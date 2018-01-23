WeedMD Commences the Sale of Cannabis Oil

WeedMD Inc. (TSXV:WMD) (“WeedMD” or the “Company”), a federally-licensed producer and distributor of medical cannabis, is pleased to announce that it has launched the sale of medical cannabis oil to its growing registered patient base.

“Having taken the time to understand the needs of our patient base and market demand, we developed two unique brand of cannabis oil that are now for sale to our patients and to the seniors’ institutional market,” said Bruce Dawson-Scully, CEO of WeedMD. “Our suite of products now includes dried flower as well as cannabis oils called EntourageTM and AxisTM by WeedMD. We’ve also developed a unique awareness platform that, in addition to providing ease of access to our oil products, includes our proprietary education program to foster product awareness and cannabis education – all integral components of rolling out our robust medical cannabis oil strategy.”

“We’ve developed and perfected our oil products with the concept of whole plant medicine; utilizing the full spectrum of therapeutic compounds that cannabis has to offer and allowing more of the cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids to be present for a wide range of health benefits,” said Dr. Luc Duchesne, Chief Scientific Officer, WeedMD. “Taking the time to develop specific dilutions and concentrations in a dose-controlled consumption manner is significant to our patient community and medical partners.”

Having secured a license from Health Canada on December 1, 2017 to sell cannabis oils, WeedMD’s product offerings include two cannabis oil platforms called EntourageTM (for patients registered under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations program, “ACMPR”) and AxisTM (for the seniors’ care market):

ENTOURAGETM cannabis oil is specially formulated for our patients under the ACMPR program. Named after the Entourage Effect – a term used to describe medications that utilize the full spectrum of therapeutic compounds that cannabis has to offer, it is available in three offerings: High THC oil; Hybrid – equal concentrations of THC and CBD oil; and High CBD oil.

AXISTM is a unique line specially formulated to meet the needs of seniors, offering consistent concentrations that permit medical practitioners to easily convert dosages from synthetic cannabinoid medications. It is also available in high THC oil and a Hybrid variant – equal concentrations of THC and CBD oil.

The Company is committed to ensuring that its cannabis oils combined with its educational and product platforms meet the needs of all its markets. See video here. All oil products are now available for purchase by current medical partners and patients via WeedMD’s website here. Read more about the oil sales license here. WeedMD will continue to focus on securing further supply contracts in the seniors’ care market, offering its proprietary integrated care program along with its cannabis products. The Company’s expansion into a large-scale modern greenhouse will be the main supply source for its medical cannabis patients as well as for the future adult-use market. For more about the expansion, read here.

For more information, access our investor presentation here and corporate video here.

About WeedMD Inc.

WeedMD Inc. is the publicly-traded parent company of WeedMD Rx Inc., a federally-licensed producer and distributor of medical cannabis under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (ACMPR). The Company operates a 26,000 sq. ft. indoor facility in Aylmer, Ontario, and is awaiting its second-site cultivation license for its greenhouse facility located in Strathroy, Ontario, representing 610,000 sq. ft. or 14 acres under glass. WeedMD has entered into supply agreements in addition to strategic relationships with established cannabis brands. The Company is focused on providing medical cannabis to the long-term care, assisted living and seniors’ markets in Canada through its specialized and comprehensive platform. It is dedicated to educating healthcare practitioners and furthering public understanding of the role that medical cannabis plays – including as it pertains to regulatory requirements, indications and potential side effects.

