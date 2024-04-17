Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Freegold Reports 2023 Final Results - Continues to Confirm Western Expansion

Freegold Reports 2023 Final Results - Continues to Confirm Western Expansion

 Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL) (OCTQX: FGOVF) ("Freegold" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from the final two holes of the 2023 drill program. The 2023 drill results will be incorporated into an updated mineral resource estimate ("MRE"), which is anticipated to be released later this quarter.

Freegold Ventures Limited (CNW Group/Freegold Ventures Limited)

The drilling conducted in 2023 successfully demonstrated the potential for immediate expansion towards the west, with potentially higher grades. It is important to note that the Golden Summit already has a significant gold resource. However, the potential for higher grades at shallower depths to the immediate west is substantial and could significantly alter the overall project economics. Therefore, we are confident that targeting shallower, higher-grade mineralization before undertaking economic studies will unlock even greater value in this project.  Drilling is expected to commence shortly.

Hole GS2337 was drilled at an azimuth of 315 o to cross the Tolovana Vein swarm extensions to the southwest. The hole successfully intersected various zones of higher-grade mineralization.

HOLE
NUMBER

AZIMUTH

Dip

DEPTH

(M)

FROM

(M)

TO

(M)

INTERVAL
(M)

AU

G/T

GS2336

360

-55

831.3

15.9

31.1

15.2

0.52





166.1

218.5

52.4

0.59





257.7

677.3

419.6

0.86

including




308.2

327.7

19.5

4.26

including




308.2

311.2

3

25.3

including




483.1

504.7

21.6

1.09

including




521.8

558.4

36.6

2.86

including




521.8

524.9

3.1

28.8

including




655.9

677.3

21.4

0.75





708.7

726

17.3

0.86





758.2

772.4

14.2

1.43

GS2337

315

-50

784.3

260

704

444

0.85

including




341

354.7

13.7

1.21

including




367.8

443

75.2

1.31

including




367.8

369

1.2

20.2

including




506

517

11

2.27

including




552.1

575

22.9

0.94

including




668

704

36

2.01

including




668

671

3

13.45

The width refers to drill hole intercepts; true width cannot be determined due to the uncertain geometry of mineralization

The Tolovana vein swam lies within the three clear and immediate extensional geochemical trends identified: two south-southwest flanking trends and a clear east-west trend. The 2024 drill program will focus on exploring these identified trends.

2023 Drilling Demonstrated:

  • The potential to further expand the resource along strike to the west within a 1.5-kilometre-long gold-in-soil geochemical anomaly with the potential to increase the overall resource grade at shallower depths;
  • Defined boundaries of the existing resource and;
  • Demonstrated the potential for the Saddle Zone to host additional gold and silver mineralization.

Metallurgical work remains ongoing, and further metallurgical test work will be completed during the 2024 program to enhance the Golden Summit Project's overall economics.

A plan map showing the locations of the reported holes and the Section for GS2337 can be found here:

https://freegoldventures.com/site/assets/files/6287/gs2337-section.pdf

https://freegoldventures.com/site/assets/files/6287/gs-plan-04172024.pdf

A sample quality control/quality assurance program has been in place throughout the program. Drill cores were cut in half using a diamond saw, with one-half placed in sealed bags for preparation and subsequent geochemical analysis by ALS Laboratories.  Core samples were prepared in ALS's facility using the PREP-31BY package. Each core sample is crushed to better than 70 % passing a 2 mm (Tyler 9 mesh, US Std. No.10) screen. A split of 1kg is taken and pulverized to better than 85 % passing a 75-micron (Tyler 200 mesh, US Std. No. 200) screen; a portion of this pulverized split is digested by Four Acid and analyzed via ICP-AES (method code ME-ICP61). Fire Assay analyzes all samples with an AAS finish, method code Au-AA23 (30g sample size) and over 10 g/t are automatically assayed using a FA Grav method, Au-GRAV21. Additional Au screening is performed using ALS's Au- SCR24 method; select samples are dry-screened to 100 microns. A duplicate 50g fire assay is conducted on the little fraction, and an assay is conducted on the entire oversize fraction. Total Au content, individual assays, and weight fractions are reported. Analytical and assay procedures are conducted in ALS's North Vancouver and Reno facilities.

A QA/QC program included laboratory and field standards inserted every ten samples. Blanks are inserted at the start of the submittal, and at least one blank every 25 standards.

The Qualified Person for this release is Alvin Jackson , P.Geo. – Vice President of Exploration and Development for Freegold, who has approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

About Freegold Ventures Limited

Freegold is a TSX-listed company focused on exploration in Alaska . It holds the Golden Summit Gold Project near Fairbanks and the Shorty Creek Copper-Gold Project near Livengood through leases.

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information, including, without limitation, statements as to planned expenditures and exploration programs, potential mineralization and resources, exploration results, the completion of an updated NI 43-101 technical report, and any other future plans. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, without limitation, the completion of planned expenditures, the ability to complete exploration programs on schedule, and the success of exploration programs. See Freegold's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31st, 2023 , filed under Freegold's profile at www.sedar.com , for a detailed discussion of the risk factors associated with Freegold's operations. On January 30, 2020 , the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a global health emergency. Reactions to the spread of COVID-19 continue to lead to, among other things, significant restrictions on travel, business closures, quarantines, and a general reduction in economic activity. While these effects have been reduced in recent months, the continuation and re-introduction of significant restrictions, business disruptions, and related financial impact, and the duration of any such disruptions cannot be reasonably estimated. The risks to Freegold of such public health crises also include employee health and safety risks and a slowdown or temporary suspension of operations in geographic locations impacted by an outbreak. Such public health crises, as well as global geopolitical crises, can result in volatility and disruptions in the supply and demand for various products and services, global supply chains, and financial markets, as well as declining trade and market sentiment and reduced mobility of people, all of which could affect interest rates, credit ratings, credit risk, and inflation. As a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, Freegold has implemented a COVID management program and established a full-service Camp at Golden Summit to attempt to mitigate risks to its employees, contractors, and community. While the extent to which COVID-19 may impact Freegold is uncertain, it is possible that COVID-19 may have a material adverse effect on Freegold's business, results of operations, and financial condition.

SOURCE Freegold Ventures Limited

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2024/17/c6186.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Freegold Announces 2024 Plans for Golden Summit Drilling to Commence Shortly

Freegold Announces 2024 Plans for Golden Summit Drilling to Commence Shortly

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL) (OCTQX: FGOVF) ("Freegold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the 2024 exploration program for its Golden Summit Project.

Results remain pending for the 2023 drill program holes GS2336 and GS2337. Both holes were drilled in the western portion of the current resource. Once available, the results from these holes will be reported. The 2023 drill program results will then be incorporated into an updated mineral resource estimate.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FREEGOLD ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $10 MILLION BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

FREEGOLD ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $10 MILLION BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL) (" Freegold " or the " Company "), is pleased to announce that further to its news release of March 8, 2024 the Company has closed its upsized brokered private placement offering for aggregate gross proceeds of $10,000,000 ). Paradigm Capital acted as sole agent (the " Agent ") on the Offering.

In connection with the Offering, the Company entered into an agency agreement (the " Agency Agreement ") dated March 26, 2024 , between the Company and the Agent. In accordance with the Agency Agreement, 25,000,000 units of the Company (the " Units ") were issued at a price of $0.40 per Unit. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (a " Unit Share ") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company (a " Warrant Share ") for 24 months from today's date at an exercise price of $0.52 per Warrant Share.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FREEGOLD VENTURES LIMITED ANNOUNCES UPSIZE OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO $10 MILLION

FREEGOLD VENTURES LIMITED ANNOUNCES UPSIZE OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO $10 MILLION

/NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA , ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA ./

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL) (the " Company " or " Freegold Ventures "), is pleased to announce that, due to investor demand, the Company and Paradigm Capital Inc. (the " Agent ") have agreed to increase the size of Freegold Ventures' previously-announced best efforts private placement offering (the " Offering "). The amended Offering is now for 25,000,000 units of the Company (the " Units ") at a price of $0.40 per Unit (the " Issue Price ") for total gross proceeds of $10,000,000 . Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (a " Unit Share ") and one half of one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company (a " Warrant Share ") for 24 months from the Closing Date at an exercise price of $0.52 per Warrant Share.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FREEGOLD VENTURES LIMITED ANNOUNCES $5 MILLION BEST EFFORTS PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

FREEGOLD VENTURES LIMITED ANNOUNCES $5 MILLION BEST EFFORTS PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

/NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA , ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA /

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL) (OTCQX: FGOVF) (the " Company " or " Freegold Ventures "), is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Paradigm Capital Inc. (the " Agent "), in connection with a proposed best efforts private placement financing (the " Offering ") for total proceeds of a minimum of $5.0 million and up to a maximum of $7.5 million consisting of a minimum of 12,500,000 units and up to a maximum of 18,750,000 units of the Company (the " Units ") at a price of $0.40 per Unit. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share (a " Common Share ") and one half of one Common Share purchase warrant of Freegold Ventures. Each whole Common Share purchase warrant will be exercisable for 2 years from the Closing Date at an exercise price of $0.52 per Common Share.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Freegold Intersects 1.4 m grading 34.4 g/t Au and 2.3 metres grading 20 g/t Au in Saddle Zone Drilling and Completes Acquisition of the Tolovana Claims

Freegold Intersects 1.4 m grading 34.4 g/t Au and 2.3 metres grading 20 g/t Au in Saddle Zone Drilling and Completes Acquisition of the Tolovana Claims

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL) (OTCQX: FGOVF) is pleased to report drill results from the Saddle Zone drilling as part of the 2023 exploration program at Golden Summit. The 2023 program has been very successful in demonstrating significant expansion potential with drilling 250 meters west of the main ClearyDolphin zone intersecting multiple zones with over 2 gt of gold over a considerable width (2.12 gt over 197.3m ) within a broader interval of 1.76 gt Au over 276.5 meters.

Today's Saddle Zone results, 4 kilometres east of the central Dolphin/Cleary Zone, show further expansion potential to the east. The Saddle Zone comprises an extensive vein system mapped on the surface, covering a 3km by 1km area. The 2023 program tested an 800-metre strike length of this vein swarm and successfully intersected attractive gold and silver mineralization in all seven reconnaissance holes. The program also tested the depth potential.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nexus Gold Announces Private Placement

Nexus Gold Announces Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Nexus Gold Corp.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nexus Gold Updates Dakouli 2 Gold Concession, Burkina Faso, West Africa

Nexus Gold Updates Dakouli 2 Gold Concession, Burkina Faso, West Africa

(TheNewswire)

Nexus Gold Corp.

Vancouver, Canada April 12, 2024 TheNewswire Nexus Gold Corp. (" Nexus " or the " Company ") (TSX-V: NXS, OTCQB: NXXGF, FSE: N6E) is pleased to provide a corporate update regarding its plans to return to the Dakouli 2 Gold Project, located in Burkina Faso, West Africa.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Steppe Gold Enters Into Share Exchange Agreement to Acquire Boroo Gold and Agrees to Sell the Tres Cruces Oxide Project

Steppe Gold Enters Into Share Exchange Agreement to Acquire Boroo Gold and Agrees to Sell the Tres Cruces Oxide Project

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) (" Steppe Gold ") is pleased to announce that, further to its press releases dated January 22, 2024 and March 19, 2024, it has entered into a share exchange agreement (the " Share Exchange Agreement ") pursuant to which Steppe Gold will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares (the " BG Common Shares ") of Boroo Gold LLC (" Boroo Gold ") from an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Boroo Pte Ltd. (" Boroo Singapore ") in an all-share transaction (the " Boroo Gold Transaction ").

Additionally, pursuant to separate definitive share purchase agreements (the " Share Purchase Agreements "), each between one of Steppe Gold's wholly-owned subsidiaries, on the one hand, and Boroo Singapore or one of its affiliates, on the other hand, each dated April 11, 2024, Steppe Gold will sell the Tres Cruces Oxide Project (the " Tres Cruces Project ") to Boroo Singapore for approximately CAD$12 million in cash (the " Tres Cruces Transaction ") payable over the next 18 months beginning as of the Closing Date (as defined in the Share Purchase Agreements).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver North Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

Silver North Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Silver North Resources Ltd.

Vancouver, BC, April 11, 2024 TheNewswire S ilver North Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SNAG, OTCQB: TARSF, Frankfurt: I90, " Silver North " or the " Company ") is pleased to report that it has closed the financing announced on March 14, 2024 and updated April 4, 2024.  The Company raised $650,000 from the sale of 6,500,000 "Units" at $0.10 per Unit.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Announces Frankfurt Stock Exchange Listing

Prismo Metals Announces Frankfurt Stock Exchange Listing

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) (FSE: 7KU) ("Prismo" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the listing of the Company's common shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") under the trading symbol "7KU". Prismo Metals shares are also cross listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: PRIZ) and on the OTCQB in the United States (OTCQB: PMOMF).

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is one of the world's largest international trading centers for securities. Operated by the Deutsche Boerse AG, the FSE is the largest of Germany's seven stock exchanges and is responsible for approximately 90% of all securities traded in Germany. The FSE facilitates advanced electronic trading, settlement and information systems and enables cross-border trading for international investors.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Corp and Condor Resources Inc. Reschedule March 2024 Lucero Payment

Element79 Gold Corp and Condor Resources Inc. Reschedule March 2024 Lucero Payment

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver, B.C., April 8, 2024 TheNewswire - Element79 Gold Corp - ("Element79" or the "Company") (CSE: ELEM, OTC: ELMGF, FSE: 7YS0) announces that it has reached agreement with Condor Resources Inc. (TSXV:CN, "Condor") to revise the payment terms on a payment due March 31, 2024 of US$375,000 with respect to the Lucero project. Element79 are the owner of Calipuy Resources Inc., ("Calipuy"), and assumed Calipuy's obligations to acquire the shares of Condor's subsidiary, Minas Lucero del Sur S.A.C., the owner of the Lucero project.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Freegold Ventures
Sign up to get your FREE

Freegold Ventures Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

×