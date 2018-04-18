CannTrust Launches Cannabis Capsules Line of Products

CannTrust Holdings (TSX:TRST) announced the introduction of a new line of cannabis oil vegan-based capsules products for the medical market.

As quoted in the press release:

The Company’s cannabis capsules are being launched in three different formats: CBD 10 mg; 1:1 CBD 5 mg + THC 5 mg; and THC 10 mg. The standardized encapsulated cannabis oil is produced using our state-of-the-art extraction technology. Each format will be sold in a 60-capsule bottle and will be available to CannTrust customers and physicians as of April 24, 2018. “We are excited to be moving into this new category of the medicinal cannabis market, one that makes it safe and easy for patients to self-administer the correct dosage in a familiar format. CannTrust opted for the newest encapsulation technology so that we can use vegan-based capsules rather than an animal by-product gelatin capsule. In addition, our capsules are colour coded for ease of use and patient safety.” said Eric Paul CEO.

Click here to read the full press release.