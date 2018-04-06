Data Investing

WiLAN Subsidiary Enters into License Agreement with MSI

« 5 Top Weekly NASDAQ Tech …
• April 6, 2018
Add Comment

WiLAN, a Quarterhill company (TSX:QTRH) has entered into a license agreement with MSI through its subsidiary, Anton Innovations. The licensed patents relate to multi-modal wifi technology.

As quoted in the press release:

The consideration paid to WiLAN and all other terms of the license agreement are confidential.

MSI is a Taiwanese multinational information technology corporation.  It designs, develops and provides computer hardware, related products and services. WiLAN, a Quarterhill company, is one of the most successful patent licensing companies in the world and helps companies unlock the value of intellectual property by managing and licensing their patent portfolios.  The company operates in a variety of markets including automotive, digital television, Internet, medical, semiconductor and wireless communication technologies.

Click here for the full text release.

tech free industry report

Tech Forecast and Promising Tech Stocks To Buy in 2017

Learn about breakthrough technology about to impact lives around the globe. We cover the entire industry in our FREE investor’s report. Gain Access

Get the Latest Data Investing Stock Information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Data Investing delivered directly to your inbox.

By selecting company or companies above, you are giving consent to receive email from those companies. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

tech free industry report

Tech Forecast and Promising Tech Stocks To Buy in 2017

Learn about breakthrough technology about to impact lives around the globe. We cover the entire industry in our FREE investor’s report. Gain Access
Return to the Company News Index
Comments

Leave a Reply