Sixth Wave Provides Update on Development of Rapid Virus Test Kit and Other Uses of the Company’s AMIPs Technology

Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (CSE:SIXW) (OTCQB: ATURF) (FSE: AHUH) (“Sixth Wave” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide a corporate update from CEO, Dr. Jonathan Gluckman regarding the Company’s COVID-19 initiatives.

In an effort to help combat COVID-19, through the use of its AMIPs™ (Accelerated Molecularly Imprinted Polymers) platform, the Company has been advancing various initiatives towards developing multiple rapid-detection product offerings which include single use, rapid virus test kits, SmartMask™, as well as air and water monitoring systems.

In April 2020 the Company filed a patent application for the use of Molecularly Imprinted Polymers for the rapid detection of emerging viral outbreaks, such as the SARS-CoV-2 virus responsible for COVID-19.

Over the past few months, the Sixth Wave has achieved the following key milestones:

Executed a letter of intent (LOI) for the acquisition Aurora Analytics LLC and in accordance with the LOI upon signing the definitive agreement the appointment of Aris Kalivrentos as the Company’s Chief Scientific Officer. The formation of an advisory board and the appointment of key advisory members to aid in the Company’s COVID-19 response and development initiatives. Executed MOU with Neocon International Inc. for the design and production of the Company’s proposed SmartMask™ application. Partnered with York University and the Centre Technologique des Residus Industriels (CTRI) for the development of its AMIPs virus-detection technology through the submission of a grant application to Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC). Received approval from the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC) and commenced the project on August 1, 2020 for development of a prototype of the company’s AMIPs technology to detect viruses in airborne, water and waste water environments, specifically SARS-CoV-2. Submitted applications with various US and Canadian government bodies for funding and collaboration partnership opportunities.

Phase 1 AMIPs Platform Development Complete

Sixth Wave has completed Phase 1 development efforts of its AMIPs™ platform. This has included:

Selection of all key monomers and associated polymerization chemicals to ensure a polymer that is safe for use.

Completed review and developed production protocols to be used for handling the virus and producing the imprinting masks.

Completed review and developed polymerization protocols to be used to create final AMIPs™ polymer.

Identified key partner laboratories for gaining access to the COVID-19 virus as either active or inactive for use in creation of the imprinting masks.

Drafted testing protocols and identified key partners for validation testing using active COVID-19 virus.

The company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the COVID-19 (or SARS-2 coronavirus) at this time.

AMIPs™ official website

Sixth Wave has launched an official website for AMIPs™ (www.AMIPs.com) in an effort to provide a simplified and concise overview of the Company’s technology and ongoing development and commercialization efforts. The website includes a media section, with videos and presentations, designed to help visitors better understand the AMIPs™ platform and its advantages over current rapid test and detection products and protocols.

As we complete the remainder of 2020 and move into 2021, the Company remains focused on meeting the following milestones in order to commercialize its AMIPs™ technology:

Initiation of contract with partner laboratory to begin Phase 2 polymerization and characterization of the AMIPs™ COVID-19 virus detector

Synthesis and formulation of several AMIP formulations that demonstrate binding affinity towards the virus surface chemistry.

Development of virus imprinting procedure and characterization of imprinting process

Identification of optimum detection chemistry and characterization of signal response.

Quantification of component performance, including quantification of lower detection levels.

Engagement of additional strategic production partners

Engagement of independent testing organization for validation of detection limits, confusant testing, and environmental stability.

Begin integration of device independent detection (colormetric and/or other)

Productization and certification

Dr. Jonathon Gluckman, President and CEO, comments, “Countries across the globe are increasingly looking to raise lockdown levels as concerns of a second wave of COVID-19 are intensifying. More than ever rapid test results are required in large quantities to meet the supply crunch affecting progress in re-opening economies on a broader level. Sixth Wave is working diligently toward the development of a highly scalable, easy to use rapid test kit utilizing our patent-pending Accelerated Molecular Imprinted Polymers platform. Also under development is SmartMask™, wherein the process of the person breathing allows for concentration and amplification of the virus on the MIP to yield an accurate diagnosis by the time the patient arrives at various checkpoints at schools, hospitals or the workplace. We look forward to keeping our shareholders abreast as the Company moves forward on the aforementioned initiatives.”

About AMIPs™

In response to the global pandemic, Sixth Wave Innovations is developing AMIPs™ (Accelerated Molecular Imprinting Polymer system), that will provide a single use, rapid virus test for the selective identification of Covid-19 that can give easy-to-read results within minutes. The flagship technology uses a branch of nanotechnology called Molecularly Imprinted Polymers (MIPS). MIPs are synthetic polymers uniquely designed to capture and detect target materials by templating or cloning the target molecule. These targets can be as small as parts-per-billion.

The Rapid Virus Test would be exposed to a bodily fluid (nasal swab, saliva or breath) of the potential carrier. The test is designed to rapidly identify a SARS-CoV-2 infection by colorimetric, fluorometric or electrochemical methods (a simple binary (yes/no) test). The Rapid Virus Test would allow for high volume, point-of-use screening in public sector, private industry, hospitals, long-term healthcare facilities, and various forms of public transportation.

About Sixth Wave

Sixth Wave is a nanotechnology company with patented and patent-pending technologies that focus on extraction and detection of target substances at the molecular level using highly specialized Molecularly Imprinted Polymers (MIPs). In addition to its development of AMIPs™, the Company is in the process of commercializing its Affinity™ cannabinoid purification system, and has completed commercialization of IXOS®, a line of extraction polymers for the gold mining industry.

Sixth Wave can design, develop and commercialize MIP solutions across a broad spectrum of industries. The company is focused on nanotechnology architectures that are highly relevant for detection and separation of viruses, biogenic amines and other pathogens, nutraceuticals, and metals for which the Company has additional products at various stages of development.

For more information about Sixth Wave, please visit our web site at: www.sixthwave.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Jon Gluckman”

Jonathan Gluckman, Ph.D., President & CEO

For information, please contact the Company:

Phone: (801) 582-0559

E-mail: info@sixthwave.com

Cautionary Notes

This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements” including statements regarding the planned features, capacity and performance of the AMIPs™ technology, SmartmaskTM and other proposed applications of the AMIPs™ technology. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future events or developments that the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual events or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Company’s actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In particular, successful development and commercialization of the AMIPs™ technology are subject the risk that the AMIPs™ technology may not prove to be successful in detecting virus targets effectively or at all, uncertainty of medical product development, uncertainty of timing or availability of required regulatory approvals, lack of track record of developing products for medical applications and the need for additional capital to carry out product development activities. The value of any products ultimately developed could be negatively impacted if the patent is not granted. The Company has not yet completed development of a prototype for the product that is subject of its patent application and has not yet applied for regulatory approval for the use of this product from any regulatory agency.

