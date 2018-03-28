Valens GroWorks Interviewed on Midas Letter

Valens GroWorks Corp (CSE:VGW) CEO Tyler Robson was recently interviewed on Midas Letter. During the interview, Robson discussed the company’s position in the cannabis market, and their recent agreement with Canopy Growth Corp (TSX:WEED) Tweed Mainstreet to supply extracted oil.

As quoted in the interview, Robson states:

The fact that we’re not a grower changes everything for us. We’re a processor. We actually answer to the Controlled Substances Act, and we have a toll processing license. So licensed producers are limited to oil and flower; we’re much, much different…. At the end of the day, the best way to explain it is bulk processing. We can buy product from any ACMPR cultivator or any LP, take it, process it, extract it, turn it into a refined product, and then resell it under that.

Click here to watch the full interview.

Click here to connect with Valens GroWorks Corp (CSE:VGW) for an Investor Presentation.