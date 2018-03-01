Liberty Leaf’s Subsidiary Enters Agreement with Cannabis Compliance
Liberty Leaf Holdings (CSE:LIB; OTCQB:LIBFF) announced its subsidiary North Road Ventures signed an agreement with Cannabis ComplianceCannabis Compliance.
As quoted in the press release:
Under the terms of the agreement, CCI will be responsible for shepherding the Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP)-compliant processing/production of North Road’s cannabis-containing and other finished products.
“We are extremely excited to be working with CCI in establishing GMP manufacturing capabilities in-house,” said Robert Jackman, Scientific Project Manager/Fulfillment for the Company. “This opens the door for North Road to obtain industry certification and regulatory authorization and/or licensing, as needed. It facilitates the manufacture and sale of a wide range of medicinal-quality products for both human and veterinary use – not just cannabis and cannabis-containing finished products.”