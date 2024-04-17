Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Source Rock Royalties (TSXV:SRR)

Source Rock Royalties: A Pure-play on Oil & Gas Royalties in Western Canada


Source Rock Royalties (TSXV:SRR) focuses on oil & gas royalties in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company's portfolio comprises various gross overriding royalty interests in southeast Saskatchewan and a gross overriding royalty in largely contiguous Clearwater interests in Central Alberta. Source Rock Royalties offers investors low-risk and low-capital-cost exposure to the oil & gas sector with a royalty business model that shares in production revenue without exposure to the capital costs associated with drilling, development, maintenance, abandonment, environmental and other obligations.

Source Rock acquired new royalties worth nearly C$13 million in 2023 and a total of C$16.5 million since its IPO in March 2022 effectively doubling the company's royalty acreage. The acquisitions further enhanced its current royalty production and exposure to potential undeveloped drill locations. Source Rock generated C$6.6 million in royalty revenue in 2023, the highest in its 11-year history.

Interest in Land

The majority of Source Rock's royalties are derived from top-line revenue, resulting in minimal exposure to deductions linked to production costs from wellbores and the sale of various commodities. Also, the majority of its current royalty payors are financially stable and possess robust capabilities to efficiently operate and enhance the value of the lands in which Source Rock holds royalties. Some of the key royalty payors include Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP), Rubellite Energy (TSX:RBY), Surge Energy (TSX:SGY), Crescent Point Energy (TSX:CPG) and Anova Resources (Private), among many others.

Company Highlights

  • Source Rock Royalties is a Calgary, Canada based pure-play oil and gas royalty company, with a focus on Alberta and Saskatchewan; the only junior oil and gas royalty company listed on the TSXV.
  • Source Rock concentrates on acquiring royalties in areas with proved reserves, foreseeable future high rate-of-return drilling upside, and partnering with operators that are financially and operationally prudent.
  • Owning and managing royalties is a capital-light business model offering the benefit of sharing in production revenue without exposure to the capital costs associated with drilling, development, maintenance, abandonment, environmental and other obligations.
  • Source Rock Royalties has a diversified oil-focused portfolio of royalty interests concentrated in southeast Saskatchewan, central Alberta, and west-central Saskatchewan with well-positioned royalty payors. Oil exposure allows for a strong netback (profit) per barrel even during periods of lower commodity prices.
  • Source Rock Royalties has a proven track record of executing on its balanced growth and yield business model. The company has achieved 11 years of positive cash flow and provided ~$17 million in dividends back to shareholders since 2014.
  • Source Rock Royalties anticipates its current monthly dividend of $0.006 to be comfortably funded with cash flow by current operations down to oil prices of C$60/bbl (or US$50/bbl WTI).
  • The management and board of directors have a proven track record of creating value in the oil & gas industry. The insiders own 9.5 percent of Source Rock’s common shares, aligning their interests to that of the shareholders.
  • The company has a strong institutional shareholder base with CN Rail Pension Fund owning approximately 21 percent of Source Rock’s common shares.
  • Insiders and key shareholders have an average cost on their shares of ~$0.90 (there were never any cheap Founders or seed shares issued).
  • Source Rock Royalties does not use debt in its business and always maintains a cash balance (currently ~$2.2 million).

This Source Rock Royalties profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*

Click here to connect with Source Rock Royalties (TSXV:SRR) to receive an Investor Presentation

Source Rock Royalties
Source Rock Royalties

Source Rock Royalties


SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES INCREASED MONTHLY DIVIDEND

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES INCREASED MONTHLY DIVIDEND

Source Rock Royalties Ltd. ("Source Rock") (TSXV: SRR), a pure-play oil and gas royalty company with an established portfolio of oil royalties, announces that its board of directors has declared a monthly dividend of $0.0065 per common share, payable in cash on May 15, 2024 to shareholders of record on April 30, 2024 . This represents an increase of 8% to the monthly dividend. Source Rock has now increased its monthly dividend by 30% since March 2023 .

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES RECORD ANNUAL ROYALTY PRODUCTION & REVENUE

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES RECORD ANNUAL ROYALTY PRODUCTION & REVENUE

Source Rock Royalties Ltd. ("Source Rock") (TSXV: SRR), a pure-play oil and gas royalty company with an established portfolio of oil royalties, announces unaudited operational and financial highlights for fiscal 2023 and the fourth quarter of 2023 ("Q4 2023"). Annual royalty production and revenue were the highest results in Source Rock's 11-year history.

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES DECLARES MONTHLY DIVIDEND

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES DECLARES MONTHLY DIVIDEND

Source Rock Royalties Ltd. ("Source Rock") (TSXV: SRR ), a pure-play oil and gas royalty company with an established portfolio of oil royalties, announces that its board of directors has declared a monthly dividend of $0.006 per common share, payable in cash on April 15, 2024 to shareholders of record on March 29, 2024 .

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES RECOGNIZED AS A TOP 50 TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE COMPANY

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES RECOGNIZED AS A TOP 50 TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE COMPANY

 Source Rock Royalties Ltd. ("Source Rock") (TSXV: SRR) (TSXV: SRR.WT), a pure-play oil and gas royalty company with an established portfolio of oil royalties, announces that it has been recognized by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") as a 2024 Top 50 company. The TSX Venture 50 showcases the strongest performance on the TSXV over the last year. Comprised of 10 companies from five industry sectors, the ranking is based on market capitalization growth, share price appreciation and trading volume. More details can be found at: www.tsx.comVenture50 .

Rework of a Pre-Existing Oil Well in Southwest Kansas

Rework of a Pre-Existing Oil Well in Southwest Kansas

VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources, ("VVC") or (the "Company"), (TSX-V:VVC and OTCQC:VVCVF) announces the rework of a pre-existing oil well in southwest Kansas as a test for oil production in the region.

Initiation of Ardery Oil Well Rework
Building on its experience in natural resource management, especially recent work in Kansas, VVC has leveraged its subsurface mineral rights to examine the feasibility of oil production in an area where the Company is already involved in helium and natural gas production. Through geological due diligence, VVC has confirmed the potential for oil production within the area. This confirmation aligns with historic data indicating over 12 million barrels of oil production directly north of Ardery well site.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Oil barrel and stock chart overlayed on map.

Is Now a Good Time to Invest in Oil Stocks?

Investing in oil stocks can be a lucrative endeavor, but determining the right time to enter a sector known for volatile swings can be tricky.

Over the past five years, the oil market’s inherent volatility has been on clear display. Major declines in consumption brought on by the COVID-19 lockdowns was followed by oil prices surging to US$120 per barrel in mid-2022, as the world economy began to recover and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine led to the consequent sanctions on Russian oil.

However, in the first half of 2023, fears of a global recession gave rise to bearish sentiment over much of the oil sector and pushed prices as low as US$67 during the period. Despite a spike above the US$91 level in Q3, oil prices trended downward in Q4 to dip below the US$70 mark even with conflict escalating in the Middle East.

Elixir Energy

QUPEX Presentation

Elixir Energy Limited ("Elixir" or the "Company") is pleased to present its investor presentation.


BPH Energy (ASX:BPH)

BPH Energy


Elixir Energy

Impressive Initial Flow Test Results

Elixir Energy Limited ("Elixir" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an operations update on its 100% owned Grandis project located in Queensland, adjacent to the Wallumbilla gas hub.

Helium Evolution (TSXV:HEVI)

Helium Evolution


More News
Source Rock Royalties
Trident Royalties: The Fast-growing Diversified Mining Royalty Company

Rework of a Pre-Existing Oil Well in Southwest Kansas

NetZero Metals Awards Engineering Contracts and Advances Engineering Studies on Two Processing Facilities

Freegold Reports 2023 Final Results - Continues to Confirm Western Expansion

Copper Investing

Trident Royalties: The Fast-growing Diversified Mining Royalty Company

Base Metals Investing

NetZero Metals Awards Engineering Contracts and Advances Engineering Studies on Two Processing Facilities

Precious Metals Investing

Freegold Reports 2023 Final Results - Continues to Confirm Western Expansion

Energy Investing

Baselode to Begin Bear Uranium Project Drill Program and Updates on Catharsis

Gold Investing

Sarama Completes Second and Final Tranche of Placement

Gold Investing

Completion of Rights Issue

Resource Investing

Mineral Resource Upgrade Paves Way for Northern Silica Project PFS

