000 ppm in the DLE eluent. Work is continuing within the DLE area to further increase lithium grades in solution, creating the scope to reduce solution volumes and the potential to eliminate a major evaporation step from the process flowsheet. As a supplement to the Feasibility Study, the Company is pursuing these potential cost and size savings with Saltworks.

Moving Forward

Work on the Feasibility Study continued throughout the six months ended June 30, 2023 , with more than 20,000 consultant hours expended since its commencement. Following receipt of initial values from our consultants, Wood PLC and thyssenkrupp nucera, the Company is conducting internal reviews to assess optimization and cost reduction opportunities; work which is underway. In June 2023 , the Company engaged Kiewit Industrial Group in Lone Tree, Colorado to assist with the review of project designs and estimates with attention to site development, material and supply costs, and construction methods. One optimization opportunity, reducing or eliminating the use of thickeners for tailings separation in the process configuration, was implemented and is under trial at the Pilot Plant.

The Company's collaboration with KTS is underway, utilizing KTS' Li-Pro TM equipment in the DLE section of the Pilot Plant, where lithium is selectively recovered from the leach solution while deleterious elements are rejected. Testing with KTS is expected to continue through the 3 rd quarter while KTS collects information to prepare an engineering design and cost estimate for a full-scale deployment of Li-Pro TM system which will supplement the Company's Feasibility Study.

Qualified Person

Todd Fayram , MMSA-QP and Daniel Kalmbach , CPG, are the qualified persons as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and have approved the technical information in this release.

About Century Lithium Corp.

Century Lithium Corp. (formerly Cypress Development Corp.) is an advanced stage lithium company, focused on developing its 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project in west-central Nevada, USA . Century Lithium is currently in the pilot stage of testing on material from its lithium-bearing claystone deposit at its Lithium Extraction Facility in Amargosa Valley, Nevada and progressing towards completing a Feasibility Study and permitting, with the goal of becoming a domestic producer of lithium for the growing electric vehicle and battery storage market.

ON BEHALF OF Century Lithium CORP.
WILLIAM WILLOUGHBY , PhD., PE
President & Chief Executive Officer

centurylithium.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are identified by words such as " expects," "estimates," "projects," "anticipates," "believes," "could," "scheduled," and other similar words. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration, and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/century-lithium-reports-on-testing-with-saltworks-and-production-of-battery-grade-lithium-carbonate-301905334.html

SOURCE Century Lithium Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2023/21/c3469.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

CENTURY LITHIUM UPDATES PROGRESS ON TESTING WITH KOCH TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS

CENTURY LITHIUM UPDATES PROGRESS ON TESTING WITH KOCH TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS

Century Lithium Corp. (TSXV: LCE) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z) (Century Lithium or the Company) is pleased to report successful progress in its collaboration with Koch Technology Solutions (KTS), a Koch Engineered Solutions (KES) company. As reported previously (see April 17, 2023 news release ) Century Lithium and KTS are working together on the application of KTS's Li-Pro ™ system at Century's Lithium Extraction Facility (Pilot Plant) in Amargosa Valley, Nevada USA.

Century Lithium Corp. logo (CNW Group/Century Lithium Corp.)

"Century Lithium is delighted to see the progress made in our collaboration with Koch Technology Solutions" stated Bill Willoughby , President, and CEO of Century Lithium. "Our team, with KTS's input has successfully incorporated and operated the equipment at our Pilot Plant with significantly improved results."

Since October 2021 , Century Lithium has been continuously testing the extraction of lithium from the claystone found at its 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project (Project) in Nevada utilizing a chloride-based leaching process. Testing of the Li-Pro system was conducted to evaluate potential improvements in the direct lithium extraction (DLE) area of the Pilot Plant.

Adam Sackett , President of Koch Technology Solutions, added, "The steady state results generated onsite with the Koch Technology Solutions Li-Pro™ Direct Lithium Extraction process has hit all our key milestones for the Century pilot program. We are excited to move towards engineering and executing a Li-Pro™ installation with commercial process guarantees."

With the integration of KTS's DLE process, the grades of the intermediate lithium solution produced at the Pilot Plant have increased to the highest levels to date, with an average grade of 7.5 grams/liter (g/l) (7,500 parts per million) lithium. These lithium concentrations are four times higher than previously generated, with sodium concentrations almost an order of magnitude lower.

Highlights To Date

  • Successful installation and operation of Koch's Li-Pro DLE process
  • Li-Pro plant achieved steady state using Century Lithium's chloride leaching process
  • Manufacture intermediate solutions with lithium grades of 7 to 8 g/l concentrations with average lithium to sodium ratios of 0.9 to 1.1
  • No observed degradation of media or accumulation of deleterious elements

Operational Results
Since the installation of KTS's DLE equipment, Century Lithium has focused on improvements related to the operational aspects of the Pilot Plant and adjustments to the final flowsheet. These improvements were well supported through the development and incorporation of KTS's DLE equipment at the Pilot Plant.

Century Lithium, with the support of KTS, has identified techniques to improve lithium recovery within the DLE area while minimizing deleterious elements in the final solutions. Collaboration between Century Lithium and Koch staff is very productive, generating ideas and changes that have resulted in the complete removal of calcium and magnesium, and marked reduction of sodium and potassium in the product solutions.

Qualified Person

Todd Fayram , MMSA-QP is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has approved the technical information in this release.

About Century Lithium Corp.

Century Lithium Corp. (formerly Cypress Development Corp.) is an advanced stage lithium company, focused on developing its 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project in west-central Nevada, USA . Century Lithium is currently in the pilot stage of testing on material from its lithium-bearing claystone deposit at its Lithium Extraction Facility in Amargosa Valley, Nevada and progressing towards completing a Feasibility Study and permitting, with the goal of becoming a domestic producer of lithium for the growing electric vehicle and battery storage market.

ON BEHALF OF Century Lithium CORP.
WILLIAM WILLOUGHBY , PhD., PE
President & Chief Executive Officer

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are identified by words such as " expects," "estimates," "projects," "anticipates," "believes," "could," "scheduled," and other similar words. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration, and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/century-lithium-updates-progress-on-testing-with-koch-technology-solutions-301896776.html

SOURCE Century Lithium Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2023/09/c4742.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for July 26th and 27th

Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for July 26th and 27th

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/3rA8c0n

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Victory Battery Metals Corp. Options Kachiwiss Uranium Project and Other Uranium Anomalies

Victory Battery Metals Corp. Options Kachiwiss Uranium Project and Other Uranium Anomalies

Victory Battery Metals CORP. (CSE:VR)(OTC PINK:VRCFF)(FWB:VR6) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option agreement dated April 11, 2024 to acquire 100% interest in four claim groupings in the Sept Iles region of Quebec. These claims are being optioned from GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX - Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN - Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exchangesand GLBXF - OTCQX International in the US). Under terms of the agreement Victory will pay to Globex $400,000 in cash and 1,500,000 Victory shares over 3 years. In addition, Victory commits to execute a work program of a minimum of $3,000,000 on the claims over a 4-year period

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Victory Announces Private Placements

Victory Announces Private Placements

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Victory Battery Metals Corp. (CSE:VR)(FRA:VR6) (OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") announces today that it will undertake a non-brokered private placement of up to $500,000 by the issuance of 10,000,000 units at $0.05, each unit consisting of one share and one half a warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to additional share for 2 years at a price of $0.10

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

GMV Minerals Inc. Closes Second Tranche Non-Brokered Financing

GMV Minerals Inc. Closes Second Tranche Non-Brokered Financing

GMV Minerals Inc. (the "Company" or "GMV") (TSXV:GMV)(OTCQB:GMVMF) is pleased to announce that it has closed the second and final tranche of its non-brokered private placement. The second tranche raised gross proceeds of $80,250 from the issuance of 535,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.15 per Unit. The total private placement raised $301,350 in gross proceeds with the issuance of 2,009,000 Units

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one half of one Common Share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.25 for a period of twelve months from the date issuance.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Lancaster Resources Acquires Piney Lake Gold Property

Lancaster Resources Acquires Piney Lake Gold Property

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR | OTCQB:LANRF | FRA:6UF0) (" Lancaster" or the " Company " ) a North American critical minerals exploration company, is excited to announce the acquisition of the Piney Lake Gold Property.

Property Overview

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

NextSource Materials Provides Development Update on Battery Anode Facility in Mauritius Freeport Zone

NextSource Materials Provides Development Update on Battery Anode Facility in Mauritius Freeport Zone

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") is pleased to announce progress with the development of its Battery Anode Facility (BAF) in the Freeport Zone of the port of Port-Louis, Mauritius

Following a comprehensive site selection process, the Company has signed a long-term lease agreement for a site in the Freeport Zone of Port-Louis for the location of its first BAF plant. The Company has integrated engineering improvements into the plant design and initiated the environmental permitting (EIA) process.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Sirios grants Brunswick right to purchase a royalty on select claims of the Mirage Property

Sirios grants Brunswick right to purchase a royalty on select claims of the Mirage Property

The directors of Sirios Resources Inc. (TSX-V: SOI; OTCQB: SIREF) ("Sirios") are pleased to announce that Sirios has signed an agreement with Brunswick Exploration Inc. ("Brunswick") granting it the right to purchase a 0.5% Net Smelter Return ("NSR") held by Sirios on 8 claims that are part of Brunswick Exploration's Mirage lithium property located in Eeyou Istchee James Bay (ref. : 29082023 Press Release ).

Under the terms of the purchase agreement, Brunswick shall:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Latest News

More News
Latest Press Releases

Awalé Announces Update for Shareholder Participation Right

Drilling Underway at the Hyperion REE Prospect, Arkun Project, WA

Daydream-2 Stimulation Program Underway

×