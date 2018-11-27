Zymeworks and BeiGene Announce License and Collaboration Agreement

Zymeworks (NYSE/TSX: ZYME), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing multifunctional therapeutics, and BeiGene (Nasdaq: BGNE; HKEX: 06160), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the two companies have entered into a strategic collaboration for the clinical development and commercialization of Zymeworks’ … Continued









Zymeworks (NYSE/TSX: ZYME), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing multifunctional therapeutics, and BeiGene (Nasdaq: BGNE; HKEX: 06160), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the two companies have entered into a strategic collaboration for the clinical development and commercialization of Zymeworks’ investigational ZW25 and ZW49 HER2-targeted bispecific antibodies.

Under the terms of the license and collaboration agreements for ZW25 and ZW49, Zymeworks has granted BeiGene exclusive rights to develop and commercialize Zymeworks’ clinical-stage bispecific antibody candidate ZW25 and its preclinical-stage bispecific antibody drug conjugate (ADC) ZW49 in Asia (excluding Japan), Australia, and New Zealand. BeiGene will be responsible for all clinical development and regulatory submissions in the licensed territories. The companies also plan to collaborate on global development of ZW25 and ZW49 in HER2-expressing solid tumors, including gastric and breast cancer, with BeiGene enrolling patients and contributing clinical trial data from the licensed territories. Zymeworks retains full rights to both ZW25 and ZW49 outside of the specified countries and will continue to lead global development of these drug candidates. “Partnering with BeiGene was a key component of our development and commercialization strategy for ZW25 and ZW49,” said Ali Tehrani, Ph.D., President and CEO of Zymeworks. “This collaboration allows Zymeworks to leverage BeiGene’s resources and expertise to accelerate the development of our most advanced product candidates and broaden our reach globally including in a key region of the world.”

