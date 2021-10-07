Billy Goat Brands Investee Company Sophie’s Kitchen Adds Two Prominent Food Scientists

Billy Goat Brands Ltd. (the “Company” or “GOAT”) (CSE:GOAT) (Frankfurt: 26B), is pleased to announce that its investee company, Sophie’s Kitchen Inc. (“Sophie’s Kitchen”) has recently added Stephanie Laham, M.S. and Lesley Werblin, M.S. as food scientists to its team.









Billy Goat Brands Ltd. (the “Company” or “GOAT”) (CSE:GOAT) (Frankfurt: 26B), a venture capital platform focused on identifying, sponsoring and incubating environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) focused companies in the blue economy, is pleased to announce that its investee company, Sophie’s Kitchen Inc. (“Sophie’s Kitchen”) has recently added Stephanie Laham, M.S. and Lesley Werblin, M.S. as food scientists to its team. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Sophie’s Kitchen offers a large selection of frozen and shelf-stable plant-based seafood alternatives for vegans and non-vegans alike. Sophie’s Kitchen products can be found at many leading grocery retailers.

Stephanie Laham, M.S. was most recently senior culinary scientist at Carla’s Pasta where she was responsible for developing, testing, and optimizing products across a broad range of categories with a strong culinary focus and within specific nutritional guidelines. She has a B.S. in Nutritional Sciences from the University of Connecticut, and a M.S. in Human Nutrition and Food Science from the University of Maine.

Lesley Werblin, M.S. comes to Sophie’s Kitchen from Culinex where she oversaw product development activities. Her work spans many food categories where she lent a science-focused culinary approach to each challenge. Lesley has a BA in Geology from Mount Holyoke College and a MS in Food Science from Chapman University. She is a member of both the Research Chefs Association and the Institute of Food Technologists where she acts as a committee member for the Puget Sound IFT New Professionals.

Management Commentary

“Stephanie and Lesley both bring a depth of understanding of plant-based foods that will benefit our team immediately,” said Miles Woodruff, Ph.D., CEO and Co-founder of Sophie’s Kitchen. “A science-focused culinary approach is crucial to the success of Sophie’s Kitchen. We look forward to this duo making an impact on product formulation and development,” added Dr. Woodruff.

“The team at Sophie’s Kitchen continues to innovate and expand in strategic ways. I am excited by the addition of two food scientists, especially of this caliber, and I feel that the business is continuously positioning itself to lead the pack in the plant-based seafood space,” said Tony Harris, CEO and Chairman of Billy Goat Brands. “Sophie’s Kitchen is a core investment holding of Billy Goat Brands’ portfolio and we are energized by its potential as a cutting-edge company with ESG values at the nexus of the plant-based food movement and the blue economy.” added Mr. Harris.

To learn more about GOAT and Sophie’s Kitchen, please click on the following link: https://billygoatbrands.com/investments/sophies-kitchen/

ABOUT SOPHIE’S KITCHEN

Since 2010, Sophie’s Kitchen has been a disruptive innovator and high-growth leader in the plant-based food industry, creating seafood alternatives that enable people to eat plant-based without giving up the flavors and textures they love. The brand is free of preservatives, gluten-free, soy-free, non-GMO and offers a product portfolio full of great taste and clean, guilt-free alternatives. Sophie’s Kitchen also strives to raise awareness around the destruction of oceanic ecosystems and the aquatic wildlife that lives in them by providing healthy plant-based seafood alternatives suitable for any lifestyle. The business is profoundly committed to making a positive difference globally by changing unsustainable and unethical industries into ones that are. For more information, please visit sophieskitchen.com and join in the mission for change by following @sophieskitchen on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

ABOUT BILLY GOAT BRANDS

Billy Goat Brands is a venture capital platform focused on investing in high-potential companies operating in the blue economy. It intends to accomplish these goals through the identification of and investment in the securities of private businesses that are involved in the food and beverage industry, with a focus on: (i) plant-based protein, (ii) functional foods, (iii) food technology, and (iv) fermented foods. The Company plans to generate returns on its investments through various outcomes, including but not limited to go-public transactions, mergers or acquisitions, and the other liquidity events of its investee companies or projects. The paramount goal of Billy Goat Brands will be to generate maximum returns from its investments in a manner consistent with its environmental, social and governance values.

For more information about the Company, please visit https://billygoatbrands.com/. Its final prospectus, financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis, among other documents, are all available on the Company’s profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

On behalf of:

Billy Goat Brands Ltd.

“Tony Harris”

Tony Harris, CEO & Chairman

Tel: (778) 222-8221

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Email: info@billygoatbrands.com

Tel: 1-833-4-GOAT-IR (1-833-446-2847)

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING “FORWARD-LOOKING” INFORMATION

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as “anticipates”, “plan”, “continue”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “may”, “will”, “potential”, “proposed”, “positioned” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. The Company has provided the forward-looking statements in reliance on assumptions that it believes are reasonable at this time. All such forward-looking statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties (including those risk factors identified in the Company’s prospectus dated September 8, 2021), certain of which are beyond the Company’s control. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, delays resulting from or inability to obtain required regulatory approval. The reader is cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of the forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect and the actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do, what benefits, including the amount of proceeds, the Company will derive therefrom. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Source