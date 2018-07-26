Cannabis

FSD Pharma Sees Ongoing Potential in Medical Cannabis Market

July 26th, 2018

FSD Pharma (CSE:HUGE) CEO Thomas Fairfull, CCO Michael Ash and Director Anthony Durkacz were featured in a video profile produced by BTV. In the video, the narrator introduces FSD Pharma as being a record breaker on the CSE, having already surpassed more than a billion shares on the national stock exchange.

The FSD Pharma executives discussed the ongoing retrofit initiatives for their former Kraft manufacturing facility, located nearby Cobourg, Ontario, in partnership with Auxly Cannabis Group (TSXV:XLY). The facility will be developed as a cultivation and distribution operation, targeting the medical cannabis market.

“My vision is to make this the largest hydroponic medical marijuana facility in the world,” Fairfull is quoted as saying. “We will bring a lot of help and relief to a lot of people.”

Ash also discussed the opportunities still emerging in the medical cannabis market, including the recent FDA approval of the first cannabinoid-based prescription product. He also believes that the cannabinoid industry will help meet the same needs targeted by the vitamin and health and wellness markets.

