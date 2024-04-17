Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Trident Royalties PLC (AIM:TRR, OTC:TDTRF)

Trident Royalties: The Fast-growing Diversified Mining Royalty Company


Trident Royalties (AIM:TRR,OTC:TDTRF) provides investors with exposure to lithium, gold, copper, silver, iron ore, and other commodities (excluding thermal coal) through its diversified commodity portfolio. Trident is establishing itself as a royalty company using a unique royalty model that brings under its umbrella the entire gamut of the mining industry. This should attract investors willing to participate in the growth of metals such as lithium and copper, without taking the risk associated with investing directly in the mining companies themselves.

The company has acquired 21 assets (royalties and gold offtake agreements), of which 13 are currently cash-flowing. While the current revenue mix is weighted toward gold, asset-level developments across the portfolio, specifically at the Thacker Pass (lithium) and Mimbula (copper) projects, continue to indicate a higher mix of lithium and copper royalty revenue going forward. Thacker Pass is on track to be the largest lithium producer in North America within the next three years.

The portfolio

​Trident has developed a portfolio that not only provides material revenue today but includes a tangible growth profile to significantly grow revenue over the next few years. A significant portion of future revenue is underpinned by assets already in construction, including Thacker Pass, Mimbula (in production, ramping-up) and Greenstone (discussed in detail below). Longer-term revenue growth is supported by a mix of expansions and new project development.

Company Highlights

  • Trident Royalties is a diversified mining royalty company which provides investors with exposure to the full breadth of mining commodities, including precious, base and battery metals, and bulk/industrial minerals (excluding thermal coal). The company is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker ‘TRR’ and on the US OTCQB market under the ticker ‘TDTRF’.
  • Since its listing on London's AIM market in June 2020, the company has acquired 21 assets, of which 13 are currently cash-flowing.
  • The company’s broad asset base, which includes exposure to lithium, gold, copper, silver, iron ore and other commodities, differentiates it from its peers, which are mainly limited to precious metals.
  • Greater than 60 percent of its asset NAV (by Unrisked Asset NAV – Tamesis Partners, 8 November 2023) is located in resource-friendly countries such as Canada, Australia and the US, which reduces jurisdictional risk.
  • Management’s track record for value creation is impressive, delivering shareholder returns of 80 percent since listing.
  • Trident has an attractive pipeline of future cash-flowing opportunities in battery and base metals. In particular, the Thacker Pass Lithium Project in the U.S. and the Mimbula Copper Project in Zambia hold significant potential for increased revenue to Trident. Thacker Pass is projected to deliver ~US$15 million in annual royalty revenue within the next three years (Revenue estimates by Tamesis Partners (8 November 2023)

This Trident Royalties profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*

Click here to connect with Trident Royalties (AIM:TRR,OTC:TDTRF) to receive an Investor Presentation

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Director Share Purchase

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Director Share Purchase

Director Share Purchase

The Company announces that Albert C Gourley Professional Corporation, a corporation controlled by Al Gourley, Non-Executive Chairman, has purchased 350,000 ordinary shares of £0.01 in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") on market at a price of 35.91 pence per Ordinary Share

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trident Royalties PLC Announces Thacker Pass: $2.3bn Loan Commitment from DOE

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Thacker Pass: $2.3bn Loan Commitment from DOE

Thacker Pass Update: Conditional Commitment for $2.3 billion DoE Loan

Trident Royalties PLC (AIM:TRR)(OTCQB:TDTRF), the diversified mining royalty company, is pleased to note recent positive announcements by Lithium Americas Corporation ("LAC", NYSE: LAC) in relation to its Thacker Pass Lithium Project ("Thacker Pass"). Trident holds a net 1.05% gross revenue royalty over Thacker Pass (after expected exercise of a partial royalty buyback, which would see $13.2 million to Trident

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trident Royalties PLC Announces Director Share Purchases

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Director Share Purchases

Director Share Purchases

The Company announces the following share purchase transactions by directors

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trident Royalties PLC Announces Portfolio Update: Sonora Lithium Royalty

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Portfolio Update: Sonora Lithium Royalty

Trident Royalties PLC ("Trident" or the "Company") (AIM:TRR)(OTCQB:TDTRF), the diversified mining royalty company, is pleased to provide an update in respect of Sonoroy Holdings Limited ("Sonoroy"), its 50%-held joint venture which agreed to acquire a 3.0% Gross Revenue Royalty (1.5% attributable to Trident) (the "Royalty", and the acquisition thereof, the "Transaction") over the Sonora Lithium Project in Mexico ("Sonora") from the Estate of Colin Orr-Ewing (the "Estate

In accordance with the terms of the agreement to acquire the Royalty, the long-stop date to complete the Transaction has been extended to 31 December 2026. Trident has also agreed that other than in limited circumstances, the repayment date for its loan to Sonoroy is extended until the earlier of: (i) 31 December 2026; or (ii) completion of the Transaction.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trident Royalties PLC Announces Completion of Revolving Credit Facility

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Completion of Revolving Credit Facility

Trident Royalties PLC ("Trident" or the "Company") (AIM:TRR)(OTCQB:TDTRF) is pleased to announce that, following the announcement on 29 November 2023, the Company has now signed the facility agreement with BMO Capital Markets and CIBC for a new US$40 million revolving credit facility (the "RCF"), with an option to increase the facility to US$60 million via an accordion feature. The proceeds will be applied to retire the existing US$40 million secured debt facility provided by Macquarie Bank Limited

The key terms of the new RCF are outlined below:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Trilogy Metals Provides Update on the Ambler Access Project

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSX: TMQ) (NYSE American: TMQ) ("Trilogy" or the "Company") is providing an update on the Ambler Access Project - the proposed 211-mile, industrial-use-only road from the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects to the Dalton Highway that would enable the advancement of exploration and development at the Ambler Mining District, home to some of the world's richest known copper-dominant polymetallic deposits.

On April 16, 2024 , the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority ("AIDEA") issued a press release in response to media reports indicating the Department of Interior plans to block access to the Ambler Mining District by issuing a "no action" decision.  In its press release, AIDEA strongly urges the Department of Interior to comply with federal law and the promises made at statehood to allow access to state lands and minerals for the Ambler Access Road Project.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Russian flag with "sanctions" written in the middle encompassed by the EU flag.

LME Sanctions on Russian Metal Push Copper, Nickel and Aluminum Prices Higher

Prices for several metals jumped this week as the London Metal Exchange (LME) banned metal produced in Russia from its system. The moratorium applies to material produced on or after April 13 of this year.

The restrictions apply to copper, nickel and aluminum, and were passed down by the US Department of the Treasury and the British government on April 12. They are also in place for the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME).

This move aims to curb financial flows that fuel Russia's military activities in Ukraine, which began in February 2022.

Keep reading...Show less
Trident Royalties PLC

Trident Royalties PLC


Keep reading...Show less
Forum Energy: Ambient Noise Tomography Survey Establishes New Drill Targets over 1+ km Extension Along the Tatiggaq Fault Zone, Aberdeen Uranium Project, Nunavut

Forum Energy: Ambient Noise Tomography Survey Establishes New Drill Targets over 1+ km Extension Along the Tatiggaq Fault Zone, Aberdeen Uranium Project, Nunavut

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or the "Company") has reviewed initial data processed from its Ambient Noise Tomography (ANT) survey conducted over the Tatiggaq anomaly during the summer of 2023, The survey successfully established new drill targets over a one plus kilometer east-northeast extension along the Tatiggaq fault zone, which hosts the high-grade Tatiggaq uranium discovery at Forum's 100% owned Aberdeen Project in the Thelon Basin, Nunavut. The Aberdeen project comprises 95,500 hectares and is located adjacent to Orano's 133 million pound Kiggavik uranium project* (Figure 1).

Dr. Rebecca Hunter, Forum's VP, Exploration commented, "The ANT survey may be a game-changing geophysical method for targeting unconformity systems in the northeast Thelon Basin. By measuring the velocity change interfaces throughout our anomalies, we can potentially image the faults that host the mineralization and the location of the mineralized bodies themselves. The survey results obtained suggest we will be able to target our drilling with a much higher degree of precision than what could be done in the past. I am very excited to resume on our Aberdeen Project in 2024."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Ero Copper to Release First Quarter 2024 Operating and Financial Results on May 7, 2024

Ero Copper Corp. (TSX: ERO, NYSE: ERO) (the "Company") will publish its first quarter 2024 operating and financial results on Tuesday, May 7, 2024 after market close. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results on Wednesday, May 8, 2024 at 11:30am Eastern time (8:30am Pacific time).

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Copper bars in a row with arrow above ascending.

Copper Prices Hit 22 Month High as Supply Concerns Mount

Copper prices hit a nearly two year high this week, and according to analystsat investment bank Citigroup (NYSE:C) that's a sign the red metal has entered its second secular bull market of the century.

Over the past two months, copper has surged by more than 15.75 percent, fueled by disruptions at mining operations that have threatened refined copper production in China, a major global supplier.

“The recent disruptions to major mines are starting to ripple through the industry,” said strategist Daniel Hynes of Melbourne's ANZ Bank. “A group of 13 major copper smelters in China is preparing for a possible 10 percent production cut due to a collapse in treatment and refining charges.”

Keep reading...Show less

