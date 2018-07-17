Constantine Reports First Assay Drill Results from Palmer Project

Copper

Constantine Metal Resources has announced its drill results from an ongoing 10,000-meter drilling program taking place at its joint-venture Palmer project in Alaska.

Constantine Metal Resources (TSXV:CEM) has reported the first round of assay results for a 10,000-meter drill program currently underway at its joint-venture Palmer project in Alaska.

As quoted in the press release:

Wide intervals of silver-gold-zinc-lead-barite mineralization have been intersected in the first two drill holes located 150 meters along strike to the southeast from the AG Zone discovery, increasing the total strike length to 350 meters.

Highlights are as follows:

CMR18-109

  • 4.8 meters grading 436 grams per tonne silver, 1.3 grams per tonne gold, 3.6 percent zinc, 1.6 percent lead, and
  • 12.5 meters grading 217 grams per tonne silver, 1.8 grams per tonne gold, 5.2 percent zinc, 0.7 percent lead

CMR18-110

  • 43.3 meters grading 143 grams per tonne silver, 0.5 grams per tonne gold, 6.5 percent zinc, 2.5 percent lead

Includes 28.8 meters grading 141 grams per tonne silver, 0.5 grams per tonne gold, 9.0 percent zinc, 3.5 percent lead

Garfield MacVeigh, president, commented:

“This is an exceptional start to our 2018 drill program at Palmer. The intersections are major step-outs to our 2017 AG Zone discovery and confirm significant size potential.  We are particularly pleased with the very strong silver and gold contribution to the base metal values and the substantial widths.”

Click here to read the full press release from Constantine Metal Resources (TSXV:CEM).

