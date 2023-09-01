Marvel Discovery Announces Stock Option Grant

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2023)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

When Will Silver Go Up? (Updated 2023)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Lithium Stocks?

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2023

When Will Gold Go Up? (Updated 2023)

Trending Press Releases

Principal Technologies: Building an Investment Portfolio of Disruptive Healthcare Technology Companies

PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES FINAL REBRAND AND STRENGTHENS ADVISORY BOARD

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. Announces Voting Results From Special Meeting

Avricore Health Corporate Update - Mid-Year Review Demonstrates Company on Right Track

BriaCell Receives Court Approval for the Share Arrangement Spinning Out BriaPro Therapeutics to Existing Shareholders

Melodiol Subsidiary Mernova Medicinal Inc. Scales Up As Q3 Sales Momentum Accelerates

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

VanEck Uranium Nuclear Energy ETF

NLR

Global X Uranium ETF

URA

Horizons Global Uranium Index ETF

HURA:CA

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust

U.UN:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

2023 Rare Earths Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

2023 Lithium Investor Report (Update for Q3)

2023 Gold Outlook Report (Update for Q3)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla
Marvel Discovery (TSXV:MARV)

Marvel Discovery Announces Stock Option Grant

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V: MARV), (Frankfurt: O4T), (OTCQB: MARVF); ("Marvel" or the "Company") announces that it has granted an aggregate of 2,500,000 stock options (the "Options") to certain officers, directors and consultants of the Company for the purchase of up to 2,500,000 common shares, pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan. The Options will vest immediately and are exercisable for a period of 5 years at an exercise price of $0.05 per share.

About Marvel Discovery Corp.

Marvel, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange for over 25 years, is a Canadian based emerging resource company. The Company is systematically exploring its extensive property positions in:

  • Newfoundland (Slip, Gander North, Gander South, Victoria Lake, Baie Verte, and Hope Brook Au Prospects)
  • Atikokan, Ontario (BlackFly Au Prospect)
  • Elliot Lake, Ontario (East Bull - Ni-Cu-PGE Prospect)
  • Quebec (Duhamel -Ni-Cu-Co prospect & Titanium, Vanadium, and Chromium Prospect)
  • Prince George, British Columbia (Wicheeda North Rare Earth Elements Prospect)

The Company's website is: https://marveldiscovery.ca/

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Marvel Discovery Corp.

"Karim Rayani" Karim Rayani

President/Chief Executive Officer, Director

Tel: 604 716 0551

email: k@r7.capital

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information:

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements which reflect the expectations of management. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate to, among other things: completion of the proposed Arrangement. Actual future results may differ materially. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results 1|Page and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. There is no assurance any of the conditions for closing will be met. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions, and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the respective parties, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these times. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Source

Click here to connect with Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V: MARV), (Frankfurt: O4T), (OTCQB: MARVF), to receive an Investor Presentation

gold explorationgold stocksotcqb stocksrare earth investingtsxv stockstsxv:marvGold Investing
MARV:CA
Marvel Discovery
Sign up to get your FREE

Marvel Discovery Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Marvel Discovery (TSXV:MARV)

Marvel Discovery


Keep reading...Show less
Marvel JV Partner Receives Assays at Golden Brook "Gun Flap Hill" Project, Identifies Multiple Critical Element Anomalies

Marvel JV Partner Receives Assays at Golden Brook "Gun Flap Hill" Project, Identifies Multiple Critical Element Anomalies

Marvel Discovery Corp. (MARV:TSX.V), (O4T:GR), (MARVF:OTCQB); and Falcon Gold Corp. (FG: TSX.V), (3FA:GR), (FGLDF:OTCQB) together (the Alliance) are pleased to announce the companies have received assay results from the late spring, early summer 2023 exploration program conducted over the Gun Flap Hill project located in Southern Newfoundland. The project covers the northwestern portion of the Golden Brook Property and is located approximately 160 kilometers southwest of Deer Lake. Samples from the first pass reconnaissance program have identified multiple anomalies from rock samples, including

• Copper-Tantalum-Vanadium anomaly
• Anomalous Gold
• Nickel-Chromium anomaly
• Multiple Critical and Rare Element anomalies including Lithium, Tantalum, Cerium, Lanthanum and Strontium

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel Initiates AI-Geophysical Interpretation, KLR & Walker Zone Drill Program, Athabasca Basin, Uranium Project

Marvel Initiates AI-Geophysical Interpretation, KLR & Walker Zone Drill Program, Athabasca Basin, Uranium Project

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF)("Marvel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of a detailed regional and property specific structural geophysical interpretation of the corporation's Saskatchewan Uranium Projects, the Highway and KLR Zones. The Interpretation includes using advanced technology leveraging machine learning to transform the mineral discovery process

The claims coincide with a regional-scale NNE-trending shear zone that forms the tectonic boundary between the Mudjatik Domain and Wollaston Domain of the Hearne Province. The shear zone can be mapped from regional aeromagnetic images and has a strike length of at least 400 kilometres extending beneath cover rocks of the Athabasca Basin, approximately 60 km to the north. The highly prospective Athabasca Basin is home to numerous unconformity-type uranium deposits whose locations are controlled by the positions of major faults in the underlying crystalline basement rocks.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Carmanah Minerals (CSE:CARM)

Carmanah Minerals: Uranium and Rare Earths Exploration to Power the Green Energy Transition


Keep reading...Show less
Marvel Receives Assays at Victoria Lake, Identifies Gold Anomaly

Marvel Receives Assays at Victoria Lake, Identifies Gold Anomaly

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF) ("Marvel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that assay results have been received from reconnaissance till and soil sampling at its Victoria Lake Property located approximately 90 kilometers south of Deer Lake in western Newfoundland. Samples from the program have identified multiple anomalies, including gold, barium, copper, zinc, and tin

Surveys were conducted over two geological targets within the western part of the Victoria Lake Property, with sample stations identified on the basis of historic till sampling results, lithologic information, and a structural analysis completed by Marvel in 2022 that identified the potential for structures associated with the Cape Ray Fault within both survey areas. The Cape Ray Fault is well recognized as being highly fertile for structural gold mineralization, and is host to well-known gold occurrences including the Cape Ray Deposit, the Valentine Gold Deposit, and the Wilding Lake Prospect. Sample station locations are presented in Figure 1.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel Receives First Set of Drill Permits at Houliere-Duhamel Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Property, Lac St. Jean, QC

Marvel Receives First Set of Drill Permits at Houliere-Duhamel Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Property, Lac St. Jean, QC

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF); ("Marvel" or the "Company") is pleased to report the company has received its first drill permit on Duhamel Ni-Cu-Co and Ti-V-Cr property (the ‘Property') located 350 kilometres (km) north of Quebec City, QC (Figure 1). Following the interpretation of the TDEM and magnetic airborne survey, Marvel increased its land position in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean Anorthosite Suite from 42 claims to 102 claims for a total of 5,300 hectares (see press release dated February 15, 2022

Marvel has completed extensive work to date on the Duhamel project which includes flying the entire property with airborne TDEM and magnetic and compilations of all historical data as it prepares for an inaugural drilling campaign on the property. The Company intends to drill up to 15 holes totaling 2000 meters targeting both the Houliere and Duhamel Zones.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sarama Resources (TSXV:SWA)

Sarama Requests Trading Halt Pending Clarification Of Exploration Permit

Sarama Resources Ltd. ("Sarama" or the "Company") (ASX:SRR)(TSX-V:SWA) announced today that it has requested the securities of the Company be placed in an immediate trading halt on both the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") and the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX"), while it seeks clarity concerning correspondence received from the government of Burkina Faso concerning the status of the Tankoro 2 Exploration Permit. The trading halt is requested due to delays related to multiple time zones which affect the Company's ability to speak with required personnel.

The Company expects that the Company's securities will be placed in a trading halt on the ASX until the earlier of the opening of trading in Australia on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, or the earlier release of an announcement in relation to this correspondence.

Keep reading...Show less
miner figurine shoveling gold bars and coins

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Lavras Gold Leaps on Discovery at Brazil Project

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) moved up last week, finishing the period at 591.41.

While the index is up 4.29 percent year-to-date, it declined in August, losing nearly 5.8 percent. New data released on Friday (September 1) shows that Canada's economy contracted at an annualized rate of 0.2 percent in the second quarter, well off the Bank of Canada's forecast for 1.5 percent annualized GDP growth. Analysts had expected a smaller gain of 1.2 percent.

Stephen Brown, deputy chief North American economist for Capital Economics, said the country may already be in a "modest recession," and market participants now believe Canada's central bank will leave rates unchanged at its next meeting.

Keep reading...Show less
gold bars

Top Stories This Week: Gold Price Trapped Until This Happens, Grayscale's Bitcoin ETF Victory

The gold price was on the move this week, rising from about US$1,915 per ounce at the beginning of the period to just under US$1,940 by the end of Friday (September 1). It closed August about US$10 under where it began.

Investors received the latest Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index data on Thursday (August 31), and it shows that prices rose 0.2 percent on a monthly basis and 3.3 percent year-on-year.

The PCE price index is the US Federal Reserve's preferred gauge for inflation, and experts now think there is a greater likelihood that the central bank will not hike rates again when it meets from September 19 to 20.

Keep reading...Show less
don durrett, gold bars

Don Durrett: Gold and Silver Stocks Insanely Cheap, Here's When They'll Move

This year's much-anticipated BRICS meeting has wrapped up, and Don Durrett of GoldStockData.com joined the Investing News Network to share his thoughts on its long-term implications for the US dollar and gold.

"This BRICS conference is a win-win for gold," he said, explaining that it's significant to see six new countries joining the bloc. The new entrants are Saudi Arabia, Iran, Ethiopia, Egypt, Argentina and the United Arab Emirates.

"I think that's the beginning — they're going to keep expanding after that," Durrett said. "There's another 35 countries that want in, and as those countries come in that's going to slowly create this de-dollarization effect."

Keep reading...Show less
Steppe Gold

Steppe Gold


Keep reading...Show less
Element 79 Gold

Element 79 Gold Signs Option Agreement for Sale of Maverick Springs Project


Keep reading...Show less
Marvel Discovery
Sign up to get your FREE

Marvel Discovery Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Sarama Requests Trading Halt Pending Clarification Of Exploration Permit

Los Andes Copper Signs Agreement With ERM

CleanTech Lithium Direct Lithium Extraction Pilot Plant Update

Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) – Trading Halt

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Los Andes Copper Signs Agreement With ERM

lithium investing

CleanTech Lithium Direct Lithium Extraction Pilot Plant Update

Resource Investing

Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) – Trading Halt

Oil and Gas Investing

5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: Oil and Gas Stocks Make Moves as Prices Rise Higher

Copper Investing

Outstanding Copper Intervals And Another New Discovery At The Storm Copper Project, Canada

Lithium Investing

Key Intersections Confirm Extent Of Footwall Zone At Adina

rare earth investing

Phase 5 RAB Tranche 1 Drill Assay Results Confirm Significance of Makuutu as a Strategic Asset

×