Tech Big News Roundup: Nerds on Site Commences Trading on the CSE; YDreams Global Signs First Arkave VR Deal in the U.S.; Wonderfilm Media to Acquire Starbury Media
Danielle Adams - November 30th, 2018
In case you missed it, here is this week’s technology big news roundup.
In case you missed it, here is this week’s technology big news roundup:
Blockchain:
- YDreams Global Signs First Arkave VR Deal in the U.S. with Andretti Indoor Karting & Games
- BLOK Technologies Signs Agreement to Acquire Retail CRM Software Platform Businessworx
Cloud:
Fintech:
Mobile:
- Wonderfilm Media to Acquire Starbury Media, Stake in Grapevine Influencer Platform and Film Slate for $30,000,000
To see our previous Tech Investing Big News Roundups, please click here.