Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Top 7 Canadian Lithium Stocks of 2024

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Trending Press Releases

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

Edison Lithium Expands Portfolio with Acquisition of Additional Sodium Brine Claim in Saskatchewan

Sona Nanotech Provides Interim Results of Dalhousie Efficacy Study

Bitcoin Well Launches Cash Vouchers For Canadian Customers

Osisko Metals Reports Preliminary Metallurgical Testwork Results From Gaspé Copper

Mineral Resource Update – Mt Boppy Gold Project

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Ramp Metals

RAMP:CC

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

Trident Royalties PLC

TDTRF

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 EV Market Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Uranium Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Awalé Announces Update for Shareholder Participation Right

Awalé Announces Update for Shareholder Participation Right

Further to the news release of April 17, 2024, Awalé Resources (TSXV: ARIC) ("Awalé" or "the Company") announces further details and an increase regarding the participation right of its current shareholder. The shareholder has the right to maintain its percentage holding post offering. In order to account for the full ‎Underwritten Offering (including the Underwriter Option), a maximum of approximately 3,989,323 Units (as defined herein) at a price of $0.62 ‎per Unit may be issued to this shareholder for proceeds of approximately ‎‎$2,473,380, which is an increase of 1,021,403 ‎Units from the April 17, 2024 news release.‎ There is no assurance the shareholder will exercise the full participation right.‎ The Units are identical to those announced in the April 17, 2024 news release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

About Awalé Resources

Awalé is a diligent and systematic mineral exploration company focused on the discovery of large high-grade gold and copper-gold deposits. The Company undertakes exploration activities in the underexplored parts of Côte d'Ivoire. Awalé's exploration success to date has culminated in a fully funded earn-in Joint Venture with Newmont covering one permit and one application (the "Odienné Project JV"), where four significant gold and gold-copper-silver-molybdenum discoveries have been made.

The Odienné Project JV is located within Awalé's greater Odienné Copper-Gold Project (the "Project") which consists of 2462 km2 of tenure in the Northwest of Côte d'Ivoire. The Newmont JV consists of 400km2 of granted tenure and 400km2 under application, or approximately ⅓ of Awalé's total holding in the district. The Company announced 26 g/t gold over 57m, including 45.7 g/t gold over 32m from 165m downhole at the Charger Prospect and the discoveries have significant scope for growth and resource development. The Project has multiple pipeline prospects that have similar geochemical fingerprints to Iron Oxide Copper Gold (IOCG) and intrusive related mineral systems that offers significant potential for district scale discoveries. 

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF

Awale Resources Limited

"Andrew Chubb"

Andrew Chubb, CEO For additional information you are invited to visit the Awalé Resources Limited website at www.awaleresources.com, or contact Andrew Chubb CEO (+356) 99139117, a.chubb@awaleresources.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws (collectively "forward-looking statements"). Forward-Looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, plans, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. All statements that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-Looking statements in this press release include but are not limited to statements regarding, the Company's presence in Cote d'Ivoire and ability to achieve results, creation of value for Company shareholders, achievements under the Newmont JV, works on other properties, planned drilling, commencement of operations, the timing and completion of the Underwritten Offering, the exercise of the shareholder's participation right, the exercise of the Underwriter Option, the use of proceeds of the Offering and the receipt of ‎‎regulatory approvals for the Offering, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange‎.‎ Although the Company believes any forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations and assumptions in such statements will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, and other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, including those risks set out in the Company's management's discussion and analysis as filed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-Looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including that all necessary governmental and regulatory approvals will be received as and when expected. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES
OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/206177

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Awale Resources LimitedARIC:CATSXV:ARICBase Metals Investing
ARIC:CA
Awale Resources Limited
Sign up to get your FREE

Awale Resources Limited Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Awale Resources Limited (TSXV:ARIC)

Awale Resources Limited


Keep reading...Show less
AWALÉ ANNOUNCES C$10 MILLION "BOUGHT DEAL" PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UNITS

AWALÉ ANNOUNCES C$10 MILLION "BOUGHT DEAL" PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UNITS

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Awalé Resources (TSXV: ARIC) ("Awalé" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Canaccord Genuity Corp. on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the "Underwriters"), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought-deal private placement basis, 16,130,000 units of the Corporation (the "Units") at a price of C$0.62 per Unit (the "Offering Price") for gross proceeds of C$10,000,600 (the "Underwritten Offering").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Awalé Resumes Drilling at the Charger Prospect on the Odienné Project Joint Venture

Awalé Resumes Drilling at the Charger Prospect on the Odienné Project Joint Venture

Highlights:

  • New drill program is now underway at Charger following up on Awale's recent drill intercept of 26 g/t gold over 57m, including 45.7 g/t gold over 32m from 165m downhole
  • A second rig will soon commence drilling at the BBM Prospect to follow up on its 75m @ 2.4 g/t gold equivalent intercept
  • Drilling is fully funded by Newmont

Awalé Resources (TSXV: ARIC) ("Awalé" or "the Company"), is pleased to announce the commencement of a 3,000 metre diamond drilling program over the Charger Prospect at the Odienné project. The drilling is planned to follow up to the recently announced 26 gt gold over 57m, including 45.7 gt gold over 32m from 165m downhole in OEDD-83 at the Charger Prospect (see Awale news release March 25 2024). Additionally, a 4000m drill program for the BBM discovery (see Awale news releases January 11 2024 and March 18 2024) will commence with a second diamond drill rig in the ensuing weeks.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Awalé Hits 45.7 g/t Gold over 32m at the Odienné Project

Awalé Hits 45.7 g/t Gold over 32m at the Odienné Project

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 26 g/t gold over 57m, 1487 gram meters gold from 164m downhole in OEDD-83

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Awalé Hits Multiple Shallow High-Grade Intercepts, Including 2.4 g/t AuEq over 75 Meters at the Odienné Project

Awalé Hits Multiple Shallow High-Grade Intercepts, Including 2.4 g/t AuEq over 75 Meters at the Odienné Project

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • 75m @ 2.4 g/t gold equivalent (Au Eq) from 242m downhole* in OEDD-74
  • 44m @ 2.5 g/t Au Eq from 131m downhole* in OEDD-65
  • 40m @ 1.9 g/t Au Eq from 194m downhole* in OEDD-76
  • 39m @ 1.6 g/t Au Eq from 60m downhole* in OEDD-64
  • Assay results from the Charger target are expected soon
  • A follow-up drill program is scheduled to begin in April

Awalé Resources Limited. (TSXV: ARIC) (the "Company" or "Awalé") is delighted to report significant assay results at the Odienné Project. The BBM Zone is a grassroots discovery announced in Awale's January 11, 2024 news release. These latest holes followed up on this promising new discovery, and the Company expects to restart drilling in April. These multiple, shallow, broad, high-grade intercepts demonstrate the BBM zone's excellent continuity and scale potential.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Awalé Resources Announces Completion of Drilling at the Odienné Project

Awalé Resources Announces Completion of Drilling at the Odienné Project

Highlights:

  • 21-hole, ~4,000 metre drill program that began in December is now complete, with preliminary assays expected in March
  • Drilling at BBM, Charger and Lando intercepted significant widths of alteration and mineralization
  • A new video is now published highlighting the impressions of this drill program

Awalé Resources Limited. (TSXV: ARIC) (the "Company" or "Awalé") is pleased to announce that we have recently completed a 21 hole 3932m Diamond drill program that commenced in late December 2023. Initial assay results from drilling are expected in March, samples were batch sent to the laboratory during drilling and the BBM target will be reported first followed by Charger and Lando. The drilling at BBM, Charger and Lando has intercepted target alteration and mineralization and results are eagerly anticipated.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Couloir Capital Is Pleased to Announce It Has Initiated Research Coverage on Tinka Resources

Couloir Capital is pleased to announce it has initiated research coverage on Tinka Resources Limited (TSXV: TK) (OTCQB: TKRFF) (BVL: TK) ("TK" or "Company"). The new report is titled "Advancing One of the Largest Undeveloped Zinc Assets in the World."

Report excerpt: "Tinka's flagship property and current focus is one of the largest zinc deposits held by a junior mining company. The 2024 updated PEA further strengthens Ayawilca's potential to become a top-10 global zinc producer. The mine proposal outlines a 21-year operation processing 2 million tonnes of silver, zinc, and lead per year, with an additional tin component for 15 years at a rate of 0.3 million tonnes per year. The updated PEA highlights robust project economics with an after-tax NPV@8% of US$434 million and after-tax IRR of 25.9%."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Vizsla Copper Completes Acquisition of Universal Copper

Vizsla Copper Completes Acquisition of Universal Copper

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (" Vizsla Copper ") and Universal Copper Ltd. (TSXV: UNV) (" Universal Copper ") are pleased to announce the completion of the plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act ( British Columbia ) (the " Arrangement "), as previously disclosed on February 14, 2024 . Pursuant to the terms of the Arrangement, among other things, (i) Vizsla Copper acquired 100% of the issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of Universal Copper (the " UNV Shares ") in exchange for the issuance of 0.23 common shares in the capital of Vizsla Copper (each whole common share, a " Vizsla Copper Share ") to shareholders of Universal Copper (" Shareholders ") in exchange for each UNV Share (the " Exchange Ratio "), (ii) Universal Copper's outstanding stock options (" Options ") were exchanged for options of Vizsla Copper, and (iii) Universal Copper's outstanding warrants became exercisable to acquire Vizsla Copper Shares, in amounts and at exercise prices adjusted in accordance with the Exchange Ratio.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Grid Battery Announces Record Date and Effective Date for Spin-Out of AC/DC Battery Shares

Grid Battery Announces Record Date and Effective Date for Spin-Out of AC/DC Battery Shares

(TheNewswire)

Grid Battery Metals Inc..

  • Grid Battery Metals Inc. sets April 25, 2024 as the record date for the distribution to its shareholders of AC/DC shares

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Announces Expansion to Generative Alliance with JOGMEC

FPX Nickel Announces Expansion to Generative Alliance with JOGMEC

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce an expansion of the Company's Global Generative Alliance (the " Generative Alliance ") program with Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security (" JOGMEC "). Building on Year One progress and positive momentum achieved to-date, FPX and JOGMEC have agreed to an expanded Year Two budget. The program will remain focused on the global identification and acquisition of high-quality awaruite nickel properties similar in geological character to the Company's flagship Baptiste Nickel Project (" Baptiste ") in central British Columbia.

FPX Nickel logo (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

Highlights

  • Global Generative Alliance budget increased from initially planned $650,000 to $1,500,000 for Year Two
  • Through ongoing evaluations in five international and three Canadian jurisdictions, the Generative Alliance program remains on track to define Designated Projects to be joint ventured by FPX and JOGMEC starting in Year Two
  • The Generative Alliance program has staked approximately 120 km 2 of prospective ground in British Columbia

"We are pleased with our progress during Year One of our Generative Alliance with JOGMEC and look forward to increasing momentum through a significantly expanded Year Two budget," commented Andrew Osterloh , FPX's Senior Vice-President of Projects and Operations. "Our shared vision of realizing new globally significant awaruite nickel deposits remains resolute, and with ongoing evaluations in multiple Canadian and International jurisdictions, we are on track to achieve our shared objective of defining Designated Projects starting in Year Two."

A JOGMEC representative commented: "JOGMEC has decided to increase funding for Year Two activities with a view to identifying significant new awaruite deposits, which could be a globally significant, low-carbon, source of nickel for the electric vehicle battery supply chain toward the realization of a carbon-neutral society."

In April 2023 , FPX and JOGMEC initiated a Generative Alliance to carry out mineral exploration activities for the identification and acquisition of high-quality awaruite nickel targets on a worldwide basis. Under the terms of the agreement, JOGMEC funded 100% of the $650,000 budget in Year One (covering the year ended March 31, 2024 ) and will fund 100% of the first $650,000 budgeted for Year Two (for the year ended March 31, 2025 ).

Building on Year One progress and the positive results of work completed to-date, FPX and JOGMEC have agreed to expand the Year Two budget to a total of $1,500,000 . Under the terms of the agreement for Year Two, after JOGMEC has funded a cumulative total of $1,300,000 , the parties will fund ensuing exploration activities on pro-rata basis (FPX 40% and JOGMEC 60%).

Subject to agreement between FPX and JOGMEC, one or more specific targets identified by the Generative Alliance may be advanced to a second phase to be further developed as a separate designated project (" Designated Project "). Each Designated Project will have its own work program and budget with the objective, of testing and further developing the identified targets. For each Designated Project, JOGMEC and FPX will respectively fund 60% and 40% for approved work programs.

During Year One of the Generative Alliance, FPX's exploration team conducted evaluations and/or sampling programs in five international and three Canadian jurisdictions. With multiple evaluations ongoing, and further prospective opportunities identified, the program is on track to identify Designated Projects in its second year.

Representing the first ground staked under the Generative Alliance, the Company is pleased to announce the acquisition of approximately 120 km 2 of new mineral claims in British Columbia. This staking was based on historic sampling by FPX coupled with updated geological interpretation based on FPX's learnings at Baptiste.

The Company is currently strategizing on additional mineral tenure acquisitions within British Columbia , elsewhere in Canada , and in multiple international jurisdictions across multiple continents; one or more of such land packages may ultimately be selected as a Designated Project under the terms of the Generative Alliance. As and when Designated Projects are confirmed, FPX will provide additional disclosure regarding the location and planned work programs for such Projects.

Keith Patterson , P.Geo., FPX's Vice President, Generative Exploration, FPX's Qualified Person under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content of this news release.

About the Decar Nickel District

The Company's Baptiste Nickel Project represents a large-scale greenfield discovery of nickel mineralization in the form of a sulphur-free, nickel-iron mineral called awaruite (Ni 3 Fe) hosted in an ultramafic/ophiolite complex. The Baptiste mineral claims cover an area of 245 km 2 west of Middle River and north of Trembleur Lake, in central British Columbia. In addition to the Baptiste Deposit itself, awaruite mineralization has been confirmed through drilling at several target areas within the same claims package, most notably at the Van Target which is located 6 km to the north of the Baptiste Deposit. Since 2010, approximately US $30 million has been spent on the exploration and development of Baptiste.

The Baptiste Deposit is located within the Baptiste Creek watershed, on the traditional and unceded territories of the Tl'azt'en Nation and Binche Whut'en, and within several Tl'azt'enne and Binche Whut'enne keyohs. FPX has conducted mineral exploration activities to date subject to the conditions of agreements with First Nations and keyoh holders.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite. For more information, please view the Company's website at https://fpxnickel.com/ .

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2024/18/c3991.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NetZero Metals Awards Engineering Contracts and Advances Engineering Studies on Two Processing Facilities

NetZero Metals Awards Engineering Contracts and Advances Engineering Studies on Two Processing Facilities

Highlights

  • Key Engineering Contracts Awarded and Work is Underway
    • Steel plant design led by SMS group
    • Key portions of nickel plant design led by Metso
    • Overall study compilation & supporting engineering led by Ausenco
  • Feasibility studies for Nickel Processing Facility and Stainless Steel and Alloy Production Facility near Timmins, Ontario remain on target for year-end

NetZero Metals Inc. ("NetZero Metals" or the "Company"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) today provided an update on the progress of engineering studies for two processing facilities a nickel processing facility and a stainless steel and alloy production facility in the Timmins Nickel District.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Northern Dynasty: USACE Updates the Pebble Permitting Process in Light of the EPA Veto

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM);(NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company") and 100%-owned U.S.- based subsidiary Pebble Limited Partnership ("Pebble Partnership" or "PLP") have been advised by the US Army Corps of Engineers ("USACE") that, after months of successive delays, the USACE has declined to engage in the remand process related to the November 25, 2020 denial of a permit application for the Pebble Project, citing the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's ("EPA") intervening veto of the development at Pebble

After the November 25, 2020, denial of the permit application for the Pebble Project, a separate division of the USACE remanded the denial decision back to the USACE Alaska District on April 25, 2023, after an administrative review found numerous errors with the denial decision. Today, after several requests for extensions, the USACE has announced that it has declined to engage in the remand process altogether. The USACE reasoning is due to the EPA veto, which effectively prevents them from altering their decision while that veto is in place. On March 15, 2024, we announced we were filing an appeal of the EPA veto in Federal District Court in Alaska, and the State of Alaska filed its action against the veto on April 11, 2024.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News
Awale Resources Limited
Sign up to get your FREE

Awale Resources Limited Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

CENTURY LITHIUM PROVIDES UPDATE ON THE FEASIBILITY STUDY

Drilling Underway at the Hyperion REE Prospect, Arkun Project, WA

Daydream-2 Stimulation Program Underway

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

CENTURY LITHIUM PROVIDES UPDATE ON THE FEASIBILITY STUDY

Gold Investing

Drilling Underway at the Hyperion REE Prospect, Arkun Project, WA

Oil and Gas Investing

Daydream-2 Stimulation Program Underway

rare earth investing

Rock Chips of up to 3.22% TREO Identified in Newly Granted Machinga Licence

Oil and Gas Investing

ASX Oil and Gas Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Silver Investing

Klondike Silver 2024 Drilling Program

Lithium Investing

AM Resources Completes Compilation Work with the Discovery of 94 New Pegmatites for a Total of 281 Pegmatites on its 1,500 km² Land Package in Austria

×