WiLAN Subsidiary Enters into License Agreement with MSI

WiLAN, a Quarterhill company (TSX:QTRH) has entered into a license agreement with MSI through its subsidiary, Anton Innovations. The licensed patents relate to multi-modal wifi technology.

As quoted in the press release:

The consideration paid to WiLAN and all other terms of the license agreement are confidential. MSI is a Taiwanese multinational information technology corporation. It designs, develops and provides computer hardware, related products and services. WiLAN, a Quarterhill company, is one of the most successful patent licensing companies in the world and helps companies unlock the value of intellectual property by managing and licensing their patent portfolios. The company operates in a variety of markets including automotive, digital television, Internet, medical, semiconductor and wireless communication technologies.

