Nutritional High Shares License Update for Calyx Brands

January 22, 2018
Nutritional High International (CSE:EAT; OTCQB:SPLIF) announced its targeted company in the process of acquisition, Calyx Brands, received an Adult Use Distributor Temporary License.

As quoted in the press release:

Nutritional High has entered into an agreement to purchase the business of Calyx (as announced in a press release on November 7, 2017). The Temporary Adult Use Distributor License will enable Calyx to distribute cannabis to licensed recreational dispensaries across the State of California.

Jim Frazier, CEO of Nutritional High, commented – “We are excited about this development as it enables Calyx to fully capitalize on growth in the California market brought on by legalization of adult recreational use. We are continuing to work closely with Calyx’s management team to finalize the acquisition and support Calyx’s expansion efforts in California. Operating a fully-licensed distributor with significant experience and know-how in the California market will allow Nutritional High to accelerate market penetration of our branded portfolio of cannabis infused products.”

