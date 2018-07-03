Olaroz Lithium Facility Production Up 28 Percent on Previous Quarter

Orocobre (ASX: ORE, TSX: ORL) provides an update on lithium production at Olaroz.

As quoted in the press release:

Production for the June quarter was the second highest ever achieved at 3,596 tonnes, up 28 percent on the March quarter. Sales were 3,496 tonnes with a record realized average price of US$13,611 per tonne on a FOB basis which resulted in record quarterly sales revenue of US$47.6 million. Sales volume, price and revenue remain subject to verification of bill of lading data relating to 240 tonnes of material which was due for shipment on 30 June, 2018. Final figures will be available in the full June quarterly report which will be released prior to the end of July.