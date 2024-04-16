Tisdale Clean Energy Appoints Jordan Trimble to Advisory Board

(TheNewswire)
TISDALE CLEAN ENERGY CORP. (“ Tisdale ” or the “ Company ”) (TSX.V: TCEC, OTCQB: TCEFF , FSE: T1KC ) , is pleased to announce the appointment of Jordan Trimble to its newly constituted Advisory Board.
Mr. Trimble is the President and CEO of Skyharbour Resources, a uranium explorer and prospect generator in the Athabasca Basin and Tisdale’s project partner at the South Falcon East Project. He brings significant experience in the uranium sector and will provide vital insight to the Company in his advisory role.
“I’ve known and worked with Jordan for over a decade now, and I’m very happy we’re able to bring him on as a key advisor to Tisdale,” said Alex Klenman, CEO of Tisdale. “As we develop the South Falcon East project and grow the Company, Jordan’s knowledge of the Athabasca Basin combined with his deep understanding of the uranium sector as a whole will have a positive impact on our ability to grow the Company,” continued Mr. Klenman.
“With Skyharbour as a project partner at South Falcon East, and with Tisdale recently commencing their inaugural exploration programs at the project, I am happy to join Tisdale as an advisor,” said Mr. Trimble. The South Falcon East project is an advanced-stage exploration asset that hosts a near-surface uranium resource with strong expansion potential as well as robust discovery upside potential regionally on the property. Skyharbour as a large shareholder of Tisdale is excited for the company to unlock further value at the project.”
Jordan Trimble is the President and Chief Executive Officer as well as a Director of Skyharbour Resources Ltd. Under his leadership Skyharbour has grown from a $2 million shell company to a $90 million market cap as a leading exploration company in the Athabasca Basin. Skyharbour is advancing numerous projects including its co-flagship Moore and Russell Lake uranium projects, and it has a portfolio of over 587,000 hectares of mineral claims across 29 projects.
Through his career Mr. Trimble has founded and helped manage several public and private companies having worked in the resource industry in various roles specializing in management, corporate finance and strategy, shareholder communications, business development and capital raising. He is a frequent speaker at resource and mining conferences globally and has appeared on various media outlets including BNN and the Financial Post. Mr. Trimble holds a Bachelor of Science Degree with a Minor in Commerce from the University of British Columbia, and he is a CFA® Charterholder and served a full term as a Director of the CFA Society Vancouver.
This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws.
Tisdale Clean Energy (CSE:TCEC) is a Canadian company focused on uranium exploration and development. The company is currently focused on the South Falcon East uranium project that spans over 12,000 hectares in the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada, and is home to the Fraser Lakes B uranium and thorium deposits.
The Athabasca Basin hosts several high-grade uranium deposits that provide over 20 percent of the world’s supply. Most of these deposits reside within the basin and are often found under deep sandstone cover.In October 2022, Tisdale entered into an agreement with Skyharbour Resources (TSXV:SYH,OTCQX:SYHBF, FWB:SC1P) to acquire up to 75 percent interest in the South Falcon East project.
The project enjoys access to excellent infrastructure and has geological characteristics similar to several other high-grade deposits in the basin, such as the Eagle Point, Millennium, P-Patch and Roughrider. Historical exploration at the South Falcon East project, comprising 25 holes totaling 4,603 meters, discovered multiple-stacked uranium, thorium and REE mineralization at the Fraser Lakes Zone B deposit with an NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate of 6.9 million pounds (Mlbs) triuranium octoxide at 0.03 percent, and 5.3 Mlb thorium oxide at 0.023 percent. The Fraser Lakes target area has exceptional exploitation potential, including the historical resource expansion potential of the current deposit at Zone B.
From 2008 to 2011, outcrop grab samples from South Falcon East returned between 0.04 percent and 0.45 percent triuranium octoxide, and drill core samples returned mineralized sections with values from 0.01 percent to 0.55 percent triuranium octoxide.
In 2015, Skyharbour Resources drilled five holes (1,278 meters) testing various targets. Multiple intervals of uranium mineralization were intersected in several drill holes during the winter program. This mineralization is accompanied by local thorium enrichment and anomalous levels of pathfinder elements such as copper, nickel, vanadium and lead. Hole FP-15-03 returned a 3-meter interval of .08 percent triuranium octoxide, including 2 meters of .10 percent triuranium octoxide (at 295-meter depth). The best intersections occur in drill hole FP-15-05, which was drilled within the main mineralized Fraser Lakes conductive corridor. Hole FP-15-05 returned multiple mineralized intervals over a 14-meter down hole length, including 6 meters of .10 percent triuranium octoxide (including a 2-meter interval of 0.17 percent triuranium octoxide (at 135-meter depth), and a 2.5-meter interval of 0.172 percent triuranium octoxide (at 145-meter depth).
Uranium is currently in the spotlight, having crossed the US$100 per lb mark and is trading at 16-year high levels. These high uranium prices are a function of both demand and supply dynamics. From the demand perspective, there is increased focus on nuclear energy driven by global climate change mitigation efforts. On the other hand, there is a shortage of uranium supply. A US legislation that passed in December 2023 banning uranium imports from Russia also contributed to the rally. Tisdale Clean Energy offers investors an opportunity to participate in the uranium upswing and profit from higher prices.
The company benefits from the presence of senior geologist Trevor Perkins, who brings more than two decades of experience discovering large uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin and other areas. He discovered the McArthur River North Extension zones (110 Mlbs triuranium octoxide) and the Angulari uranium deposit (20 Mlbs triuranium octoxide).
Tisdale's presence in a favorable mining jurisdiction and its drill-ready South Falcon East uranium project position it to benefit from improving uranium market fundamentals.
The South Falcon East is the company’s flagship uranium project. It spans over 12,234 hectares and is located 18 kilometers southeast of the Athabasca Basin and 55 kilometers east of the Key Lake mine. The project area enjoys excellent infrastructure, including two highways and access to electricity.
The project has geological characteristics similar to high-grade basement-hosted deposits in the Athabasca Basin, such as Millennium, Eagle Point, Roughrider and P-Patch. Historical exploration at the South Falcon East project led to the discovery of the Fraser Lakes Zone B deposit in 2008. The Zone B deposit is located within the broader 6-kilometer by 7-kilometer Fraser Lakes target area that is considered to have exceptional resource potential along strike and at depth.
The Fraser Lakes Zone B deposit comprises multiple-stacked uranium, thorium and REE mineralization with an NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate of 6.9 Mlb triuranium octoxide at 0.03, and 5.3 Mlb thorium oxide at 0.023 percent within 10.3 million tons (Mt) of material using a cut-off grade of 0.01 percent triuranium octoxide.
Tisdale intends to initiate a comprehensive initial drill program in 2024, totaling nearly 2,000 meters. The main objective of the drilling program is to validate and expand the current mineralization linked to the Fraser Lakes Zone B uranium deposit. The infill drilling aims to verify the presence and consistency of the existing mineralization, laying the groundwork for future resource updates. Additionally, the company will carry step-out drilling to enlarge the deposit’s footprint, given that the current mineralization is open in all directions.
A second priority involves initiating regional exploration by investigating potential anomalies identified in the T-Bone Lake area. Regional drilling will concentrate on uncovering additional mineralized zones and deposits within the folded structural package hosting the Fraser Lakes B deposit.
Tisdale has raised nearly C$1.9 million in private placement over two tranches (one in December 2023 and the other in February 2024). The money will be used to advance the 2024 drilling program. Management is confident of increasing the size and grade of the resource base. The project is well positioned to ride the current optimism in the sector.
Alex Klenman has over three decades of rich experience in the private and public sectors in various domains, including marketing, business development, media, finance and corporate communications. Over the last ten years, he has held senior leadership roles at Leocor Gold, Cross River Ventures, Manning Ventures and Nexus Gold. Moreover, as a consultant, he has worked with Roxgold, Forum Uranium, Midnight Sun Mining, Integra Gold and others.
C. Trevor Perkins is a geologist with over 25 years of experience planning and executing mineral exploration projects and leading exploration teams. He has worked with Rio Tinto, Cameco Corporation, and UEX Corporation. He has led teams that have made significant uranium deposit discoveries.
Brian Shin is a chartered professional accountant in British Columbia and has over 15 years of experience in various roles, including CFO, controller, consultant and auditor.
Mark Ferguson has over 25 years of experience in the trust and finance sector, and has held senior leadership roles at several public and private companies. Previously, he worked with Scotia Bank, Montreal Trust and Computershare Trust Company.
Allan Larmour has been CEO and director of several companies in the mining and technology sectors, and has been associated with Norsemont Mining and Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies. He has consulted several start-ups in various areas, including raising capital, sales and marketing.
Andrew Brown has over 12 years of experience, having served in senior roles at companies listed on TSX Venture and CSE in various sectors, including agriculture, technology, mining and resources.
This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws.
This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws.
Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. (" Tisdale " or the " Company ") (TSXV:TCEC ) ( OTC: TCEFF ) ( FSE: T1KC ) is pleased to confirm its upcoming work program at the South Falcon East Uranium Project which hosts the Fraser Lakes B uranium deposit. The south Falcon East Project lies 18 km outside the edge of the Athabasca Basin, approximately 50 km east of the Key Lake uranium mill and former mine
Tisdale Clean Energy Corp entered into an option agreement with SkyHarbour Resources Ltd in October of 2022 whereby the company can earn up to a 75% interest in the South Falcon East property.
The Company is set to begin a preliminary phase one drill program for late winter 2024. The initial phase one program will consist of up to approximately 1,500 meters of drilling. The priority will be to confirm and expand the existing mineralization associated with the Fraser Lakes B Uranium Deposit (Figure 2). Infill drilling will confirm the presence and continuity of existing mineralization in preparation for a current updated resource estimate and 3D model in the future. Step out drilling will endeavor to expand the footprint of the deposit, as the current mineralization is open in all directions. Initial focus will be in extending mineralization along strike and down dip into the basement.
A secondary priority will be to begin regional exploration by following up promising anomalies located in the T-Bone Lake area (Figure 2). Regional drilling will focus on the effort to add additional mineralized zones and deposits along the folded structural package that hosts the Fraser Lakes B Deposit.
"The commencement of drilling is a milestone in terms of our ability to unlock the value contained at South Falcon," said Alex Klenman, CEO. "Right now, nobody is getting much credit for those pounds in the ground. This will begin to change as we drill and earn our interest in the project. The initial phase one plan allows us to meet the early obligations of the earn-in with Skyharbour. We are hopeful our valuation will grow as a result, therefore reducing the barrier to entry for institutional support and giving us the opportunity to implement larger drill programs moving forward through 2024 and beyond.
"We believe very strongly that both the size and average grade of the resource can be increased. The last holes drilled in 2015 generated U308 values of .172% and .165% over intervals of two meters or more. These results established that higher grade uranium exists within the deposit. We have a very compelling exploration narrative, and one we feel confident in pursuing. No doubt the first steps are the hardest, and we're pleased we're able to begin to execute on the plan," continued Mr. Klenman.
"We are thrilled to have Tisdale commence their inaugural drill program at South Falcon East," said Jordan Trimble, CEO of Skyharbour Resources. "The project is an advanced-stage exploration asset that hosts a near-surface uranium resource with strong expansion potential as well as robust discovery upside potential regionally on the property. We are confident that this winter drill program will unlock further value for both companies' shareholders with the uranium price trading near sixteen-year highs," continued Mr. Trimble.
The field program is anticipated to commence in late February and will be executed by Terralogic Exploration Inc. under the supervision of Laura Tennent, Project Manager with TerraLogic Exploration, and C. Trevor Perkins, consulting geologist for Tisdale. The drill program will be operating out of Skyharbour's McGowan Lake Camp with helicopter support for the daily drilling operations. The expected budget for the initial phase one program is anticipated to be $1.25 million.
Figure 1: South Falcon East Project Location – Eastern Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada
Figure 2: 2024 Drill Target areas at the south Falcon East Uranium Project
Figure 3: South Falcon East Project – Camp and drilling location Map
About the South Falcon East Project
The South Falcon East Project is a uranium exploration project in the southeast Athabasca Basin and represents a portion of Skyharbour Resources Ltd.'s existing South Falcon Project. The project covers approximately 12,464 hectares and lies 18 kilometers outside the Athabasca Basin, approximately 50 kilometers east of the Key Lake Mine.
The South Falcon East Project contains the Fraser Lakes B Uranium/Thorium Deposit with a historic mineral resource* of 6.9 Mlbs U3O8 inferred at a grade of 0.03% U3O8 and 5.3 Mlbs ThO2 inferred at a grade of 0.023 % ThO2. Uranium and thorium mineralization discovered to date is shallow classic Athabasca-style basement mineralization associated with well-developed EM conductors.
About Tisdale Clean Energy Corp.
Tisdale Clean Energy is a Canadian-based uranium exploration and development company. The Company is currently developing the South Falcon East uranium project, which holds a 6.96M pound inferred uranium resource within the Fraser Lakes B uranium/thorium deposit, located in the Athabasca Basin region, Saskatchewan, Canada.
Qualified Person
The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed on behalf of the company by C. Trevor Perkins, P.Geo., a Consulting Geologist for the Company, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.
* The historical resource is described in the Technical Report on the South Falcon East Property, filed on sedar.com on February 9, 2023. The Company is not treating the resource as current and has not completed sufficient work to classify the resource as a current mineral resource. While the Company is not treating the historical resource as current, it does believe the work conducted is reliable and the information may be of assistance to readers.
This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws.
Vancouver, B.C. TheNewswire - February 1, 2024 Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. (the " Company " or " Tisdale ") (CSE:TCEC ) ( OTC:TCEFF ) ( FSE:T1KC ) is pleased to announce that it has closed a second tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") and has issued a further 6,362,216 units (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.18 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,145,199. Each "Unit" issued in the second tranche of the Offering consists of one common share of the Company and one share purchase warrant exercisable at a price of $0.30 until February 1, 2026.
In connection with completion of the second tranche of the Offering, the Company paid $17,500 and issued 97,222 share purchase warrants (each, a " Brokers Warrant ") to certain arms-length brokerage firms who assisted in introducing subscribers to the Offering. Each Brokers Warrant is exercisable at a price of $0.30 until February 1, 2026. All securities issued in connection with the second tranche of the Offering are subject to restrictions on resale until June 2, 2024, in accordance with applicable securities laws.
When combined with the first tranche of the Offering, the Company has raised gross proceeds of $1,920,199 through the issuance of 10,667,772 Units. Due to strong market interest, the Company has elected to increase the size of the Offering by 5,405,405 Units for a total of 16,666,667 Units, which if fully subscribed would increase total gross proceeds to $3,000,000. The Company anticipates completing the final tranche of the Offering in the next two weeks.
Completion of a final tranche of the Offering remains subject to any required regulatory approvals. The proceeds from the Offering will be used for general working capital purposes and for carrying out exploration programs at the South Falcon East uranium project.
About Tisdale Clean Energy Corp.
Tisdale Clean Energy is a Canadian-based uranium exploration and development company. The Company is currently developing the South Falcon East uranium project, a 12,770-hectare project located in the Athabasca Basin region, Saskatchewan, Canada, which contains the Fraser Lakes B uranium/thorium deposit.
For further information, contact Alex Klenman at info@tisdalecleanenergy.com or 604.970.4330 .
This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws.
Victory Battery Metals Corp. (CSE:VR)(FRA:VR6) (OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") announces today that it will undertake a non-brokered private placement of up to $500,000 by the issuance of 10,000,000 units at $0.05, each unit consisting of one share and one half a warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to additional share for 2 years at a price of $0.10.
In connection with the Offering, the Company may pay finder's fees in cash or securities or a combination of both, as permitted by the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") and applicable securities laws. The common shares and warrants comprising the Units will be subject to a four-month and one-day hold period.
The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for working capital requirements and other general corporate purposes.
About Victory Battery Metals
Victory is a publicly traded diversified investment corporation with mineral interests in North America. The Company's head office is located at 1780-355 Burrard Street, Vancouver, BC, V6C 2C8, and its Common Shares are currently listed on the CSE.
Countries worldwide are working towards decarbonization and paying more attention to clean energy sources. About 10 percent of the world's electricity is produced from 440 power reactors, and more countries like Japan, Germany, the UK and the US are revitalizing their nuclear energy capacities to reduce fossil fuel production while improving energy security.
Australia produces 12 percent of the world’s uranium, behind Canada (13 percent) and Kazakhstan (43 percent). It is also home to the Wiluna uranium project, a well-established uranium resource, which is also the flagship asset of Toro Energy (ASX:TOE), a uranium exploration and development mining company that actively seeks to uncover value from other commodities in its existing highly prospective project ground.
Toro holds JORC-compliant uranium resources of 90.9 million pounds (Mlbs) uranium oxide (U3O8), at a 200 parts per million (ppm) U3O8 cut-off, across its Western Australia uranium projects, of which 84 Mlbs are proximally located within the northern goldfields region.
The 100-percent-owned Wiluna uranium project includes four key deposits – Lake Maitland, Centipede, Millipede and Lake Way – and offers significant uranium exposure of 52 million tons (Mt) @ 548 ppm for 62.7 Mlbs U3O8, at 200 ppm cut-off (JORC 2012). It is located only 30 kilometers southwest of Wiluna in Central Western Australia.
The Wiluna uranium project has received state and federal approval (subject to required amendments) and has been granted mining leases.
Considerable research over recent years has identified processing redesign opportunities from unique geological attributes within the uranium deposits, but particularly at Lake Maitland, as well as the ability to extract the inherent vanadium held within the uranium ‘ore’ for a vanadium by-product. Within the uranium mineralization envelope, the Wiluna project is estimated to contain 68.3 Mlbs of vanadium oxide (V2O5), inferred at 200 ppm V2O5 cut-off (JORC 2012).
The unique geology of the Lake Maitland deposit and the processing redesign have allowed for a mining and processing option exclusively for Lake Maitland, that could be economic on its own or be the economic spearhead of a longer-term, larger Wiluna mining operation (dependent on market conditions and approvals). The stand-alone Lake Maitland option, aided by the economic efficiency of the new processing design, results in a transformational potential increase in production from the Lake Maitland deposit.
The scoping study for the stand-alone Lake Maitland uranium-vanadium operation option shows potential for exceptional financial returns with a pre-tax NPV of AU$610 million, a short payback period of 2.5 years, 41 percent internal rate of return, and low capital operating cost estimates (assuming an AU$/US$ exchange rate of 0.7 and US$70/lb U3O8 price and US$5.67/lb V2O5 price) after producing 22.8 Mlbs of U3O8 and 11.9 Mlbs of V2O5.
The Lake Maitland pit optimisation successfully increased potential production by 8Mlbs U3O8 and 11.9Mlbs V2O5 based on these assumptions.
The design phase of Toro Energy’s beneficiation and hydrometallurgical pilot plant is on track and in line with plans to begin operations in the second half of 2024. The pilot plant will test the improved beneficiation and hydrometallurgical circuit developed by Toro from bench scale research at a closer-to-production scale and as single streams. It will also test potential ore from the three uranium-vanadium deposits that Toro believes will make up an extended Lake Maitland operation – these include Lake Maitland, Lake Way and Centipede-Millipede.
The company will commence a large sonic core drill program to provide bulk, but targeted potential ore, for the upcoming pilot plant program.
Toro Energy has also recently initiated a refresh and update of its Lake Maitland scoping study using the latest, more favourable commodity pricing and exchange rate guidance.
The Lake Maitland deposit is part of a joint venture partnership with two reputable Japanese corporations, Japan Australia Uranium Resource Development. (JAURD) and Itochu.
Toro has been actively evaluating the prospectivity of its Wiluna asset portfolio for minerals other than uranium, including nickel and gold.
Toro’s Dusty nickel project is located on the northern, eastern and southern shores of Lake Maitland and the Lake Maitland uranium deposit and is focused on two main target areas: Dusty and Yandal One. These properties will be the subject of a proposed demerger, following Toro’s recent strategic review of its non-core assets and future plans to solely focus on its uranium development opportunities and its flagship Wiluna project.
Toro Energy’s management team and board of directors have extensive experience in the mining industry, with combined expertise that includes working at major mining houses, exploration companies, uranium mining operations, corporate financing and government and community relations.
Toro Energy’s flagship asset is located only 30 kilometers from the town of Wiluna in the northern goldfields region within central Western Australia. The Wiluna project contains 62.7 Mlbs of U3O8 (at a 200 ppm U3O8 cut-off) over four deposits: Centipede, Millipede, Lake Way and Lake Maitland. The asset has been de-risked and optimized to improve yield and has successfully incorporated the processing of a vanadium resource as a by-product. A scoping study was completed for a stand-alone Lake Maitland uranium-vanadium operation.
Toro’s Lake Maitland tenure is located in the Yandal Greenstone Belt within the Yilgarn Craton of Western Australia, a gold district within a world-class gold and nickel province. With little exploration for non-uranium minerals ever conducted on the properties, Toro considers the project area highly prospective for nickel, gold and base metals.
In 2020, Toro made a blind discovery of massive and semi-massive nickel sulphides associated with the base of a 7.5-kilometer unbroken length of previously unknown komatiite (Dusty komatiite) – arguably the first massive nickel sulphides discovered in the Yandal Greenstone Belt, which is located 50 kilometers east of the world-class Mt. Keith nickel deposit. The Dusty nickel project is located near the Lake Maitland uranium deposit and contains two key target areas: Dusty and Yandal One.
Continued exploration and diamond drilling on the project has resulted in four discoveries of massive/semi-massive nickel sulphide zones to date with only 4.5 kilometers tested so far at a single depth along a 7.5-kilometer komatiite magnetic trend. Only limited testing for massive nickel sulphides has been undertaken to date of an approximately 15-kilometer strike length of known komatite - ultramafic target rock. With such limited drilling on the Lake Maitland tenure, it is yet to be known whether other similar magnetic anomalies are also komatiite-ultramafic rock and how much more rock is prospective for massive nickel sulphides on Toro’s 100-percent-owned Dusty nickel project.
The Lake Maitland tenure is located only 20 kilometers northeast of the world-class Bronzewing and Mt McClure gold mines within the same Greenstone Belt, the Yandal, within one of the most famous gold provinces in the world, the Yilgarn Craton.
Early exploration by Toro at the Golden Ways target area in the north of the project has uncovered surface rock chip samples of up to 70 g/t gold and significant drilling results, including:
Richard Homsany has extensive experience in the resources industry, having been the executive vice-president for Australia of TSX-listed Mega Uranium since April 2010. He has worked for North Ltd, an ASX top 50-listed internationally diversified resources company in operations, risk management and corporate, before its takeover by Rio Tinto.
Homsany is an experienced corporate lawyer and certified practicing accountant (CPA) advising numerous clients in the energy and resources sector, including publicly listed companies. He was corporate partner at international law firm DLA Phillips Fox (now DLA Piper), where he advised clients on a range of transactions and matters including capital raising, IPOs, stock exchange listing, mergers and acquisitions, finance, joint ventures, divestments and governance.
He is a fellow of the Financial Services Institute of Australasia (FINSIA) and a member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors. He has a commerce degree and honors degree in law from the University of Western Australia, and a graduate diploma in finance and investment from FINSIA (State Dux).
Homsany has significant board experience with publicly listed companies in Australia and Canada. He is the chairman of ASX-listed copper explorer Redstone Resources. and TSXV-listed iron ore and gold explorer Central Iron Ore Limited. Homsany is currently the chairman of the Health Insurance Fund of Australia Limited.
Michel Marier joined Sentient in 2009 as an investment manager. Before joining Sentient, Marier worked eight years in the private equity division of la Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec. Marier holds a master’s degree in finance from HEC Montreal and is a CFA charter holder.
Richard Patricio is the CEO and president of Mega Uranium, a uranium-focused investment and development company with assets in Canada and Australia.
In addition to his legal and corporate experience, Patricio has built a number of mining companies with global operations. He holds senior officer and director positions in several junior mining companies listed on the TSX, TSX Venture, AIM and NASDAQ exchanges. He is currently also a director of NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE, Mkt Cap. C$2.7 billion). He previously practiced law at a top-tier law firm in Toronto and worked as an in-house general counsel for a senior TSX-listed company. He received his law degree from Osgoode Hall and was called to the Ontario bar in 2000.
Katherine Garvey is a corporate lawyer who has significant experience in the resources sector. Garvey advises public (both listed and unlisted) and proprietary companies on a variety of corporate and commercial matters including capital raising, finance, acquisitions and disposals, Corporations Act and ASX Listing Rule compliance, corporate governance and company secretarial issues. She has extensive experience drafting and negotiating various corporate and commercial agreements including farm-in agreements, joint ventures, shareholders’ agreements, and business and share sale and purchase agreements.
Garvey is a senior associate at Cardinals Lawyers and Consultants, a corporate and resources law firm in West Perth, and company secretary of the Health Insurance Fund of Australia Limited. Garvey is also legal counsel (Australia) to TSX-listed Mega Uranium, and company secretary to TSXV-listed Central Iron Ore.
Dr. Greg Shirtliff has over 20 years of experience in industry-related geology and geochemistry, including a PhD in mine-related geology and geochemistry from the Australian National University. Since his studies, Dr Shirtliff has spent over 17 years in various roles in the mining and exploration industry ranging from environmental, mine geology, resource development, exploration and management roles in exploration and technical projects inclusive of engineering and metallurgical. His roles have included a number of years at ERA-Rio Tinto’s Ranger Uranium Mine, as the senior geoscientist for Cameco Australasia and more recently as the lead geologist and technical manager for Toro Energy, where he is the exploration and technical lead responsible for increasing the viability of the company’s uranium and mineral resources, developing and directing the company’s uranium and non-uranium exploration strategy, aiding the company technically through EPA approval for a uranium mine, and guiding the engineering and metallurgical through to scoping level economic assessment.
Dr Shirtliff has had recent exploration success at Toro Energy, discovering multiple zones of massive nickel sulphide mineralization along the Dusty Komatiite, arguably the first massive nickel sulphide mineralization discovered in the Yandal Greenstone Belt in Western Australia.
Dr Shirtliff holds directorships on privately owned consultancy and prospecting companies and is a long-standing member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and the internationally recognized Society of Economic Geologists.
Marc Boudames is experienced in statutory financial reporting, taxation, ERP systems, business analytics, corporate transactions, due diligence, mergers & acquisitions, finance, joint ventures and divestments. He previously worked at RSM Bird Cameron, as general manager –finance & administration for ASX-listed Redport Ltd and Mega Uranium (Australia), a Canadian TSX-listed mining and equity investment company focused on global uranium properties and multi-mineral exploration. He has worked for multiple companies across various industries, including listed and public companies associated with the mining and oil and gas sectors, such as WesTrac, CB&I and Spotless Group.
The uranium spot price displayed volatility in Q1, rising to a high unseen since 2007 before ending the quarter below US$90 per pound. U3O8 values shed 3.96 percent over the three month period, but experts believe fundamentals remain strong and expect the sector to benefit from various tailwinds in the months ahead.
Supply remains a key factor in the uranium landscape, with a deficit projected to grow amid production challenges. With annual output well below the current demand levels, the supply crunch is expected to be a long-term price driver.
“Supply-side fragility continued to be one of the key themes in Q1, especially the news out of Kazakhstan that production would be significantly lower than expected in 2024 than previously thought,” Ben Finegold, associate at London-based investment firm Ocean Wall, told the Investing News Network in an interview.
These favorable fundamentals are expected to support uranium prices for the remainder of the year.
Finegold also noted that spot market activity highlights how sensitive the sector is to supply challenges.
“Spot market prices have also been a key talking point as volatility in pricing has increased dramatically in Q1 to both the upside and downside,” he explained. “It has brought to light just how thinly traded the spot market is, but interestingly term prices have only continued to rise, which is indicative that the long-term fundamentals remain intact.”
The U3O8 spot price opened the year at US$91.71 and edged higher through January 22, when values hit a 17 year high of US$106.87. However, the near two decade record was short lived, and by month’s end uranium was around US$100.
Uranium price, Q1 2024.
Chart via Cameco.
Some of the price positivity early in the quarter came as Kazatomprom (LSE:KAP,OTC Pink:NATKY) warned that it was expecting to adjust its 2024 production guidance due to “challenges related to the availability of sulfuric acid.”
The state producer and major uranium player confirmed the reduction on February 1, underscoring the importance of sulfuric acid in its in-situ recovery method and describing its efforts to secure supply.
“Presently, the company is actively pursuing alternative sources for sulfuric acid procurement,” a press release states.
“Looking ahead in the medium term, the deficit is expected to alleviate as a result of the potential increase in sulphuric acid supply from local non-ferrous metals mining and smelting operations. The company also intends to enhance its in-house sulfuric acid production capacity by constructing a new plant.”
In 2023, Kazatomprom initiated the establishment of Taiqonyr Qyshqyl Zauyty to oversee the construction of a new sulfuric acid plant capable of producing 800,000 metric tons annually.
In the years ahead, the company is aiming to bolster its sulfuric acid production capacities through existing partnerships to achieve a consolidated production volume of approximately 1.5 million metric tons.
In the meantime, disruptions to Kazakh output will only grow the market deficit.
According to the World Nuclear Association, total global uranium production in 2022 only satiated 74 percent of global demand, a number that is likely to shrink as nuclear reactors in Asian countries begin coming online.
“Kazakhstan is the largest producer of uranium in the world — 44 percent. We like to think of Kazakhstan as the OPEC of uranium,” John Ciampaglia, CEO of Sprott Asset Management, said during a recent webinar.
Kazatomprom forecasts its adjusted uranium production for 2024 will range between 21,000 and 22,500 metric tons on a 100 percent basis, and 10,900 to 11,900 metric tons on an attributable basis. While in line with the company’s 2023 output, the major had to forgo a production ramp up due to the sulfuric acid shortage and development issues.
Analysts and market watchers foresee the sulfuric acid shortage being a long-term price driver.
“The sulfuric acid issue in Kazakhstan is a systemic problem that we do not believe will go away any time soon,” said Finegold. “While the company is doing what they can to alleviate pressures on sulfuric acid supplies, we believe their ability to ramp up production will be hindered for several years before their third domestic plant comes online. As such, we do not see Kazakh uranium production increasing significantly over the next three to four years.”
The U3O8 spot price spiked again in early February, reaching US$105 before another correction set in.
As Finegold explained, some of the retraction was the result of profit taking from short-term holders.
“Financial speculators looking to lock in profits towards March year ends played a role, but as we know these moves are achieved on very little volume, so the point remains that the long-term thesis remains unchanged,” he said.
Finegold went on to highlight the different investment perspectives within the market.
“Spot market participants trade on very different parameters and time horizons to one another,” he said. “A trader and a hedge fund, for example, act in a totally different manner to a utility who are long-term thinkers.”
Despite February's slight contraction, uranium prices have remained elevated above US$80.
Some of this long-term support is the result of a COP28 nuclear capacity declaration. At the organization's December meeting in Dubai, more than 20 countries signed a proclamation to triple nuclear capacity by 2050.
There are currently 440 operational nuclear reactors with an additional 13 slated to come online this year and another 47 expected to start electricity generation by 2030. For Finegold, this commitment to building and fortifying nuclear capacity has been uranium's most prevalent demand trend. “The demand side of the equation remains robust and growing at a time when the supply side has never been more fragile,” he commented.
Others also believe the COP28 commitment was a tipping point for the uranium market that spawned several announcements about mine restarts and project extensions.
“Governments around the world have acknowledged that they need to be more supportive, not just financially, but in terms of expediting new projects, expediting the environmental permitting processes for new uranium mines,” said Sprott’s Ciampaglia during the webinar. “And it's not just happening in one country — with the exception of one or two outliers in Europe, this is happening around the globe.”
Uranium prices continued to consolidate from mid-February through mid-March, but remained above US$84.
This positivity saw several uranium companies in the US, Canada and Australia announce plans to bring existing mines out of care and maintenance. In late November, uranium major Cameco (TSX:CCO,NYSE:CCJ) announced it was restarting operations at its McArthur River/Key Lake project in Saskatchewan after four years.
In January, the McClean Lake joint venture which is co-owned by Denison Mines (TSX:DML,NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) and Orano Canada, reported plans to restart its McClean Lake project, also located in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.
South of the border, exploration company IsoEnergy (TSXV:ISO,OTCQX:ISENF) is gearing up to restart mining at its Tony M underground mine in Utah. “With the uranium spot price now trading around US$100 per pound, we are in the very fortunate position of owning multiple, past-producing, fully permitted uranium mines in the U.S. that we believe can be restarted quickly with relatively low capital costs," IsoEnergy CEO and Director Phil Williams said in a February release.
Building North American capacity is especially important ahead of the global nuclear energy ramp up and the ongoing geopolitical tensions between Russia and the west. While nuclear power is used to provide nearly 20 percent of America's electricity, the nation produces a very small amount of the uranium it needs.
Instead, the country imports as much as 40.5 million pounds annually.
According to the US Energy Information Administration, 27 percent of imports come from ally nation Canada, while 25 percent of imports come from Kazakhstan and 11 percent originate in Uzbekistan — both considered allies of Russia.
Commenting on that topic, Finegold noted, “The ongoing talk around US sanctions remains the most significant geopolitical catalyst for the sector." He added, "While we do not believe sanctions could be enforced immediately, it will send a signal to the market that Russia will no longer be involved in the largest uranium market in the world and would inevitably have an impact on fuel cycle component prices.”
If sanctions do limit imports from Russian allies, Finegold expects these countries to form stronger ties to China.
“Outside of this, the relationship between Kazakhstan and China remains one to watch as the Chinese continue their nuclear rollout strategy and look to procure millions of Kazakh-produced pounds,” he added.
After hitting a Q1 low of US$84.84 on March 18, uranium began to move positively, ending the three month session in the US$88 range. Commitments to nuclear capacity, the energy transition and stifled supply will continue to be the most prevalent market drivers heading into the second quarter and the rest of the year.
“We believe uranium prices will significantly outrun the recent US$107 highs from February in 2024, driven by a fundamental supply/demand imbalance,” said Finegold. “Producers will continue to cover production shortfalls, while utilities struggle to replenish inventory shortages.”
The Ocean Wall associate went on to note, “The inherent appetite of traders and financial speculators will continue to drive prices higher. These demand drivers are converging at a time when supply has never looked more fragile.”
Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) (the "Company" or "Ur-Energy") is pleased to announce the appointment of John Paul Pressey and Elmer W. Dyke as new members of the Ur-Energy Board of Directors
Ur-Energy also announces the anticipated retirement of founding Director James M. Franklin and Director, and former President and CEO, W. William Boberg. Both will continue to serve the Board until the Company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders, June 6, 2024, though neither will stand for re-election at the Meeting. The Company is pleased that our new Board members will be able to benefit from this transition period prior to Dr. Franklin and Mr. Boberg's retirement from the Company.
Ur-Energy Chairman and CEO, John Cash, stated, "We are excited to welcome John Paul (JP) Pressey and Elmer Dyke as Directors on Ur-Energy's Board. Mr. Pressey has nearly 30 years of valuable audit and assurance experience from his career with PricewaterhouseCoopers, including 16 years as a partner. We are pleased that Mr. Pressey brings to our Board his wide-ranging experience having worked with numerous publicly traded companies, including international mining companies, while at PricewaterhouseCoopers. Mr. Dyke is widely known as a leader in the global nuclear community and brings 35 years' experience working in senior positions on issues such as the nuclear fuel cycle, nuclear non-proliferation and marketing of nuclear fuel. Welcome aboard JP and Elmer. We look forward to working with you to advance Ur-Energy's interests as the world is increasingly turning to nuclear power.
"Personally, and on behalf of the Company, I wish to thank Dr. Jim Franklin and Mr. Bill Boberg for their many years of unwavering service to Ur-Energy. While their contributions are too many to list, it is worth noting that Jim Franklin was a founding Director of Ur-Energy when he and original management of the Company recognized in the early 2000s the impending uranium supply gap. Jim's assessments were accurate, and the timely formation of Ur-Energy positioned us to grow the Company to our current ability to capitalize on a strong market for nuclear fuel. Bill Boberg contributed throughout the years serving as a Director and an executive of the Company, but he is perhaps best known for the acquisition of the Great Divide Basin assets in Wyoming, including the property which became our flagship producing mine, Lost Creek. Jim and Bill, thank you so much for your guidance over the years. Without your leadership, Ur-Energy simply would not be the strong company it has become."
John Paul Pressey had a nearly three-decade long career in the assurance practice at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, with 16 years as a partner. With a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Alberta, Mr. Pressey is a Chartered Professional Accountant with extensive experience working with U.S. and Canadian publicly traded companies in the mining industry, and other industries including manufacturing, utilities, and alternative energy. His experience includes acquisitions and capital markets transactions, working with clients to identify and implement practical business solutions to accounting, audit and financial issues. Well-respected for his ethics and integrity, Mr. Pressey spent six years at PricewaterhouseCoopers as its Assurance Leader for British Columbia, overseeing all aspects of PricewaterhouseCoopers's assurance results and operations for that Province. Mr. Pressey has significant experience presenting to and working with boards of client companies and has facilitated sessions at the Institute for Corporate Directors.
Elmer Dyke is a recognized global leader in the commercial and government nuclear industry with over 35 years' experience. Mr. Dyke has a Bachelor of Arts Degree in International Political Economy from Davidson College and served as a U.S. Army Officer for thirteen years. Mr. Dyke's professional career includes a tenure with the U.S. Department of State during which he directed international security programs, including nuclear nonproliferation and high technology projects and was detailed to the Departments of Defense and Commerce. Mr. Dyke has worked within global firms NAC International and Booz Allen Hamilton where he served as an expert on nuclear nonproliferation, strategy and nuclear fuel cycle. More recently, Mr. Dyke filled senior executive roles at Centrus Energy Corporation, a global nuclear fuel supplier and technical services provider. At Centrus Energy and in prior executive roles, Mr. Dyke led strategic planning and business development, financial performance, and risk management for the businesses. Currently, Mr. Dyke leads New Horizons Nuclear Associates, LLC, a global nuclear consulting firm he formed in 2022. Mr. Dyke is intimately involved with the entire nuclear fuel cycle and has served terms on the board of directors of the World Nuclear Association and the U.S. Nuclear Industry Council.
About Ur-Energy
Ur-Energy is a uranium mining company operating the Lost Creek in-situ recovery uranium facility in south-central Wyoming. We have produced, packaged, and shipped approximately 2.8 million pounds U3O8 from Lost Creek since the commencement of operations. Ur-Energy has all major permits and authorizations to begin construction at Shirley Basin, the Company's second in situ recovery uranium facility in Wyoming and is in the process of obtaining remaining amendments to Lost Creek authorizations for expansion of Lost Creek. Ur‑Energy is engaged in uranium recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The primary trading market for Ur‑Energy's common shares is on the NYSE American under the symbol "URG." Ur‑Energy's common shares also trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "URE." Ur-Energy's corporate office is in Littleton, Colorado and its registered office is in Ottawa, Ontario.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT
John W. Cash, Chairman, CEO & President
720-981-4588, ext. 303
John.Cash@Ur-Energy.com
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws regarding events or conditions that may occur in the future
Perth-based uranium development and exploration company Toro Energy Limited (ASX:TOE) (“Toro” or the “Company”) is pleased to advise its intention to demerge its portfolio of non-core assets including its nickel, gold and base metal assets in Western Australia, subject to all requisite approvals.
Highlights
The Lake Maitland Scoping Study produced attractive financial metrics demonstrating a stand-alone project highlighted by:
A very significant increase in the value of Lake Maitland is an anticipated outcome of the soon to be completed update of the Lake Maitland Scoping Study,
Recent work continues to highlight strength of Uranium assets
Toro recently reported that planning was well advanced to commence a near-term drilling programme that would deliver potential ore to the pilot plant that is currently in design for the Wiluna project and that a refresh and update of the Lake Maitland Scoping Study (first completed in 2022) is currently underway to evaluate financial outcomes using the latest more favourable commodity pricing and exchange rare guidance.
In addition, the Company announced that improving uranium market dynamics have allowed Toro to lower the cut-off grade and expand the stated uranium (U3O8) and vanadium (V2O5) resources at the Lake Way and Centipede-Millipede deposits by up to 25% U3O8.
Given the Company’s strategic focus on the development and recent positive developments of the Wiluna Uranium Project, the value of its nickel, gold and base metal exploration assets is not currently reflected in Toro’s share price. The Board considers these assets should now logically sit in a separately listed vehicle specifically focused on progressing their exploration and development.
Management commentary
Toro’s Executive Chairman, Richard Homsany said:
“With the strong financial metrics highlighted by the Lake Maitland Uranium Scoping Study, and the expected transformational increase in NPV following a soon to be completed refresh, we believe it is the right time to consider demerging our non-core projects to allow Toro to focus solely on expediting the development of our globally significant uranium assets.
Toro believes a demerger and anticipated IPO of the demerged company provides a compelling opportunity to unlock the considerable underlying value of these highly prospective nickel, gold and base metals assets, while allowing Toro to aggressively pursue the development of its world-class Wiluna Uranium Project.
The considerable amount of work completed to date by our team has demonstrated that the Lake Maitland Deposit, which is part of the Wiluna Uranium Project, is viable as a stand- alone operation with incredibly attractive financial metrics. There is significant potential upside in combining the other deposits - Lake Way, Millipede and Centipede - with Lake Maitland thereby unlocking greater value for shareholders.”
NewCo strategy and proposed transaction
Toro believes an IPO of its demerged company (“NewCo”) creates a new exploration driven, energy and base metals business with a portfolio of valuable assets located in a Tier-1 mining jurisdiction.
Any demerger is expected to be conducted by way of an equal capital reduction in Toro and an in- specie distribution of its shares in NewCo to Toro shareholders in compliance with applicable ASX Listing Rules including Rule 11.4.1(a). Upon completion of any demerger, existing Toro shareholders will have a significant interest in NewCo, which is expected to attract strong investor interest. Toro shareholders are also expected to be afforded a priority offer as part of any IPO, with an intention to seek an ASX listing for NewCo.
Investors are cautioned that although the application for admission of NewCo to the official list of ASX is intended to occur after the implementation of any demerger, there can be no certainty as to the timing of when such application will be made or that any such application will be successful. Any application by NewCo to admission of the official list of ASX will be subject to satisfying the requirements of ASX. Investors are further cautioned that due to the early-stage nature of the intended demerger no information about the structure of the demerged entity is as yet concluded or available.
Nuclear energy is a critical component in the transition to net zero. There's a growing acknowledgment of the pivotal role nuclear power can play in meeting decarbonization objectives, thanks to its clean emissions profile, dependable baseload capabilities, and secure operation. Global electricity demand is set to grow 50 percent by 2040 and nuclear energy will play an integral role in meeting this demand. This is evident in the recently released World Energy Outlook 2023 published by the International Energy Agency (IEA) which highlighted the role that nuclear energy can play in making the journey towards net-zero faster, more secure, and more affordable.
According to the World Nuclear Association, there are currently 439 reactors operating globally. This capacity is increasing steadily with about 61 reactors under construction in 15 countries and a further 400 that are either ordered, planned or proposed. The IEA anticipates a substantial growth of over 43 percent in installed nuclear capacity from 2020 to 2050, reaching approximately 590 gigawatts of electrical output. This should drive demand for uranium over the coming decades.
UxC, a nuclear industry market data and analysis firm, estimates that annual uranium demand could soar by nearly 65 percent, surpassing 300 million pounds (Mlbs) U3O8 by 2030 from the current demand level of 197 Mlbs U3O8. Against this, the mine supply for 2024 is estimated to be around 155 Mlbs U3O8, implying a deficit of nearly 40 Mlbs. Further, substantial underinvestment in new mining projects has exacerbated an already constrained supply side, leading to prolonged strain in the years ahead.
As a result, spot uranium prices have seen a big jump. Uranium prices are now the highest since 2008 at over US$80/lb. Prices are expected to remain strong due to the ongoing tightness in the uranium supply/demand balance. As mentioned earlier, this tightness is likely to intensify over the next 24 months as demand continues to rise, new supply remains restricted, and inventories/stockpiles continue to diminish. The risks to the supply side far outweigh risks to the demand side given that more than 50 percent of global uranium production comes from countries with significant geopolitical risk.This is where companies such as Skyharbour Resources (TSXV:SYH), with a presence in jurisdictions such as the Athabasca Basin in Canada, stand out for its geopolitical stability. The Athabasca Basin is the world’s most prolific uranium jurisdiction, boasting uranium grades averaging over ten to twenty times higher than those found elsewhere, with levels at 3.95 percent U3O8 in contrast to the global average of 0.15 percent.
Skyharbour Resources possesses a broad portfolio of uranium exploration projects within the Athabasca Basin and is strategically positioned to capitalize on the improving fundamentals of the uranium market. The company follows a dual strategy of mineral exploration at its core projects (Russell and Moore) while utilizing the prospect generator model to advance its secondary projects with strategic partners. Employing the prospect generator model provides advantages to Skyharbour as partner firms finance exploration and development activities, as well as making cash and stock payments directly to Skyharbour Resources as they earn in on the projects. The model allows Skyharbour to retain upside exposure through minority interests and royalties at the partner projects while limiting equity dilution and ensuring that partner companies fund the majority of exploration costs.
Skyharbour Resources has seven partner companies, including Orano Canada, Azincourt Energy, Valor Resources, Basin Uranium Corp, Medaro Mining, Tisdale Clean Energy, and North Shore Uranium. Skyharbour’s option agreements total over C$33 million in exploration expenditures, with more than C$27 million in stock being issued and over C$20 million in cash payments potentially coming into Skyharbour.
This project covers an area of 35,705 hectares, located in the eastern Athabasca Basin near existing infrastructure with known high-grade uranium mineralization and significant discovery potential. Skyharbour acquired the project from Denison Mines (TSX:DML), a large strategic shareholder of the company. The project can be easily accessed year-round via winter and ice roads, streamlining logistics and reducing expenses. During the summer months, a significant portion of the property remains accessible as well. The property has been the subject of extensive historic exploration with over $50 million in expenditures, and over 140,000 meters of diamond drilling completed historically.
Moore hosts high-grade uranium mineralization at the Maverick zones. Over the past few years, Skyharbour Resources has conducted diamond drilling programs, resulting in the intersection of high-grade uranium mineralization in numerous drill holes along the 4.7-kilometer-long Maverick structural corridor. Some of the high-grade intercepts include:
Merely 50 percent of the total 4.7-kilometer promising Maverick corridor has undergone systematic drilling, indicating significant discovery potential both along its length and within the underlying basement rocks at depth. Skyharbour has announced a 3,000-meter 2024 drill program which will include infill and expansion drilling at the high-grade Maverick Corridor as well as testing several regional targets including the Grid Nineteen target area.
Apart from the Maverick Zone, diamond drilling in various other target areas has encountered multiple conductors linked with notable structural disturbances, robust alteration, and anomalous concentrations of uranium and associated pathfinder elements.
The Russell Lake project is a large, advanced-stage uranium exploration property spanning 73,294 hectares, strategically positioned between Cameco’s Key Lake and McArthur River projects. Skyharbour entered into an option agreement with Rio Tinto which gives it the right to acquire an initial 51 percent and up to 100 percent of the project. Skyharbour can earn an initial 51 percent by paying C$508,200 in cash, issuing 3,584,014 shares to Rio Tinto, and funding C$5,717,250 in exploration on the Russell Lake project, over three years. Skyharbour has a second option to earn an additional 19 percent interest for a total of 70 percent, and a further option to obtain the remaining 30 percent interest in the project.
The project is adjacent to Denison’s Wheeler River project and Skyharbour’s Moore uranium project. It is supported by excellent infrastructure in terms of highway access as well as high-voltage power lines. The project has undergone a significant amount of historical exploration which includes over 95,000 meters of drilling in over 220 drill holes. The exploration identified numerous prospective target areas and several high-grade uranium showings as well as drill hole intercepts.
The property hosts several noteworthy exploration targets, including the Grayling Zone, the M-Zone Extension target, the Little Man Lake target, the Christie Lake target, and the Fox Lake Trail target. Skyharbour completed a 19-hole drilling program totaling 9,595 meters in three phases in 2023. The initial drilling phase encompassed 3,662 meters across eight completed holes at the Grayling Zone, followed by a second phase involving four holes totaling 2,730 meters drilled at the Fox Lake Trail Zone. The third drilling phase involved 3,203 meters across seven holes targeting additional areas within the Grayling Zone.
Skyharbour is carrying out a 5,000-meter winter drilling program currently to follow up on the 2023 campaign and historical exploration work. The 2024 program will focus on Grayling East and Fork targets within the broader Grayling target area as well as the M-Zone Extension target.
This project comprises 11 claims covering 42,908 hectares located approximately 50 km east of the Key Lake mine. Skyharbour Resources has entered into an option agreement with North Shore Uranium which provides North Shore with an earn-in option to acquire an initial 80 percent interest and up to a 100% interest in the Falcon Property. North Shore can acquire an initial 80 percent interest in the claims within three years by meeting combined commitments of C$5.3 million in cash, share issuance, and exploration expenditures. Additionally, there's an option to buy the remaining 20 percent for an extra C$10 million in cash and shares.
This project comprises 16 claims covering 12,234 hectares located approximately 55 km east of the Key Lake mine. Skyharbour has optioned up to a 75 percent interest in a portion of the project to Tisdale Clean Energy. Tisdale will issue Skyharbour Resources 1,111,111 shares upfront, fund exploration expenditures totaling C$10.5 million, and pay Skyharbour Resources C$11.1 million in cash of which C$6.5 million can be settled for shares over a five-year earn-in. Skyharbour Resources will retain a minority interest in the South Falcon East.
This project comprises 20,674 hectares located on the west side of the Athabasca Basin. In March 2017, Skyharbour Resources signed an option agreement with Azincourt Uranium (TSXV:AAZ) to option 70 percent of a portion of the East Preston project to Azincourt. Since then, Azincourt earned a majority interest in the project which currently stands at 85.8 percent. Skyharbour retains 9.5 percent ownership and Dixie Gold owns the remaining 4.7 percent.
Azincourt completed a 2023 drill program comprising 3,066 meters in 13 drill holes. A 1,500-meter drill program consisting of 5 drill holes is set to commence in 2024.
This project comprises 49,635 hectares strategically located near Fission’s Triple R deposit and NexGen’s Arrow deposit. In March 2017, Skyharbour Resources signed an option agreement with Orano (formerly AREVA) Resources Canada to option a majority stake in the Preston project. Orano has fulfilled its first earn-in option interest for 51 percent in the project. Following this, Orano has formed a joint venture (JV) with Skyharbour and Dixie Gold for the advancement of the project. Orano holds 51 percent interest, and the remaining is split evenly (24.5 percent each) between Skyharbour and Dixie Gold.
This project comprises 16 claims covering 25,847 hectares on the east side of the Athabasca Basin. In February 2024, Valor completed an earn-in for 80 percent interest and formed a JV partnership with Skyharbour which retains the remaining 20 percent interest.
This project consists of 13 claims totaling 57,407 hectares in the Wollaston Domain. In November 2021, Medaro signed an agreement to acquire an initial 70 percent interest by spending C$5 million on exploration, C$800,000 in cash payments, and C$3 million in Medaro shares over 3 years. Medaro may acquire the 30 percent interest, within 30 business days of earning the initial 70 percent interest, by issuing C$7.5 million of shares and a cash payment of $7.5 million to Skyharbour.
This project is strategically located on the east side of the Athabasca basin, 25 km southwest of Cameco’s McArthur River Mine and 15 km northeast and along strike of Cameco's Millennium uranium deposit. In October 2021, Basin Uranium signed an earn-in option to acquire a 75 percent interest in the project. Basin will pay a combination of cash and stocks over three years comprising C$4.85 million in cash plus exploration expenditure and C$1.75 million worth of shares.
In addition to the projects being advanced by Skyharbour and its partners, the Company has an additional twenty 100% owned projects that they’re actively seeking to option out to potential new partners in the future to add to their growing prospect generator business. All in all, Skyharbour is very well positioned to benefit from an accelerating uranium bull market with increasing demand in the backdrop of a strained supply side.
With a background in entrepreneurship, Jordan Trimble has held various positions in the resource industry, focusing on management, corporate finance, strategy, shareholder communications, business development, and capital raising with multiple companies. Prior to his role at Skyharbour, he was the corporate development manager at Bayfield Ventures, a gold company with projects in Ontario. Bayfield Ventures was subsequently acquired by New Gold (TSX:NGD) in 2014. Throughout his career, Trimble has established and assisted in the management of numerous public and private enterprises. He has played a pivotal role in securing significant capital for mining companies, leveraging his extensive network of institutional and retail investors.
Jim Pettit currently serves as a director on the boards of various public resource companies, drawing from over 30 years of experience in the industry. His expertise lies in finance, corporate governance, management and compliance, particularly in the early-stage development of both private and public enterprises. Over the past three decades, he has primarily focused on the resource sector. Previously, he served as chairman and CEO of Bayfield Ventures, which was acquired by New Gold in 2014.
David Cates currently serves as the president and CEO of Denison Mines (TSX:DML). Before assuming the role of president and CEO, Cates was the vice-president of finance, tax, and chief financial officer at Denison. In his capacity as CFO, he played a pivotal role in the company's mergers and acquisitions activities, including spearheading the acquisition of Rockgate Capital and International Enexco. Cates joined Denison in 2008, initially serving as director of taxation before he was appointed CFO. Prior to joining Denison, he held positions at Kinross Gold and PwC with a focus on the resource industry.
Joseph Gallucci was previously a senior manager at a leading Canadian accounting firm. He possesses more than two decades of expertise in investment banking and equity research, specializing in mining, base metals, precious metals, and bulk commodities worldwide. He serves as a senior capital markets executive and corporate director. Presently, Gallucci is the managing director and head of investment banking at Laurentian Bank Securities, where he assumes responsibility for overseeing the entire investment banking practice.
Amanda Chow is a chartered professional accountant (CPA, CMA) and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Simon Fraser University. Chow commenced her career with public companies in 1999.
Dave Billard is a geologist with over 35 years of experience in exploration and development, focusing on uranium, gold and base metals in western Canada and the western US. He served as chief operating officer, vice-president of exploration, and director for JNR Resources before its acquisition by Denison Mines. He played a crucial role in the discovery of JNR’s Maverick and Fraser Lakes B zones. Earlier in his career, he contributed to the discovery and development of several significant gold deposits in northern Saskatchewan. Prior to joining JNR, Billard worked as a geological consultant specializing in uranium exploration in the Athabasca Basin. He also spent over 12 years with Cameco Corporation.
Christine McKechnie is a geologist with a specialization in uranium deposits, particularly those hosted in the basement and associated with unconformities in the Athabasca Basin and its vicinity. Throughout her career, she has worked with various companies such as Claude Resources, JNR Resources, CanAlaska Uranium and Cameco, engaging in gold and uranium exploration activities. She completed her B.Sc. (High Honors) in 2008 from the University of Saskatchewan and completed a M.Sc. thesis on the Fraser Lakes Zone B deposit at the Falcon Point project. She also received the 2015 CIM Barlow Medal for Best Geological Paper.
Sean Cross is a geologist primarily dedicated to uranium exploration, with supplementary expertise in VMS and orogenic gold deposits. Sean has been involved in various flagship projects, including Foran’s McIlvenna Bay Deposit and NexGen Energy’s Arrow Deposit. His expertise extends to greenfield uranium exploration south of the Athabasca, geological mapping with the Saskatchewan Geological Survey, and environmental and archaeological mitigation projects in British Columbia and Alberta.
Dylan Drummond is a geologist experienced in uranium and rare earth elements exploration. He has been involved in numerous prestigious projects, including NexGen Energy's prominent Arrow Deposit and Orano Canada's Cigar Lake project. Additionally, he has served in various capacities at Appia Energy Corp, ranging from on-site prospecting to supporting drill program supervision.
