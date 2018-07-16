Symbol Mining Secures Final Funding Requirement for Macy Zinc-Lead Project

Symbol Mining has announced the execution of an off-take and marketing agreement with Noble Resources International, securing the final funding requirements for the development of the Macy project in Nigeria with a short term US$3 million loan facility.

Symbol Mining (ASX:SL1) has announced the execution of an off-take and marketing agreement with Noble Resources International for its shipping and sales program to commence from Q3 2018, the off-take and marketing agreement also secures the final funding requirements for the development of the Macy project in Nigeria with a short term US$3 million loan facility.

Symbol Mining CEO Tim Wither said:

“Execution of the off-take agreement and securing the final funding requirements for Macy demonstrates the continued support of Symbol’s strategy of securing early high margin cash flow from the Imperial Joint Venture, aggressive exploration of future resources and expanding our current asset portfolio across Nigeria.

We are very pleased to secure the final funding requirements for Macy as well as executing the off-take and marketing agreement with Noble , which is a highly experienced off-take partner, and allows us to leverage on Noble’s strong and established customer base.”