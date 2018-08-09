Isodiol International Inc. Announces Expansion of Kure Retail Stores in Arizona

Isodiol International Inc. (CSE:ISOL) (OTC:ISOLF) (FSE:LB6A.F) (the “Company” or “Isodiol”), a global CBD innovator and market leader, announces its retail division, KURE ™, will begin its first phase of expansion on the west coast with the opening of seven locations in the Greater Phoenix market which are anticipated to grand open in the middle of September.









Isodiol International Inc. (CSE:ISOL) (OTC:ISOLF) (FSE:LB6A.F) (the “Company” or “Isodiol”), a global CBD innovator and market leader, announces its retail division, KURE ™, will begin its first phase of expansion on the west coast with the opening of seven locations in the Greater Phoenix market which are anticipated to grand open in the middle of September.

The Company anticipates opening a total of ten retail locations within the Greater Phoenix market before this year’s holiday season. KURE retail locations average $900,000 USD per location annually. Each new location will have a CBD section and hemp beverage section incorporated in to the floorplan to market and sell Isodiol products, including the new kathy ireland Health & Wellness ™ product line.

“The new locations will offer the unique Kure experience to belly up to the juice bar and test KURE On Tap flavors or have a Kurator ™ create your own flavor experience. With the expansion of our CBD product offerings and hemp beverage selections we are confident the unique tailored experience will be a real hit in the Greater Phoenix market,” said KURE CEO, Craig Brewer.

“KURE currently operates 11 stores in North Carolina, South Carolina and Connecticut. The expansion of stores in the Greater Phoenix area is a strategic move for the Company to open the west coast market because of the close proximity to the Company’s vape manufacturing facility, Bradley’s Biosciences ™ in Gilbert, AZ,” said Isodiol International, Inc. CEO, Marcos Agramont.

The KURE management team is continuing to work on the roll out plan for the new KURE Vape Pods ™ which was previously announced. To learn more about the KURE Vape Pods visit: KURE VAPE Pod

The expansion includes four Valor Vapor ™ locations and three Evapeology ™ locations. Renovations of each location will begin shortly to rebrand the stores to Kure and the Company anticipates to have all renovations completed in the beginning of September for a mid September official grand opening of the Greater Phoenix Market.

The expansion costs for the acquisition of the 7 stores will be $300,000 USD and there will be no issuance of any Isodiol securities.

For more information on Isodiol, please visit www.isodiol.com

For more information on KURE, please visit https://isodiol.com/divisions/kure/

About Isodiol International Inc.

Isodiol International Inc. is the market leader in pharmaceutical grade pure, natural CBD and the industry leader in the manufacturing and development of CBD consumer products.

Isodiol is the pioneer of many firsts in the CBD industry, including the commercialization of 99%+ pure, natural isolated CBD, micro-encapsulations, and nanotechnology for the highest quality consumable and topical skin care products. Most recently, the Company received approval for its CBD designated as an Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient for use in Finished Pharmaceutical Products, as was announced on April 26, 2018.

Isodiol’s growth strategy includes the development of over-the-counter and pharmaceutical drugs and continued international expansion into Latin America, Asia, and Europe.

Join Us On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/IsodiolInternationalInc/

Twitter: @Isodiolintlinc

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Marcos Agramont, CEO & Director

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

Ir@isodiol.com

www.isodiol.com

Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to statements regarding the Company’s business, products and future the Company’s business, its product offerings and plans for sales and marketing. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance and developments to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risks that the Company’s products and plan will vary from those stated in this news release and the Company may not be able to carry out its business plans as expected. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation and does not intend, to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information in this news release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct and makes no reference to profitability based on sales reported. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release.

Click here to connect with Isodiol International Inc. (CSE:ISOL) (OTC:ISOLF) (FSE:LB6A.F) (the “Company” or “Isodiol”) for an Investor presentation.