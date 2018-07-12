The Pilbara Ports Authority saw record-breaking results during the 2017-2018 financial year, with an annual throughput that nearly hit 700 million tonnes.











Send this to a friend

I thought you might find this interesting:

Pilbara Ports Authority Breaks Yearly Throughput Records



URL: Hi,I thought you might find this interesting:Pilbara Ports Authority Breaks Yearly Throughput RecordsURL: https://investingnews.com/australia-investing/pilbara-ports-authority-yearly-record/ Send Cancel

The Pilbara Ports Authority (PPA) saw record-breaking results during the 2017-2018 financial year, as it delivered an annual throughput of 699.3 million tonnes in that time.

Numbers at the PPA grew both annually, up 30.7 million tonnes or 5 percent from last year’s throughput, and on a monthly scale, where it achieved a monthly throughput of 63.4 million tonnes in June 2018, up 14 percent from the previous year.

The Port of Port Hedland broke records with its annual throughput of 519.4 million tonnes, up by 18.4 million tonnes or 4 percent from the previous year.

Iron ore exports for the year totalled 508.9 million tonnes, up 14.3 million tonnes or 3 percent from the year before. Those same exports in June amounted to 47.2 million tonnes, showing growth of 4.2 million tonnes or 10 percent from the same time last year.

Meanwhile, imports for the year added up to 1.7 million tonnes, an increase of 91,000 tonnes or 6 percent from the year before. Imports in June came to 174,000 tonnes, growing by 7,000 tonnes or 4 percent from the same month in 2017.

At the Port of Dampier, an annual throughput of 177.3 million tonnes was achieved, showing an increase of 9.6 million tonnes or 6 percent from the year before. For the month of June, throughput saw results of 14.6 million tonnes, a significant boost of 2.8 million tonnes or 24 percent from June 2017.

Imports at the port came to a total of 1.02 million tonnes, displaying small growth at 7,000 tonnes or 1 percent from the year before. Results faltered in June, however, as the monthly imports totalled 67,000 tonnes, down 29,000 tonnes or 30 percent from the previous year.

In July 2014, Port Hedland Port Authority merged with Dampier Port Authority to form the Pilbara Ports Authority; the PPA now comprises the Port of Ashburton, as well as the future Ports of Anketell and Cape Preston East.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Olivia Da Silva, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.