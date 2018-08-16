Nutritional High Strengthens Branded Product Portfolio With Addition of Multiple Innovative Product Offerings

Nutritional High International Inc. (the “Company” or “Nutritional High”) (CSE:EAT, OTCQB:SPLIF, FRANKFURT:2NU) is pleased to announce the release of multiple new products to be sold under the Company’s FLI brand (“FLI”), beginning in Colorado with plans for expansion to California and other markets in the near future.









Nutritional High International Inc. (the “Company” or “Nutritional High”) (CSE:EAT, OTCQB:SPLIF, FRANKFURT:2NU) is pleased to announce the release of multiple new products to be sold under the Company’s FLI brand (“FLI”), beginning in Colorado with plans for expansion to California and other markets in the near future. Through its FLI brand, the Company will be launching the FLI Chocolate Shot (“Chocolate Shot”) and the Space Joint (“Space Joint”). The Company expects these innovative new products to drive additional sales and awareness of FLI’s product portfolio going forward.

The Chocolate Shot is an infused chocolate edible product that will be available in 5mg and 10mg THC doses. The product is the culmination of extensive in-house research and development that has resulted in a specifically engineered product designed to remain in a liquid form regardless of environmental conditions including extreme heat or cold. The Company believes the Chocolate Shot will drive significant sales growth due to its innovative technology and creative edible profile. According to BDS Analytics, cannabis-infused edibles products are one of industries fastest-growing product segments, with 12% growth year-over-year.

The Space Joint is a pre-rolled cannabis product featuring top-shelf flower and flavored distillate, created with best-in-class inputs for a superior taste and customer experience. The product has consistently tested at THC levels between 30% – 40%. Pre-rolls make up a significant portion of cannabis product sales in Colorado and have grown by 4% year-over-year according to BDS Analytics.

Jim Frazier, CEO of Nutritional High, commented, “We are very excited to be releasing the Chocolate Shot and Space Joint in Colorado and moving quickly into California and other viable legal states. These products were developed through diligent R&D, customer analytics and engineering methods that drive consumer experience. Our company strategy focuses on providing high-quality innovative cannabis products to our customers, and we are confident the release of these products will further bolster that strategy.” Our product development team is hard at work bringing new and innovative products to market as quickly as possible.

About Nutritional High International Inc.

Nutritional High is focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing products under recognized brands in the cannabis products industry, with a specific focus on edibles and oil extracts for medical and adult recreational use. The Company works exclusively through licensed facilities in jurisdictions where such activity is permitted and regulated by state law.

The Company follows a vertically integrated model with a fully developed strategy for acquisitions in extraction, production, sales, and distribution sectors of the cannabis industry. Nutritional High has brought its flagship FLÏ™ edibles and extracts product line from production to market in California through its wholly owned distributor Calyx Brands Inc., and Colorado where its products are manufactured by a licensed producer. The Company also owns a 50% interest in The Clinic Effingham (an Illinois dispensary), and is entering the Nevada, Washington State, Oregon and Canadian markets in the near future.

