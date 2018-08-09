THC BioMed Announces Development of Cannabis Beverage

Cannabis

THC BioMed Intl announced the development of its own cannabis infused beverage.

As quoted in the press release:

John Miller CEO comments “THC has conducted extensive research on cannabis edibles and beverages and I have found our product to be exclusive in its category. Our product is absolutely unique in contrast to other products in the industry that simply cannot deliver the expected experience, especially if you are a frequent cannabis user. We are thrilled to have formulated a cannabis beverage that is purely organic, works in a recreational setting and can offer even the most seasoned consumers an entirely new and invigorating experience.”

Although production and sale of the beverage is not currently legal in Canada, it may become legal at a later date.

Click here to read the full press release.

