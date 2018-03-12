Market News

Quadron Cannatech Appoints New Company President

• March 12, 2018
Quadron Cannatech Corporation (CSE:QCC) announced the appointment of Leo Chamberland as president of the company.

As quoted in the press release:

Mr. Chamberland, a co-founder of Soma Labs Scientific Inc. (a Quadron subsidiary), is taking an active management role as Quadron expands its operations in the cannabis sector.  Leo is a successful entrepreneur bringing over 30-years of finance, strategic business development and operational experience, working with both private and publicly listed companies.  Rosy Mondin will continue as the Company’s CEO, working closely with Mr. Chamberland and the Quadron board to develop the strategic operation plans, and growth strategies of the Company.

“Leo brings extensive senior leadership and finance expertise to Quadron,” states Rosy Mondin.  “His skills in negotiation and strategic development will enable us to leverage partnerships to accelerate expansion.  Mr. Chamberland’s appointment is timely as the Company matures and we drive Quadron’s growth in both new and existing markets by developing and executing national and international sales and operational strategies.”

Click here to read the full press release.

