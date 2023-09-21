Ocumetics Technology

To grasp the innovation of Ocumetics’ products, it's essential to understand the workings of the eye. The cornea, a transparent front layer, bends incoming light rays to form images on the retina - the thin, light-sensitive, nerve-rich tissue at the back of the eyes. Working in concert, the pupil and iris regulate light entry, aiding vision adjustment for various distances.

Key Product Ocumetics Accommodating Lens

Ocumetics aims to solve the problem of eyesight degradation. The proposed solution is a surgically implanted lens that takes over the function of properly bending rays of light by working with the eye’s natural mechanisms, resulting in enhanced vision. Following a series of product enhancements, development of surgical procedure protocols, and animal testing for biocompatibility, the Ocumetics Accommodating Lens will soon begin human trials as the company works toward bringing the product to market.

Management Team

Dean Burns – President and CEO

Dean Burns is recently retired from Alcon Vision, where he was a senior director of cataract instrumentation and advanced consumable technology, a US$750-million business of Alcon. At Alcon, Burns managed technologies in four therapeutic categories: cataract, refractive, retinal and pharmaceutical. His 27-year career with Alcon brings diverse healthcare experience to Ocumetics, which includes developing plans to commercialize acquired technologies and line extension of existing products. He also has skills and experience in marketing and sales management, manufacturing, comprehensive understanding of the regulatory process for devices, key opinion leader management and surgeon clinical training. Burns’ accomplishments include more than 15 FDA product approvals and five business development and licensing acquisition projects totaling US$2.3 billion.

Dr. Garth Webb - Founder/Chief Scientific Officer

Dr. Garth Webb is the founder of Ocumetics with a mission to empower people to see and better experience the world. He has 45 years of experience in clinical eye care and applied vision science helping thousands of patients. Webb co-founded Complete Eye Care Optometry Clinic, one of Canada’s largest group practices of optometry. He is the sole inventor of the Bionic Lens and related intellectual property platform. Webb is a pioneer in the life-enhancing field of medical optics and refractive technologies. He is the founder of the Celebration of Sight Initiative, a not-for-profit organization commissioned to support three areas of critical need: reforestation/conservation, community services and consumer advocacy. He is the founder of VENTURA Health Sciences, established in 2008 to develop state-of-the-art functional dietary supplements that slow the progression of degenerative eye conditions. Recent developments have demonstrated promise in stimulating and propagating intracellular repair. Webb has pioneered and successfully commercialized delivery systems for non-preserved liquid pharmaceuticals thereby promoting better healing without any complications from contact. He served as the youngest chairperson on record for the Board of Examiners in Optometry in British Columbia, Canada.

Dr. Doyle Stulting - Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Doyle Stulting is the director of the Stulting Research Center, Woolfson Eye Institute in Atlanta, Georgia. He is a professor of ophthalmology emeritus at Emory University. He is an adjunct professor of ophthalmology at the Moran Eye Institute, Salt Lake City, Utah. Stulting is the former co-director of the Collaborative Corneal Transplantation Studies, a large, NIH-supported multi-center study of histocompatibility and corneal transplantation. He is a former investigator in a physician-sponsored clinical investigation of LASIK that was carried out before the FDA approved the first refractive laser in the United States. Stulting previously had a referral practice in cornea/external disease and performed routine and complex cataract surgery, as well as corneal transplantation. He has specialized in the management of keratoconus. Stulting is the principal investigator for five different clinical trials for corneal cross-linking. He was a member of the FDA Ophthalmic Devices Panel for 10 years, and he completed a term as chair of the panel in 1998. Stulting is the past president of the American Society for Cataract and Refractive Surgery.

Roger Jewett - Chief Financial Officer

Roger Jewett is a hands-on executive with more than 30 years of experience leading public and private companies through corporate restructurings, financing and growth. He has completed debt and equity financings for multiple companies of up to $70 million, and negotiated and closed the purchase or sale of more than 40 businesses. Jewett is the co-founder and director of Quantum Blockchain Technologies (CPC that merged with Ocumetics). He is the founder and CEO of Jump On Flyaways, an airplane-sharing service, led the development of proprietary software, and has appeared on the show Dragon’s Den. Jewett is the former CFO of Enerjet, a charter airline, leading the company from significant losses to multiple years of profitability and now operating as Lynx Airways. He is the former CEO of Rare Method, a TSX-V-listed interactive marketing firm, that became the second fastest-growing company in Alberta in 2007 and top 100 fastest-growing company in Canada in 2008. As former CFO of Resorts of the Canadian Rockies, a national ski resort operator, Roger led the company from financial difficulty to one of the best managed companies in Canada (National Post 1997-1998).