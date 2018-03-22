Ascendant Resources Reports Free Cash Flow in Q4

Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSX:ASND) (OTCQX:ASDRF) (FRA:2D9) (“Ascendant” or the “Company”) reports results for its fourth quarter and full year 2017, achieving free cash flow of $0.75 million in the fourth quarter 2017 and attaining the second strongest month of production ever achieved at the El Mochito mine in December 2017. Operations at the El Mochito mine are now well positioned for increased profitability in 2018 as demonstrated by recently released 2018 guidance. (see press release dated January 11, 2018).

As quoted in the press release:

“Ascendant ended 2017 on an exceptionally high note having completed the successful rehabilitation of the El Mochito mine, achieving free cash flow ahead of expectations and exceeding annual production targets. The mine has demonstrated the potential to be a capable asset with the opportunity to generate significant free cash flow over the long-term,” President and CEO Chris Buncic said.

