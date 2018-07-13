GreenTec Holdings Secures Facility in Vernon, BC
Hamza Ghaznavi - July 13th, 2018
GreenTec Holdings (TSXV:GTEC) was featured in Kelowna Capital News, highlighting the company’s agreement with F-20 Development Corp. to develop a 240,000 sq. ft. indoor cultivation facility in Vernon. The facility has been secured, and Phase 1 of construction is expected to begin soon, “immediately upon the parties finalizing the definitive and ancillary agreements, and upon GTEC and F-20 incorporating a new company.”
