Blue Sky Uranium’s flagship Amarillo Grande Project , in the Rio Negro province of Argentina, is a recently uncovered new uranium district with geological similarities to those in Kazakhstan, which hosts the world’s largest uranium deposits and produced 43 percent of the world’s uranium supply in 2022. Based on Blue Sky’s preliminary economic assessment , if the Ivana deposit were advanced to production it has the potential to rank amongst the lowest -cost producers of uranium on a global basis.

Since the reactivation of its nuclear energy program in 2006, Argentina has been growing its nuclear energy capacity as part of the government’s goal to diversify its power generation mix. With three nuclear plants currently in operation, Argentina has plans to construct two more nuclear power plants, giving rise to increasing domestic demand for uranium, a primary mineral used for nuclear reactors.

Blue Sky Uranium has an experienced management team with a successful track record of major discoveries in Argentina. Nikolaos Cacos brings more than 30 years of experience in executive management and advisory expertise in the mineral exploration industry and holds a bachelor’s degree in science and a master’s in international management. Guillermo Pensado, vice-president of exploration and development, is a geologist with 25 years of experience in the mineral exploration industry specializing in uranium.

Key Project Amarillo Grande Project

Management Team and Consultants

Joseph Grosso - Chairman and Director

Joseph Grosso is the president and founder of Grosso Group Management Ltd. and president and CEO of Golden Arrow Resources Corporation. He became one of the early pioneers of the mining sector in Argentina in 1993 when exploration and mining was opened to foreign investment and he was named Argentina’s Mining Man of the Year in 2005. His knowledge of Argentina was instrumental in attracting a premier team which led to the acquisition of key properties in Blue Sky Uranium Corp. He has successfully formed strategic alliances and negotiated with mining industry majors such as Barrick, Teck, Newmont, Viceroy (now Yamana Gold) and Vale and SSR Mining Inc., and government officials at all levels.

Nikolaos Cacos - President and CEO

Nikolaos Cacos brings over 30 years of executive-level management and advisory expertise in the mineral exploration industry. He has worked with Grosso Group since its inception and serves as a senior-level executive for all the member companies. Cacos' career includes administration, structuring, and strategic planning for public companies. He currently serves as an officer and director of a number of TSXV-listed companies. He holds a Master’s of International Management degree from Heidelberg, Germany and a bachelor’s of science degree from the University of British Columbia.

Darren Urquhart - CFO

Darren Urquhart is a chartered professional accountant with twenty years of experience working in public practice and industry. Urquhart operates his own public practice accounting firm offering chief financial officer and accounting services to TSX Venture Exchange-listed companies in Vancouver. He has also served as director for some of his corporate clients. He began his career working as an audit accountant with Grant Thornton LLP, then later worked as a senior tax accountant with Lohn Caulder Chartered Accountants. Urquhart obtained his chartered accountant designation in 2001 and is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia. In 1995, Urquhart graduated from the University of British Columbia with a Bachelor of Applied Science in Electrical Engineering.

Guillermo Pensado - Vice-president of Exploration and Development

Guillermo Pensado is a professional economic geologist with more than 25 years of expertise in the mineral exploration industry - with particular emphasis on uranium. He holds extensive experience in exploration and economic project assessment in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Peru, the US, and Canada, mainly focused on uranium, precious metals, and copper deposits. In the last decade, Pensado has worked in the start-up of new projects and companies and has held positions from advisor to vice president of exploration. Pensado is a certified professional geologist in the USA, a qualified person for NI-43-101 in Canada, and a professional geologist from the Argentine Professional Geological Council. Pensado holds a B.Sc. in Geology from the University of La Plata, Argentina, and an M.Sc. in mineral exploration from Queen's University, Canada. He has been a member of the Society of Economic Geologists since 2000. In 2001, he was recognized with the David Money Medal Award from Queen's University for being the Top MinEx Student in the International Program. In 2016 and 2018, Pensado was recognized by the Argentina Mining International Conference for his professional career in the exploration industry.

David A. Terry - Director

Dr. David Terry is a professional economic geologist, former senior executive and corporate director with more than 30 years of international experience in the mineral resources sector. He has played key roles in the successful acquisition, exploration and development of a number of precious and base metal deposits, primarily in North and South America, and has expertise in advanced project evaluation, M&A, corporate finance, and design and execution of effective exploration programs. In the course of his career, Terry has held executive positions and directorships with a number of publicly listed and private mineral resource companies; he currently serves as a director of Blue Sky Uranium Corp., Golden Arrow Resources Corporation, and Aftermath Silver Ltd. He has also worked with a number of senior mining companies including Boliden Limited, Westmin Resources Limited, Hemlo Gold Mines Inc., Cominco Limited and Gold Fields Mining Corporation. Terry holds a B.Sc. and Ph.D. in geology from Western University in Ontario and is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia.

Jorge Berizzo - Independent Technical Advisor

Dr. Jorge Berizzo has over three decades of uranium exploration and production experience in Argentina, with a focus on Chubut. His roles ranged from senior exploration geologist to mine manager for the Argentinean National Atomic Energy Commission, as well as privately owned companies. His work has seen him explore a range of geological settings, and he is credited with a leading role in the discovery of the Cerro Condor and Cerro Solo uranium deposits in Chubut province, Argentina. Berizzo was instrumental in Blue Sky’s pioneering efforts to explore for uranium in Rio Negro, and in the identification and acquisition of the company’s portfolio of highly prospective properties.

Chuck Edwards - Independent Technical Advisor

Chuck Edwards is a professional engineer with over 50 years of experience in research and development, operations, government service, consulting and engineering management. He is now principal with Extractive Metallurgy Consulting in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. Edwards specializes in uranium processing for both alkaline and acid leach plants. He was involved in the engineering design of all the current uranium facilities in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin, and has worked on uranium projects on five continents. Recently, Edwards was a process engineering advisor at the Saskatchewan Research Council. He held various positions at Amec Foster Wheeler, Cameco Corporation, Energy, Mines and Resources Canada, Kilborn Western Ltd. and Eldor Mines, Rabbit Lake, among others. Edwards has been a technical consultant to the International Atomic Energy Agency in Vienna, Austria since 1999, and served as president of the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM) from 2011 to 2012. He was awarded the AIME gold medal for Extractive Metallurgy Technology in 1987, the CMP Best Presentation Award in 1997 and 2007, CMP Mineral Processor of the Year in 2001, CIM Distinguished Lecturer in 2003, CIM Fellowship in 2004, CIM Life Member in 2011, and CIM Distinguished Service Medal in 2013.