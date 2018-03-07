Organigram Appoints President for New International Division

Organigram Holdings (TSXV:OGI; OTCQB:OGRMF) announced the appointment of Guillermo Delmonte as the President, of its new international division starting on March 8.

As quoted in the press release:

A proven leader in the international cannabis and CBD marketplace, Mr. Delmonte joins the Organigram team following two and a half years as Chief Executive Officer at ICC Labs Inc., a leading international hemp and cannabis producer. In this role, he successfully oversaw the ICC’s initial public offering (IPO) as the first South American cannabis company to go public with a first day valuation of more than $120 million CAD. “Guillermo is a tremendous addition to the Organigram team,” says Greg Engel, CEO, Organigram. “His deep understanding of global markets and opportunities, track record of international leadership, and extensive network around the world are key to our international plans as we target Europe, Australia and other regions worldwide in the burgeoning cannabis and hemp marketplace.” As President of this new venture, Mr. Delmonte will lead the planning and execution of the Company’s international expansion strategy and work out of multiple locations on behalf of the Company.

