MYM Nutraceuticals Releases Video on it’s Global Operations

MYM Nutraceuticals Inc. (CSE:MYM) has recently released a video regarding it’s medical cannabis operations in partnership with the city of Weedon. The company shows how it intends on using 200 million dollar private investment on medical cannabis. One of the focal points of the video is the construction of environmentally conscious green houses.

The company would also construct cannabis education centres and invest in research. The company’s latest project in Australia will be the country’s biggest cannabis greenhouse and upon completion “at full scale the new facility will have the capacity to support annual production that equates to an nnual revenue potential of 1.1 billion dollars,” the video states.

