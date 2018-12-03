Oncobiologics Changes Name to Outlook Therapeutics

Oncobiologics (NASDAQ:ONS) announced several key corporate events that enhance the Company’s ability to advance the development of its lead product candidate, ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration (wet AMD). These events are in conjunction with the recent disclosure of new details of the ONS-5010 program … Continued









Oncobiologics (NASDAQ:ONS) announced several key corporate events that enhance the Company’s ability to advance the development of its lead product candidate, ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration (wet AMD). These events are in conjunction with the recent disclosure of new details of the ONS-5010 program and the initiation of the first human clinical study, which the Company announced in November 2018.

As quoted in the press release:

The Company has changed its name from Oncobiologics, Inc. to Outlook Therapeutics, Inc., effective immediately. The Company will continue to be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market and its common stock and Series A warrants will begin trading under the ticker symbols “OTLK” and “OTLKW,” respectively, beginning on Tuesday, December 4, 2018. No action is required by stockholders with respect to the name change. The Company’s common stock has been assigned a new CUSIP number of 69012T 107 and its Series A warrants have been assigned a new CUSIP number of 69012T 115 in connection with the name change. Outstanding securities are not affected by the name change and will not need to be exchanged. “We believe the timing of this corporate rebranding effectively signals the significance of the recent strategic shift in the business and the high value opportunity we are pursuing in the anti-VEGF ophthalmic market,” said Lawrence A. Kenyon, President, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer. “The progress we have made throughout 2018 in advancing the ONS-5010 program has brought us to this exciting new stage in the Company’s history. The path ahead is clear and we look forward to providing further updates as we execute upon our strategy.”

