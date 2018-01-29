Pharmaceutical Investing

Sun Biopharma Announces Initiation of First-Line Combination Study

• January 29, 2018
Sun BioPharma (OTCQB:SNBP), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of pancreatic diseases, announced its initiation of a first-line dose-escalation study of SBP-101 in combination with gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel in previously untreated patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

As quoted in the press release:

“We are enthusiastic about this novel class of anti-cancer drugs that were discovered by University of Florida’s Professor Emeritus Raymond Bergeron, Ph.D.,” said Jonathan Licht, M.D., director of the University of Florida Health Cancer Center.  “We’re excited to partner with Sun BioPharma to study this new agent in patients with pancreatic cancer who so desperately need new treatment options.”

