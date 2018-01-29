360 Blockchain Announces Financing

360 Blockchain Inc. (“360” or the “Company”) (CSE:CODE – FWB: C5B – OTC: BKLLF) announces that it has undertaken a non-brokered private placement of up to $2 million (the “Private Placement”) by the issuance of units at $0.15 per unit. Each unit will consist of one share and one warrant, each warrant entitling the holder to subscribe for one additional share for $0.20 for a period of 2 years, with the Company retaining the right to accelerate the expiry date if shares of the Company trade at $0.50 or above for 10 trading days. Proceeds will be used for working capital and potential business investments

360 will complete a portion of the Private Placement pursuant to the conditions described in Multilateral CSA Notice 45-318 Prospectus Exemption for Certain Distributions through an Investment Dealer (“CSA 45-318”) and the corresponding instruments, orders and rules implementing CSA 45-318 in the participating jurisdictions (collectively with CSA 45-318, the “Investment Dealer Exemption”). In addition to conducting the Private Placement pursuant to the Investment Dealer Exemption, the Company will also accept subscriptions for units where other prospectus exemptions are available, including from accredited investors. In accordance with the Investment Dealer Exemption, the Company advises that, as at the date hereof, there is no material fact or material change in respect of the Company that has not been generally disclosed. The Company further advises that there is no minimum number of units being offered pursuant to the Private Placement.

About 360 Blockchain Inc.

Our Mission: To empower blockchain technologies with capital and experience to create exponential value.

Company Description: 360 Blockchain Inc. has an all-round view to accelerate the development and application of revolutionary blockchain technologies by investing capital and expertise. We are founded on the belief that blockchain technology, essentially a distributed ledger which is transparent and incorruptible, has the potential to transform the way business is conducted, delivering security, cost savings and efficiency gains not seen before in our internet connected world. 360 Blockchain will be focused upon identifying and empowering blockchain technologies applying to crypto-currencies, smart contracts, eSports, data management, the internet of things, equity trading, privacy applications and beyond.

For further information, please contact:

Anil Mall

Investor Relations

Telephone: 1 (778) 806-5150

E-mail: [email protected]

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management’s current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “predicts”, “intends”, “targets”, “aims”, “anticipates” or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions “may”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

