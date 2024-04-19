Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Northern Dynasty Makes Annual Filings

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company") announces that it has filed its audited Financial Statements, Management Discussion and Analysis, Annual Information Form and Annual Report on Form 40F for the year ending December 31, 2023. The Company also advises that, consistent with previous years, its audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 40F, contained an audit report from its independent registered public accounting firm with a going concern emphasis of matter. Release of this information is required by Section 610(b) of the NYSE American Company Guide. It does not represent any change or amendment to any of the Company's filings for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023

For further details on Northern Dynasty and the Pebble Project, please visit the Company's website at www.northerndynastyminerals.com or contact Investor services at (604) 684-6365 or within North America at 1-800-667-2114. Review Canadian public filings at www.sedarplus.com and US public filings at www.sec.gov.

Mark Peters
Chief Financial Officer

SOURCE: Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Northern Dynasty: USACE Updates the Pebble Permitting Process in Light of the EPA Veto

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM);(NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company") and 100%-owned U.S.- based subsidiary Pebble Limited Partnership ("Pebble Partnership" or "PLP") have been advised by the US Army Corps of Engineers ("USACE") that, after months of successive delays, the USACE has declined to engage in the remand process related to the November 25, 2020 denial of a permit application for the Pebble Project, citing the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's ("EPA") intervening veto of the development at Pebble

After the November 25, 2020, denial of the permit application for the Pebble Project, a separate division of the USACE remanded the denial decision back to the USACE Alaska District on April 25, 2023, after an administrative review found numerous errors with the denial decision. Today, after several requests for extensions, the USACE has announced that it has declined to engage in the remand process altogether. The USACE reasoning is due to the EPA veto, which effectively prevents them from altering their decision while that veto is in place. On March 15, 2024, we announced we were filing an appeal of the EPA veto in Federal District Court in Alaska, and the State of Alaska filed its action against the veto on April 11, 2024.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Northern Dynasty: State of Alaska Files Action Seeking to Vacate EPA's Unlawful Veto

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company") and 100%-owned U.S.-based subsidiary Pebble Limited Partnership ("Pebble Partnership" or "PLP") note that on April 11, 2024 the State of Alaska ("the State") filed an action in Federal District Court in Alaska, seeking to vacate the Environmental Protection Agency's ("EPA") veto of a development at Pebble

To read the State's announcement of its filing, see the following link: Press Release - State Files Against EPA in U.S. District Court, Calling Out Unlawful Order on State Land in Bristol Bay (alaska.gov)

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Northern Dynasty Files Two Separate Actions: Seeking to Vacate EPA's Illegal Veto and a Takings Case

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company") and 100%-owned U.S.-based subsidiary Pebble Limited Partnership ("Pebble Partnership" or "PLP") is filing two separate actions in the federal courts challenging the federal government's actions to prevent the companies from building a mine at the Pebble Project

Action Seeks to overturn EPA's illegal veto

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Northern Dynasty: Comments on Recent Supreme Court Decision and Anticipated Next Steps

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company") provides additional commentary on the recent United States Supreme Court ("Supreme Court") decision to not allow Alaska to bypass the typical court review process as it works to overturn the Environmental Protection Agency's ("EPA") illegal veto of the Pebble Project lands and comments on anticipated next steps

Decision is Purely Procedural
It is important to note that this decision is purely procedural and does NOT imply whether the Supreme Court agrees or disagrees with the merits of the case. Alaska was pursuing a narrow exception to the usual requirement that cases first be heard by a federal district court and a federal circuit court of appeals before being considered by the Supreme Court. Based on their decision, the next logical step is to proceed with a filing in the federal district court.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Northern Dynasty: Pebble Responds to US Supreme Court Decision to Deny Alaska's Petition

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company") reports that the US Supreme Court has denied Alaska's petition to review its claims that the EPA veto of the Pebble Project was illegal. John Shively, CEO of its 100%-owned U.S.-based subsidiary Pebble Limited Partnership ("Pebble Partnership" or "PLP") made the following statement regarding the decision

"While it is a disappointing decision, it is important to note that this is not a comment on the arguments put forward by the state. We have long stated our belief that the EPA has acted outside of its regulatory authority and that remains our position today. The legal issues raised by the state will now work their way through the federal courts. We will also evaluate our legal options in contesting the extraordinary steps the EPA has taken to preemptively stop the Pebble Project. Pebble is an important project for Alaska and the nation. It could create jobs for Alaskans, provide an economic catalyst for the state and provide a much-needed source of critical minerals for the long-term safety and security of the United States."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
