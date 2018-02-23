Investors Are California Dreaming

High Hampton Holdings Corp (CSE:HC), Phivida Holdings Inc (CSE:VIDA) and FinCanna Capital Corp (CSE:CALI) were recently featured in an article by Technical 420, highlighting California’s legal cannabis industry and the investment opportunities.

High Hampton (CSE: HC) (HHPHF) is focused on becoming one of the leading global distributors of cannabis products. The company is focused on increasing market share in California through a variety of strategic initiatives and agreements (i.e. equity, royalty, and direct property ownership with leasing agreements). Over the last year, Phivida has significantly increased its market share and we anticipate continued success. The company has significantly increased its reach in California via distribution agreements and we are very bullish on this opportunity. Phivida also signed a distribution agreement in Japan which is part of global expansion strategy and Phivida will have an early mover advantage in the Asian Pacific market. FinCanna’s flagship investment is in Cultivation Technologies Inc.’s (CTI) which plans to construct an indoor medical cannabis facility to be developed on a six-acre site in Coachella, California. The Coachella Campus is designed to be a 111,500 sq. ft. state-of-the-art facility that will include cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, testing and distribution.

