Tisdale Clean Energy Appoints Jordan Trimble to Advisory Board

Tisdale Clean Energy Appoints Jordan Trimble to Advisory Board

TISDALE CLEAN ENERGY CORP. (“ Tisdale ” or the “ Company ”) (TSX.V: TCEC, OTCQB: TCEFF , FSE: T1KC ) , is pleased to announce the appointment of Jordan Trimble to its newly constituted Advisory Board.

Mr. Trimble is the President and CEO of Skyharbour Resources, a uranium explorer and prospect generator in the Athabasca Basin and Tisdale’s project partner at the South Falcon East Project. He brings significant experience in the uranium sector and will provide vital insight to the Company in his advisory role.

“I’ve known and worked with Jordan for over a decade now, and I’m very happy we’re able to bring him on as a key advisor to Tisdale,” said Alex Klenman, CEO of Tisdale. “As we develop the South Falcon East project and grow the Company, Jordan’s knowledge of the Athabasca Basin combined with his deep understanding of the uranium sector as a whole will have a positive impact on our ability to grow the Company,” continued Mr. Klenman.

“With Skyharbour as a project partner at South Falcon East, and with Tisdale recently commencing their inaugural exploration programs at the project, I am happy to join Tisdale as an advisor,” said Mr. Trimble. The South Falcon East project is an advanced-stage exploration asset that hosts a near-surface uranium resource with strong expansion potential as well as robust discovery upside potential regionally on the property. Skyharbour as a large shareholder of Tisdale is excited for the company to unlock further value at the project.”

Jordan Trimble is the President and Chief Executive Officer as well as a Director of Skyharbour Resources Ltd. Under his leadership Skyharbour has grown from a $2 million shell company to a $90 million market cap as a leading exploration company in the Athabasca Basin. Skyharbour is advancing numerous projects including its co-flagship Moore and Russell Lake uranium projects, and it has a portfolio of over 587,000 hectares of mineral claims across 29 projects.

Through his career Mr. Trimble has founded and helped manage several public and private companies having worked in the resource industry in various roles specializing in management, corporate finance and strategy, shareholder communications, business development and capital raising. He is a frequent speaker at resource and mining conferences globally and has appeared on various media outlets including BNN and the Financial Post. Mr. Trimble holds a Bachelor of Science Degree with a Minor in Commerce from the University of British Columbia, and he is a CFA® Charterholder and served a full term as a Director of the CFA Society Vancouver.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF TISDALE CLEAN ENERGY CORP.

“Alex Klenman”

Alex Klenman, CEO

For further information please contact:

Alex Klenman, CEO

Tel: 604-970-4330

info@tisdalecleanenergy.com

Tisdale Clean Energy Corp

Suite 2200, HSBC Building, 885 West Georgia St.
Vancouver, BC V6C 3E8 Canada

www.tisdalecleanenergy.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain certain “Forward-Looking Statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When or if used in this news release, the words “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “target, “plan”, “forecast”, “may”, “schedule” and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. Such statements represent the Company’s current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political, and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules, and regulations.

