Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (TSXV:KHRN) has received a feature on Cosmetics Design highlighting the Colombian Government’s recent sanction that would allow the company to make, sell and export several CBD wellness products.











Send this to a friend

I thought you might find this interesting:

Khiron Life Sciences Receives Colombian Government Approval To Sell CBD Wellness Products



URL: Hi,I thought you might find this interesting:Khiron Life Sciences Receives Colombian Government Approval To Sell CBD Wellness ProductsURL: https://investingnews.com/daily/resource-investing/agriculture-investing/cannabis-investing/khiron-life-sciences-receives-colombian-government-approval-to-sell-cbd-wellness-products/ Send Cancel

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (TSXV:KHRN) has received a feature on Cosmetics Design highlighting the Colombian Government’s recent sanction that would allow the company to make, sell and export several CBD wellness products.

Incremental progress is being made in the Americas towards widespread adoption of “cannabis, hemp and CBD-derived personal care ingredients.” The article also highlights how deeply invested the company is in Colombia and the fact that when Ivan Duque was appointment the next President of Colombia, the company issued a statement applauding his appointment and highlighting some of the core elements from Mr. Duque’s agenda.

The latest news out of Khiron is that INVIMA (the Colombian National Food and Drug Surveillance Institute) has authorized the company to make and market a total of 8 personal care items which will commence in Q4 of 2018.

To read the full article, click here.

Click here to connect with Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (TSXV:KHRN) for an Investor Presentation.