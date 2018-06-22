Thiess Picks Up AU$225 Million Contract with BHP

Continuing their working relationship, Thiess will provide further mining services for BHP Nickel West at their Rocky’s Reward site in Western Australia.











Thiess, a subsidiary of CIMIC Group (ASX:CIM), will continue to collaborate with BHP Nickel West after having been given a AU$225 million contract for further mining services at the company’s Rocky’s Reward nickel mine in Western Australia.

The contract is set to last for 34 months, which will entail full mine planning and engineering, drilling and blasting, mining of overburden and ore, and rehandling services to the Leinster processing facility, according to a statement from CIMIC. It will also entail further cutbacks at Rocky’s Reward and works at a satellite pit.

“This award continues our strong working relationship with BHP Nickel West,” CIMIC Group CEO Michael Wright said in a statement. “We’re pleased to continue our support at Rocky’s Reward, delivering value through our mining expertise and our experience in planning and scheduling mining around existing underground workings.”

BHP Nickel West, a subsidiary of BHP Billiton (ASX:BHP, NYSE:RIO, LSE:RIO), consists of the Mt Keith, Cliffs and Leinster mines, the Kalgoorlie smelter, the Kambalda concentrator and the Kwinana refinery, all of which are in Western Australia. Rocky’s Reward is located at the Leinster mine, where Thiess has provided mining services for BHP since 2015.

“This contract recognises our ability to bring the right equipment, people and expertise to projects,” Thiess managing director Douglas Thompson said in a statement. “We look forward to building on our experience at Rocky’s Reward where we delivered strongly in production and safety.”

Reports surfaced earlier this week that BHP was planning to sell its Nickel West mine, many saying the transaction would happen through Goldman Sachs. According to Business Chief Australia, BHP has since confirmed Sachs’ presence for the sale, with the company allegedly saying it intends to focus on commodities like oil, copper and iron ore.

