Rework of a Pre-Existing Oil Well in Southwest Kansas

Rework of a Pre-Existing Oil Well in Southwest Kansas

VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources, ("VVC") or (the "Company"), (TSX-V:VVC and OTCQC:VVCVF) announces the rework of a pre-existing oil well in southwest Kansas as a test for oil production in the region.

Initiation of Ardery Oil Well Rework
Building on its experience in natural resource management, especially recent work in Kansas, VVC has leveraged its subsurface mineral rights to examine the feasibility of oil production in an area where the Company is already involved in helium and natural gas production. Through geological due diligence, VVC has confirmed the potential for oil production within the area. This confirmation aligns with historic data indicating over 12 million barrels of oil production directly north of Ardery well site.

Operational Strategy and Zonal Potential
The Ardery test is distinguished by its multi-zone production potential, comprising the Morrow Sandstone and the underlying St. Louis Limestone "B" & "C" zones. This project, if successful will enhance the economic outlook of VVC's Kansas projects.

Jim Culver, CEO & President of VVC, stated, "The initiation of the Ardery oil well rework offers significant opportunity for VVC to test the potential for oil production in the areas where the Company is involved with helium and natural gas exploration and production at a relatively low cost."

A Continued Commitment to Sustainable Practices
VVC remains dedicated to environmentally responsible practices. The Company's operations are conducted with the utmost regard to ensuring sustainability, minimal environmental impact and adherence to the highest industry standards and best practices.

About VVC Resources
VVC engages in the exploration, development, and management of natural resources - specializing in scarce and increasingly valuable materials needed to meet the growing, high-tech demands of industries such as manufacturing, technology, medicine, space travel, and the expanding green economy. Our portfolio includes a diverse set of multi-asset, high-growth projects, comprising: Helium & industrial gas production in western U.S.; Copper & associated metals operations in northern Mexico; and Strategic investments in carbon sequestration and other green energy technologies. VVC is a Canada-based, publicly-traded company on the TSXV (TSX-V:VVC) and on the OTC Market (OTCQB:VVCVF). To learn more, visit our website at: www.vvcresources.com .

On behalf of the Board of Directors
Michel J. Lafrance, Secretary-Treasurer
For further information, please contact:
Patrick Fernet - (514) 631-2727 (FR) or Emily Bigelow - (615) 504-4621 (EN)
E-mail: pfernet@vvcexploration.com E-mail: info@vvcresources.com


Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

2369 Kingston Road, PO Box 28059 Terry Town, Scarborough, ON M1N 4E7 Tel: 416-619-5304


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

