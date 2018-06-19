FinCanna Investee ezGreen Compliance On-Boards Multiple Customers Across California, the largest Cannabis market in North America

FinCanna Capital Corp. (CSE:CALI) (OTCQB:FNNZF) announces that its portfolio investee company, ezGreen Compliance (“ezGreen”) has launched its pilot marketing program and has on-boarded multiple customers (dispensaries and cultivators) across the State of California.











FinCanna Capital Corp. (“FinCanna”) (CSE:CALI) (OTCQB:FNNZF) a royalty company for the U.S. licensed medical cannabis industry, announces that its portfolio investee company, ezGreen Compliance (“ezGreen”), which offers a state-of-the-art enterprise compliance and point-of-sale (POS) software solution for licensed medical cannabis dispensaries and cultivators, has launched its pilot marketing program and has on-boarded multiple customers (dispensaries and cultivators) across the State of California. The pilot program customers are currently utilizing ezGreen’s Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (“HIPAA”) Compliance Point-of-Sale Solution and inventory tracking system.

Navigating through state-by-state license, tax and compliance issues has been challenging for the legal cannabis industry. ezGreen Compliance helps its customers comply with both the HIPAA and State Laws by ensuring patients’ confidential data is being handled properly, helping to protect from possible security breaches and financial and criminal liability resulting from potential violations.

Andriyko Herchak, President and CEO of FinCanna, states, “ezGreen has made excellent progress in a very short amount of time in securing partnerships and putting itself in position to become an industry leader in the U.S. cannabis compliance category. With its proven pharma-grade compliance solution, we believe they will continue to gain momentum and establish themselves as a leader in their category.”

About ezGreen Compliance

ezGreen Compliance, located in Fort Lauderdale FL, provides a proven state-of-the-art enterprise compliance and point-of-sale software solution for licensed medical cannabis dispensaries and cultivators. ezGreen Compliance helps its customers comply with both the HIPAA and State Laws by ensuring patients’ confidential data is being handled properly, helping to protect from possible security breaches and financial and criminal liability resulting from potential violations. The development team of the eZGreen platform has 16 years experience in distributing medical pharmaceuticals in over 3,000 clinics around the country. For more information around a HIPAA compliance strategy for the Cannabis industry, please visit www.ezgreencompliance.com.

About FinCanna Capital Corp.

FinCanna provides financing to top-tier companies in the licensed medical cannabis industry in exchange for a royalty on revenues. FinCanna, led by a team of finance and industry experts, is building its diversified portfolio of royalty investments in scalable, best-in-class projects and companies in U.S. legal states, with a focus on California. For additional information visit www.fincannacapital.com and FinCanna’s profile at www.sedar.com.

FinCanna Capital Corp.

Andriyko Herchak, CEO & Director

Investor Relations:

Arlen Hansen

Kin Communications

1-866-684-6730

CALI@kincommunications.com

Forward-Looking Information

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, and “intend”, statements that an action or event “may”, “might”, “could”, “should”, or “will” be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements about the market for, and effectiveness of, ezGreen software, the ability of ezGreen Compliance to expand operations and generate sales and revenues, the results of operations of Chameleon Collective, FinCanna’s ability to fund and source future projects, and FinCanna’s ability to earn and realize revenues from its investee companies. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the risks identified in the CSE listing statement available at www.SEDAR.com and other reports and filings with the applicable Canadian securities regulators. Forward-looking statements are made based on management’s beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made, and the respective companies undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

